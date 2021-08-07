Aug. 7, 1890: The Comet reported “Mr. E.F. Winegar has recovered sufficiently from his recent illness to enable him to travel, and left Monday with his wife for Geneva, Ill., to spend a few weeks with home folks. He expects to return in a short time fully recovered and will be found as faithfully at his store as before his illness, and will sell watches, clocks, and jewelry cheaper than they can be purchased elsewhere.”
In other news of the same day in The Comet, readers learned, “R.H. Norment, representing Church & Co., soda manufacturers is advertising his goods in the city today. The Comet is under obligations for useful advertising matter in the shape of blotters and calendars, and the entire force is wearing the regulation cap furnished by the company. It is as natural for the boys in town to wear the caps as it is for all the mothers to use arm (sic) and hammer (sic) brand soda.”
Aug. 7, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor left town last evening for his home, Johnson City, Tenn. He says he is just getting into harness, and is now ready and eager for the gubernatorial campaign.”
The Nashville American was published from 1894 until 1910. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news of the death of a local military man. “Word has just been received conveying the sad intelligence of the death of Lester Harris ‘somewhere in France’ on July 9th.”
“Enlisted in the ambulance corps shortly after this country’s entry into the war, young Harris had been in active service for more than a year, receiving in that time the croise de guerre and other decorations for acts of valor and distinction while under fire.
“His youthfulness makes all the more tragic and sad the news of his death. But twenty-three years of age, the youngest son of Mrs. W.O. Harris of this city, the word carried from mouth to mouth this morning, spread a gloom over the city.”
“Mr. Allen Harris, his brother, notified this morning by the War Department, in the brief message couched in terms of regret, stated that details surrounding his brother’s death were not at hand. He and Mrs. Harris leave this afternoon for New York City, where at present are his mother and Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford. One other brother, William Harris, in California, has been notified.”
“So is the enactment of the terrible drama across the sea brought close home. Lester Harris is one among the sons of Johnson City who offered his life heroically for his country. Nothing that can be said here can add to the honor of his name inscribed in the memory of his friends.”
Lester Harris Road in Johnson City is named for Lester Harris.
Aug. 7, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Times and Democrat reported on the continuing situation at the sanitarium in Johnson City. News of this situation initially appeared in this column in late July. With a dateline from Washington, and a date from Aug. 6, readers of that newspaper learned troubling details. “Conditions at the Johnson City, Tenn., Old Soldiers’ home where former service men are receiving hospital treatment are so deplorable that unless Congress acts immediately the casualties there will be proportionately higher than occurred in the World War, Director Forbes of the Bureau of War Risk Insurance, declared Thursday before a senate (sic) committee.”
“Agents of the bureau have just completed a secret investigation of the institution in which are quartered nearly 850 former service men and who, Col. Forbes, declared, were living under astounding conditions of vice, corruption and immorality.”
“The war risk head brought as a witness, M.P. McInterney, the agent who made the investigation and who lived for a week as a ‘patient’ at the home. He later told the committee of having bought morphine, moonshine, whiskey and extract of ginger containing 95 per cent alcohol on the home reservation, declared that intoxication was common among the former service men and asserted that immoral women overran the grounds on which the institution is located.”
“The witness said he had encountered many patients who carried guns and defied the guards to take the firearms way. There was absolutely no discipline, he added, and the patients ‘ran the place to the extent of forcing the executive officers to withdraw the guards from the dining rooms.’ Loaded dice and marked cards, he declared, were supplied by ‘patients’ from the outside and the patients ‘drained’ of the money given them by the government.”
“Col. Forbes again explained that his bureau was unable to correct the evils because of lack of jurisdiction over the soldiers home, which is administered by the federal board controlling all such institutions. He declared that he felt it his duty to make public his findings, however, in order that public sentiment might wipe out the ‘curse’ which he said his investigation had showed to exist.”
The “Old Soldiers’ Home” is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Times and Democrat was, and still is, a newspaper published in Orangeburg, South Carolina. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 7, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued reporting on news from McMinn County. With a dateline from Athens, and a date of August 6, readers learned., “Ex-GI’s, suddenly politically powerful in McMinn county (sic) after a battle of bullets and ballots, considered tonight the possibility of calling on Gov. Jim McCord for a special legislative session to enact new local laws.”
“Veterans groups planned tentatively for a ‘Town Hall’ meeting tomorrow night in the county high school, one leader said, ‘to get decisive backing … for a complete change in our city and county forms of government.’”
‘What we want to do,’ said Harry C. Johnson, Jr., former Army airman, ‘is to institute city and county manager forms of government as quickly as possible.’”
Athens, Tennessee, is approximately 162 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 7, 1971: Carrying the byline of Jimmy Smyth, who was the sports editor, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported 50 years ago today “Terry Whitfield drove in five runs with an infield out, a triple and a home run, but the Bluefield Orioles nudged the Johnson City Yankees, 7-6, in a better-than-three hour marathon last night at Yankee Park.”
Aug. 7, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press carried a letter to the editor written by Howard Hayes. The letter lauded Johnson City’s accomplishments and achievements. In part, it said, “The medical personnel and facilities in Johnson City are of such quality as to give us great pride. This degree of excellence has been attained through a long and interesting history as set forth in Ray Stahl’s A Beacon to Health Care.”
The letter continued, “Our present enviable health care status is the result of a steady growth during the past two centuries. Samuel Cole Williams, in his History of the Lost State of Franklin, records that between the earliest settlement and 1788 ‘not a single trained physician had settled in this district.’ Apparently the frontier settlers were so healthy that they offered no attribution to a physician, for the first one to pass through this region, Dr. Thomas Walker of Virginia, did not stop but went on into Kentucky.”