Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “According to the beliefs of the majority of the city officials who have any knowledge of the sources of Johnson City’s water supply there is little danger of its being contaminated by drainage visible below the point where the mains lead and from the side of the mountain in which are the springs. Their views have been fully set forth in interviews printed in previous issues of the Chronicle.”

“However the activity of the Chamber of commerce, in assuring themselves that such a danger does not exist springs from a perfectly proper motive, and no matter what the result of the investigation to be made the Chamber will have functioned for the welfare of the people of the city.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

