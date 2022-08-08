Aug. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a multitude of new items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 7, readers learned that “The board of education has elected Miss Bessie Stanley, of Corinth, Miss., as a teacher in the city schools in the place of Miss Ruth Pugh, resigned. Mrs. Stanley, mother of Miss Stanley, will move to Johnson City.”
“The public schools will open here on Sept. 2.”
“The Watauga bank, which closed its doors last winter, is paying a dividend of 10 per cent, through its assignee, Frank B. St. John.”
“F. M. Hickey, clerk of the Piermont Hotel, was overcome by heat last Tuesday and was seriously ill for few days.”
“J. J. Range, who has been in Nashville since the opening of the Centennial, is at home for a week.”
“Frank Hart, who was visiting home for two weeks, has returned to Birmingham.”
“Mrs. S. A. Mack of New York, is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. Gildersleeve.”
“Mrs. J. H. Kelly, of Nashville, is visiting her brother, S. C. Williams.”
“Mrs. Fay W. Dulaney has gone to Chattanooga to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Taggett.”
“Squire J. M. Martin was called to Fair Oaks, Mo., last Tuesday morning to attend the funeral of his brother, A. T. Martin.”
“Miss Mattie Henderson, who has been visiting in Virginia and of Niagara Falls, returned home yesterday, accompanied by her cousin, Miss Mae Jones, a charming young lady from Roanoke, Va.”
Readers with an interest in goings on in and around Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897 learned the following; the dateline was Jonesboro and the date was Aug. 7.
“Congressman W. P. Brownlow returned home from Washington last Saturday. He looks considerably exhausted from his long tussle with the place (indecipherable) and the Dingley bill.”
“There was quite a (indecipherable) here last week on account of the diphtheria; several persons took their children to the country for a few days and on Sunday last all of the churches were closed; no Sunday school, no preaching in the place; but now the scare is almost over and everything is normal again.”
“County Superintendent Murray has spent three days this week putting the teachers through a written examination that was both rigid and thorough.”
“Quite a party of Jonesboro’s young people went down to Greeneville Thursday afternoon to attend the reception given by young Mr. Dougherty.”
“Circuit court meets here next Monday. Sheriff Pettigrew will bring Sims who killed young Galloway, up from Knoxville the last of this week.”
“Will McPherson, with a New York firm, is here on a visit to his father, Capt. Geo. McPherson. Will is almost a Chattanooga boy, having spent six years with D. B. Loveman & Co.”
“Reese Thomas died on Friday of last week at his home in Rheatown. He was about 40 years old, and had been confined to his bed for two weeks with typhoid fever. He was a dealer in agricultural implements and was well and favorably known throughout Upper East Tennessee. He was a brother of H. C. and G. R. Thomas, of this place.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 7. “Chancery court convened at this place Monday.”
“Miss Lucille Ball, one of Chattanooga’s popular young ladies, is visiting Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Boring.”
“The public school of this place will open Monday morning. D. L. Hyder and W. J. Vaught are the teachers.”
“F. H. Barnes, of Bristol, has been appointed agent in the Bristol and Elizabethton railroad depot at this place.”
“The labor commissioner of Carter county released three men from the county jail Friday morning.”
“Rev. Frank Burchfield, of Mossy Creek, will open a private school here Monday morning.”
“’Tiger’ Whitehead, of the third district, was in the city Monday. Mr. Whitehead has killed 1010 bears in the mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina during his life. He is now 88 years old and stays he expects to kill many other bears.”
“W. C. Ryan and D. J. Miller have been licensed to practice law. They will remain in Elizabethton.”
Diphtheria is rarely seen in developed countries, because it can be vaccinated against. The same is true for typhoid fever.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 8, 1922: A century ago today, the New York Tribune reported that Miss Jane Setzer, a buyer for Johnson City’s Dosser Brothers Department Store, had arrived in New York City.
The New York Tribune was published in New York City from 1841 until 1924.
Aug. 8, 1936: “Hitler Silence Stirs Alarm Abroad” was the headline of the Johnson City Chronicle.
Aug. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Mr. and Mrs. James K Henderson, Jr., of Telford were among a group of friends attending the Mayes-Brooks wedding yesterday at Adams, Tenn. En route they planned to visit relatives in Clarksville and Cleveland, and University of Tennessee schoolmates in Knoxville and Chattanooga.”
Aug. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “D. C. (Pete) Peterson, retired chief investigator of Clinchfield Railroad Co., is a patient in Memorial Hospital’s coronary care unit. Peterson, who was stricken last Friday, was listed in ‘serious’ condition. He served on the Johnson City police force for several years and rose to the rank of assistant chief.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Johnson City Public Library announced Thursday that $530,000 has been raised as of this week for the new library campaign.”