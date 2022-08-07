Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 7, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents. In addition to the news items, it also carried the following advertisement in the midst of the news items: “A gentleman, wife and three children desire board in private family. Address C., (in) care (of) The Comet.”

“Alfonso T. Williams, an old and respected citizen, died Sunday last in Carter county.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

