Aug. 7, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents. In addition to the news items, it also carried the following advertisement in the midst of the news items: “A gentleman, wife and three children desire board in private family. Address C., (in) care (of) The Comet.”
“Alfonso T. Williams, an old and respected citizen, died Sunday last in Carter county.”
“Miss Ida F. Andes, an estimable young lady, died at Morristown last Thursday.”
“Allentown lots have begun to sell. Tom Allen reports the sale of 120 last week to five men. As The Comet predicted, they are bound to go.”
“Samuel Vilas was killed last week on the Morristown and Cumberland Gap road, about one mile and a half from Morristown, by an explosion. One report says it was a blast that failed to fire before he returned to work, and another says it was lightning striking the drill steel. Several men were injured.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Tom Allen was engaged in the real estate and lumber business in Allentown, which is now known as Hampton. Around 1890 or 1891, a panic ended not only his real estate business, but also the Bank of Allentown (in which he owned an interest).
Aug. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Bristol and a date from Aug. 6. Readers learned that “J. A. Bright, arrested for getting a horse under false pretenses, escaped from the officers, but was captured again at Johnson City and is now in jail at Blountville.”
Mr. Bright and his activities were initially mentioned in this column on Aug. 3.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson Citians did not have access to a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff ran this classified advertisement: “For Sale – One good horse. Coco (sic) Cola Bottling Works.”
Aug. 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported to readers that “ A most enjoyable meeting of the Beta Pi Club was the one Friday afternoon with Mrs. Bert Gump, the lovely hostess at her home ‘Hillrise Farm.’ The card tables at which the guests enjoyed a lively game of auction bridge were placed in the pretty living rooms of the home, which, for the occasion were most attractive with decorations of lovely summer blossoms. Exquisite colonial ladies with old fashioned bouquets adorned the place cards and score cards. In the contest Mrs. Fred Lockett received the prize, a handpainted perfume bottle and Miss Amelia Slack the monthly Club prize, a handsome box of stationery. After the games, assisted by Mrs. Harry Gump and Miss Mary Gump, the charming hostess served her guests a tempting salad course and fruited lemonade. The guests were Mrs. Carl Young, Mrs. Fred Lockett, Mrs. Vance Jones, Mrs. Guy L. Smith, Mrs. William Kiser, Misses Mary Gump, Mildred Crouch, Margaret Parsons, Mary Cox of Nashville, Elizabeth Martin, Gladys Long, of St. Louis; Margaret Hutchins, Juliette Hunter, Martha Mahoney, Blanch Viall.”
Aug. 7, 1936: Big, bold headlines greeted readers of the Johnson City Chronicle as they learned that “Browning Wins Nomination; Young Leading for Sheriff.”
Aug. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two additional teachers were elected at a meeting of the Johnson City Board of Education last night at Science Hill High School, leaving a few vacancies yet to supply, Supt. John H. Arrants said.”
“The new additions are:”
“Everette Rowe, principal, Mrs. Nat Winston, Carl Doss and John Hillenbrand, Junior High School; Mrs. Mary Starritt, and Ruth Van Moser, Science Hill; Mrs. Everette Rowe and Mrs. Pauline Copeland, elementary schools; Camille Winn, principal, and Mrs. Rose Cope Parson, Douglas School.”
“September 2 has been set as the opening date for schools.”
Aug. 7, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “Where are you people that kept asking for hot weather last January?”
“No one was out frying eggs on the sidewalk yesterday, but the temperature soared to a summer high of 94 again, duplicating Thursday’s record mercury reading.”
“Not since Sept. 9, 1954, have East Tennesseans had so much to complain about. On that date, the mercury zipped up to a sizzling 95.”
“And today the weatherman sees more of the sweltering same. Tri-Cities’ forecaster predicts temperature to hover in the lower 90s, with generally fair weather prevailing.”
“Some widely scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers are predicted.”
“And the outlook for tomorrow? More of the same.”
Aug. 7, 1961: “Police had a report Sunday from Mrs. Gilbert A. Rannick, 617 W. Pine St., of the theft of two bicycles from her home,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Aug. 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with an Elizabethton dateline, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Keith Raulston, seven-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Bill Raulston, Sylvan Hill Road, is listed in fair condition at Carter County Memorial Hospital with head injuries sustained in a diving board accident yesterday at Franklin Pool.”
“In another accident yesterday, Peggy Ann Sims, 9 Jackson Avenue, fractured both arms when she fell from a high table. Her condition is satisfactory.”
Carter County Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Aug. 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Natalie Holsten and a dateline from Elizabethton, Johnson City Press readers learned that “For several area 4-H students, preparing their chickens for the Carter County agent’s annual chicken show and sale Wednesday required more than just smoothing down their feathers and loading them into cages.”
“The students wrestled their chickens into frilly dresses, hats and bonnets and even a Los Angeles Lakers basketball uniform for a chicken costume contest, a new twist in this year’s chicken show.”
“One chicken, looking suspiciously like Colonel Sanders in a KFC bucket, with eyeglasses and white beard, struggled free from its costume before the contest began.”
“First prize for the costume contest went to Lisa Cole and her chicken, who were dressed identically in straw hats and dresses made of material depicting a farm scene.”
“Lisa, a rising fifth-grader at Happy Valley Elementary School, is one of 19 students who received 25 chickens to raise from the county agent’s office in March. Lisa brought four of her best chickens, which are a cross between the Rhode Island red and Plymouth Barred Rock varieties, to Wednesday’s show and received a blue ribbon for them.”