Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a multitude of new items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 7, readers learned that “The board of education has elected Miss Bessie Stanley, of Corinth, Miss., as a teacher in the city schools in the place of Miss Ruth Pugh, resigned. Mrs. Stanley, mother of Miss Stanley, will move to Johnson City.”

“The public schools will open here on Sept. 2.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

