Aug. 8, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported, “Miss Em Pearl Russell is in Johnson City on a visit to her cousin, Miss Nannie Martin.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. In 1896, Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 8, 1904: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported “The Adams-Payne Brick company (sic), of this city, which has been located here more than two years, making brick for the National Soldier’s Home, has had to close business on account of the clay suitable for brick being exhausted. This company has a number of brick plants at work and it has not been decided yet to what point this one is to be moved. Above forty men worked at this plant.”
The National Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not publish a daily paper in 1904. The Comet continued to be a weekly publication in 1904.
Aug. 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several items of interest to those in and around Johnson City. “Mrs. W.B. Johnson went yesterday to Asheville, N.C., to spend some time resting from the arduous work she has been doing in the Red Cross for the past year. Her children, Dick and Burnett, are with her.”
“Mr. Dixon Neal, assistant editor of the Official Bulletin of Washington, D.C., is here spending his vacation with his parents, Rev. and Mrs. J.S. Neal. For several years, Mr. Neal was connected with the Washington Post.”
“Mrs. J.J. Jones of Garbers has gone to Knoxville to be with her daughter Miss Carter Jones who recently underwent an operation for appendicitis at the Riverside Hospital. Her friends are glad to know that she is getting along nicely.”
“Miss Nell Hunter has accepted a position at the Unaka National Bank, and assumed duties this week.”
“Misses Grace Boring and Rivers Huddle are spending a few days at Cranberry.”
“Miss Dora Huddle returned yesterday from Erwin where she spent two weeks very pleasantly with friends.”
“Mrs. Hugh F. Webb left today for Minneapolis, Minn., where she expects to spend a few months with her children Worley and Lucy in the great Northwest.”
“Barry Wilson, auto fire truck chief, leaves this afternoon for Baltimore to undergo an operation.”
Garbers is a community in rural Washington County.
Aug. 8, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Lexington Herald Leader reported further information about a story first reported in this column on Aug. 4. Readers in Lexington learned, “The unidentified man who was run over and killed by a train near Johnson City, Tenn., on July 25 was not Forrest J. Adams, of 125 Payne street (sic), according to a letter to the police department today from the Pouder Brothers Furniture company, of Johnson City. Photographs of Adams, who was thought by his father, John Adams, to have been the victim, were sent to Johnson City, but persons who viewed the body were unanimous in the opinion there was no resemblance. Adams left home two years ago and was in the South when last heard from about three weeks ago.”
The Lexington Leader was, and still is, a newspaper published in Lexington, Kentucky. The newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921 are not available in our files.
Aug. 8, 1937: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Fornie Ladd Black, former Johnson City high school music instructor now employed by the government in Washington, told police there yesterday of seeing Doris Major, 27-year-old Washington night club employe (sic) missing for a week, on the street late Wednesday afternoon.”
“Ladd, who said he was an acquaintance of Miss Major, left Johnson City three years ago after serving for one year as band, orchestra and glee club instructor at Science Hill High school (sic) here.”
“The attractive entertainer has been missing from the night club and apparently from her apartment, where she lived alone, since Sunday, Wednesday police reported, although officers were not informed until Thursday when her employers checked on her absence from work.”
Aug. 8, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Roy Waddell entertained the Mothers Class of First Christian Church at her home, 607 Laurel avenue (sic) on Tuesday night, with Mrs. Henry Aeberle, Jr., and Mrs. W.R. Goodpasture as assistant hostesses.”
“Mrs. Nat Sizemore gave the devotionals, using as her subject, ‘What Can I Do?’ Her talk was based on (the) 14th Chapter of Luke and was closed with prayer.”
“Mrs. Paul Sechrest read a letter from Franklin J. Smith, a missionary to Alaska. The class presented a birthday gift to the teacher, Miss Velma Cloyd.
“A salad course, cookies, and ice drinks were served by the hostesses. Decorations were arrangements of summer flowers. Visitors were Mesdames R.S. Rowe, Woodard Woodall, Henry Aeberle, Sr., and O.E. Walter, Sr.”
Aug. 8, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on infrastructure in the Johnson City area. “Travel between Boones Creek and Kingsport has been expedited.”
“The section of the new Appalachian Highway between Gray community and John B. Dennis Highway at Kingsport has been opened to the public.”
“The section of the highway between Boones Creek and Gray has been open for months.”
“Construction work continued on the interchange at the new highway with Interstate 81 in the Fordtown area. However, the State Highway Department is routing traffic around the bridge under construction on two lanes.”
“The section of highway — the new U.S. 23 — from Roan Street to Boones Creek will not be open for months. The heavy run of wet weather since spring has plagued the contractor, Malone Brothers, of Greeneville.”
“However work is progressing on a concrete bridge which crossed Browns Mill Road and another which will cross Gray Station Road.”
Aug. 8, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, gasoline prices were in the news. The Johnson City Press reported, “Gasoline prices in Johnson City fell an average 1.7 cents this week, according to a survey by AAA of East Tennessee.”
“The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular, unleaded gasoline was $1.161, 1.7 cents lower than the week before. The highest price, $1.199, was the same as a week ago while the lowest price, $1.119, was down 2 cents.”
The article continued to state that gasoline princes in both Kingsport and Bristol were lower.
One dollar and sixteen cents in 1996 is now worth about $2.01, making $1.20 worth approximately $2.08. One dollar and twelve cents in 1996 now has the purchasing power of about $1.94. All of these current prices are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.