Aug. 9, 1888: The Comet reported news of Washington College, both the community and the school. “Mr. W.D. Moore is erecting a neat residence.”
“Fred Dodson has been quite sick, but is convalescing.”
“The Sunday school is increasing in number and interest, at Salem.”
“Mrs. M. A. Mathes is having her yard and garden neatly enclosed.”
“Mr. Mathes is the new postmaster at Washington College, Tenn.”
“Students can secure good board in private families near College, if desired.”
“President J.W.C. Willoughby is making friends and gaining students wherever he goes.”
“Many students will be happy to learn Mrs. C.A. Mathes will take her old place as Matron.”
“Miss Cora Carson has been quite ill, but under the skillful hand of Dr. Jesse Campbell, she is rapidly recovering”
“Prof. John A. Watson, of the Mathematical and Normal Department, expects to visit the ‘Old Dominion’ soon.”
“The Trustee’s (sic) are preparing to remedy the chimneys at the College building, which do not draw well.”
“Mr. Henry Hoss is building a new dormitory on the college grounds for the accommodations of his family.”
“We hope to open school with 150 students. Come if you desire cheap rates, thorough drill, good health, much beauty, grand scenery and excellent society.”
Aug. 9, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items about Johnson City area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Miss Dora Range gave a lawn fete at her home last Tuesday evening.”
“Mr. and Mrs. P.H. Wofford and Misses Stanley and Seneker are spending August at Austin Springs.”
“Judge John B. Smith has been ill at his home this week.”
“Ex-Gov. Taylor arrived home yesterday for a rest with his family.”
“The Johnson City and Bristol base ball (sic) teams played a match game here yesterday afternoon, which resulted in a score of 7 to 15 in favor of the home club.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 9, 1918: In an advertisement, the Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers that Douglas Fairbanks was starring in “Reaching For The Moon.” The movie was playing at the Majestic Theatre.
Aug. 9, 1921: A century ago today, the Nashville Banner reported on conditions at the National Sanitorium in Johnson City. This is a continuation of several news items from recent days. With a dateline from Johnson City, the Nashville Banner readers learned, “Mayor William B. Ellison, of Johnson City, today made public a copy of a letter he wrote to Superintendent Klotz of the National Sanatorium, located near this city, in which he states that the charges made by Director Forbes and amplified by Senator Walsh are in the main a revelation to the people of this city.”
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 9, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, in a further report about events in McMinn County, Tennessee, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information in an article carrying the byline of Normal Bradly and with a dateline from Chattanooga. “Pat Mansfield, former sheriff of McMinn county (sic) and a leader of the forces which were beaten in a battle of ballots and bullets last Thursday, said today, ‘I’m through with politics for good – it’ll sure mess up sometimes.’ ”
“In an exclusive interview telephoned from the north Georgia home of relatives where he had been staying since his abdication early last Friday, Mansfield revealed he had revisited Athens this morning to resign his last official connection with the strife-torn county, that as a member of the Election Commission.”
McMinn County is approximately 167 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 9, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, ”Quarterly session of the Washington County Community Club Council will be held at 8 p.m. today in the county agent’s office in Jonesboro.
“Representatives from the county’s 15 clubs will be in attendance, along with Extension Service personnel.’
“Several matters will be discussed, including a proposal to conduct a Rural Life Conference.”
“Justus Barkley, president, will preside.”
Aug. 9, 1958: With a dateline from Elizabethton, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Dr. W.G. Frost was reelected mayor in the city election yesterday.”
“Other election results were James W. Hunicutt, reelected vice mayor, Paul Crumley, reelected city manager, and Lodge Evans, reelected city attorney. G.J. Holley was reelected recorder-treasurer; Bermis Tatem, city tax assessor and Peter W. Hampton, city judge.”
Aug. 9, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A truck owned by Valleydale Packers Inc., Bristol, Va., struck and killed a calf at 4:30 a.m. yesterday on Bristol Highway, Deputy Sheriff Fred Johnson said. The vehicle was driven by William Castle.”
“James LaVerne Barnes, 15, Rt. 8, was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital last night after he was bitten on the left leg by a ‘questionable’ snake.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 9, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the writer of the weather forecasts in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to regale readers with his or her sense of humor. “Shhhhh! The Weather Bureau – or Mother Nature – or the rain gods might hear.”
“But there have been two straight rainless days!”
“Saturday: no rain.”
“Sunday: no rain.”
“Today? The weatherman sees generally fair skies today and tonight. That would make three rainless days in a row.”
“Prior to Saturday, it had rained each day of August. And, in fact, you had to go all the way back to the third week of July to find a day on which some rain hadn’t fallen on Johnson City.”
“So remember, mum’s the word. Don’t let anyone who controls the weather know we’ve escaped rain for at least two days.”
“Fair skies and warm temperatures are on the weather agenda today, tonight and tomorrow, with less than a 20 per cent chance of thundershowers late tomorrow afternoon, mostly over the mountains.”
“The high temperatures today and tomorrow should be near 87, the low tonight 64.”
“The record high for this date was 91 in 1944, the record low 54 in 1948.”
Aug. 9, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of John Newland, the Johnson City Press reported on the Thunderbirds. “Breathtaking aerobatic acts will abound at Aug. 17’s Airshow ’96 at Tri-Cities Regional Airport, but nobody can steal the thunder of the Air Force Thunderbirds.”
“Eight of the most skilled pilots the military has to offer, the Thunderbirds will be making their only Tennessee appearance of the year at the airshow.”
“The pilots have been wowing crowds since 1953 with death defying maneuvers that get more thrilling as their aircraft become faster and more high-tech.”
“Today’s Thunderbirds fly the Air Force’s main warplane, the Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcon.”