Aug. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “According to the beliefs of the majority of the city officials who have any knowledge of the sources of Johnson City’s water supply there is little danger of its being contaminated by drainage visible below the point where the mains lead and from the side of the mountain in which are the springs. Their views have been fully set forth in interviews printed in previous issues of the Chronicle.”
“However the activity of the Chamber of commerce, in assuring themselves that such a danger does not exist springs from a perfectly proper motive, and no matter what the result of the investigation to be made the Chamber will have functioned for the welfare of the people of the city.”
“With a full appreciation of the multitude of the Chamber of Commerce for the public health and at the same time a full confidence in the constant effort of the water department to safeguard the health of Johnson Citians, the Chronicle believes that in the future it will be advisable for both of these public agencies, before disclosing their activities to the public, to make their investigation and then report instead of the other way around as in this case for the simple reason that by a failure to follow this plan the people of the city may be subjected to unnecessary worry.”
“Further than that, it is poor advertising for the city to bring the purity of the water supply into question unless it is known to be contaminated.”
Aug. 9, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers to details of a story that initially appeared in this column on Aug. 3 Readers read that “Magistrate Rex Pierce yesterday continued the case of Mrs. Sallie Mueller and W. L. Dykes, 55, accused in connection with the death of Mrs. Mueller’s husband, Jacob C. Mueller, who died last Saturday afternoon at his home on the old Market street extension.”
“Neither the prosecution nor the defense was ready to present the case, Pierce said. He re-set the preliminary hearing for Tuesday at 1 p.m.”
“Decision to hold Mrs. Mueller and Dykes, a boarder at the Mueller home, was arrived at after a coroner’s jury decided Mueller died of violence at the hands of his wife and Dykes.”
“Officers who investigated the case said doctors reported Mueller’s liver apparently had been dealt a severe blow.”
“Mrs. Mueller and Dykes are under $5,000 appearance bond.”
That issue of the Johnson City Chronicle also alerted readers that “The S. C. Williams Bible class at Munsey Memorial church will be addressed this morning by Circuit Judge Ben Allen of Elizabethton. Judge Allen will serve in the place of the regular teacher, Dr. C. C. Sherrod, president of State Teachers college, who is in Europe.”
“A large audience is expected to hear Judge Allen.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Aug. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “George E. Range, 26-year-old Boones Creek resident, took over the office of chief of police of Johnson City yesterday and W. T. Wheelock, chief for the past four years, began taking orders as a patrolman from him.”
“Wheelock asked to be reduced to the rank of patrolman, saying that he had been having ‘dissension in the police department and attempts I have made to end it have failed.’”
“Assistant Police Chief Lee Greer, also at his own request, was transferred to the fire department as a fireman.”
“Range, who was approved for the chief’s post by city commissioners Thursday night, said no new assistant police chief would be named.”
Aug. 9, 1961: In a news item with a dateline from Washington, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “David Miller, 17, a polio patient for 12 years, arrived in the Washington area yesterday from Johnson City for a tour of the nation’s capital.”
“David was reported to have stood well the trip from Roanoke, Va., where he spent the night in an iron lung.”
“R. B. Swope, chairman of the board of Southern Oxygen Co., who helped set up the iron lung at a nearby hotel, said the youth was quite animated and looking forward to his wheelchair sightseeing. Swope said the boy can stay out of the lung a few hours at a time but must sleep in one.”
“He was accompanied by his mother, Mrs. Irene Miller, the Rev. and Mrs. Loyd Gray of Johnson City, and Julian Wise, president of the Roanoke Life Saving Crew.”
Aug. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to a report in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Thomas Hager, 708 W. Maple, reported to city police Tuesday someone had vandalized his car by breaking the windshield sometime Monday or Tuesday.”
Aug. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “A Johnson City lawyer whose law license was suspended more than a year ago reportedly wants pretrial diversion on his charge of theft over $60,000.”
“However, Joe Crumley, assistant district attorney general, said Samuel B. Miller II will not be eligible for consideration until his charge is reduced to at least theft over $10,000.”
“Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown said Miller told him in court Friday that he was asking for pretrial diversion. Crumley, who would make a recommendation on whether to grant pretrial diversion, said he did not think Miller had filed a request.”
“In another development, Brown recused himself from the case Friday. Phyllis Miller, a Criminal Court judge from Sullivan County, who is not related to Sam Miller, will preside instead.”
“Brown withdrew because he has a policy of not being involved in a person’s case if he has had a ‘friendly meal’ with him. Brown said he once had attended a bar association function at Sam Miller’s house.”
“Sam Miller will be arraigned in Criminal Court Sept. 18.”