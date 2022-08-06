Aug. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several residents in and around Elizabethton. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 4, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Moore left Monday for a ten-day tour and will spend a few days in St. Louis and Chicago and before returning will visit many places of interest. While in St. Louis and Chicago, Mr. Moore will as usual purchase a great deal of merchandise for his fall and winter trade. ‘The Pageant of Progress,’ held in Chicago’s five million municipal pier, for the wholesale of merchandise will remain open until the 14th. This is the second exposition on the pier, and is said, ‘is a source of valuable information, a world’s fair on a huge pier extending three-quarters of a mile out onto Lake Michigan.”
“Dr. and Mrs. Dikes of Bristol are spending a short vacation at the home of her sister, Mrs. J.L. Moore, and will remain here until Mrs. Moore’s return.”
“Mrs. Dikes sang a beautiful solo at the First Baptist Church Sunday evening which was highly appreciated.”
“Mrs. R.B. Clarke who has been ill is now about to be out again.”
“Mrs. Dr. Ross Webb is now visiting her parents at Wilkesbarre (sic), Pa.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C.H. White and family will leave Saturday for a ten-days tour through the western part of North Carolina. They will visit friends and relatives in Lenoir, Taylorsville, Statesville, Hickory, Morganton, Greensboro and Charlotte. Mr. White states ‘that the roads are a great pleasure to drive over after you get as far as Lenoir.’”
“Recent dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Jenkins were: Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Watson of Knoxville; Tivy Jenkins and Supt. D.L. Runigay and family of Wilder, Va. Mr. Runigay has been the efficient Superintendent of the Clinchfield Coal Company for some time.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Dayton Nance of Kingsport are here mingling with old friends and acquaintances.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Allen of Kentucky are visiting friends and relatives in this section and will remain here for several days.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Watson of Knoxville are now on an extended tour through North and South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi and will return in about two weeks.”
“On Saturday evening complimentary to Miss Ethyl Grindstaff of Morristown, and Mr. Martin LeSuer of Bristol, Mrs. Alex Shell gave a marshmallow toast on the spacious lawn of her home on ‘Sunset Hill.’ The very informal affair afforded much pleasure to the following guests: Misses Ethyl Grindstaff, Sarah and Grace Gow, Edna Edens, Laura Allen, Eula Weaver, Lucy Bellany, Edith Adams, Evelyn Love, Donna Elizabeth and Helen Perry, Bruce Moreland, Mary Louise Brumit, Messrs, Marvin and Robert LeSueur, Roy Hathaway, Ben Allen, Murray Folsom, Ed Bison, Rev. Broyles, Mrs. Harry Burgie, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Shepherd, Mr. and Mrs. LeSueur, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Shell, Mr. and Mrs. Adams, and Mrs. Alf Shell.”
In other news, the newspaper noted that “Crewing (sic) gum requires much energy and is of benefit to those desiring to be thin.”
Aug. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read alarming news. With a dateline from Marion, Virginia, and a date of Aug. 5, readers learned that “Allen Harris, prominent Johnson City, Tenn., lumber industrialist, and Dana S. Laws, also of Johnson City, are in Lee Memorial Hospital here with injuries received when their automobile failed to make a curve near Atkins, Va., six miles east of here, this afternoon. Harris’ son, third occupant of the car, escaped injury.”
“Harris suffered a fracture of the right arm and contusions, and Laws received a fracture of the left leg, when the car turned turtle after leaving the road, Dr. Lee Gibson, of Johnson City, Harris’ personal doctor, said tonight. Dr. Gibson drove to Marion immediately after being notified of the accident.”
“The condition of the injured men is not considered serious, Dr. A.D. Hutton and Dr. J.M. Rogers of the hospital reported.”
“The trio left Johnson City about 12:30 p.m. today for a business trip to Burlington, N.C.”
“The senior Harris is president of the Harris Manufacturing plant in the Tennessee city and Allen Harris Jr., vice president. Laws is general plant superintendent.”
Marion, Virginia, is located about 79 miles from Johnson City
“Turned turtle” is an expression meaning to capsize.
Burlington, North Carolina, is approximately 187 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Downtown Rotary Club will be host to the club’s district governor Tuesday, Aug. 15.”
“Rotary International Gov. and Mrs. Melvin Wiggins will arrive in Johnson City from Staunton, Va.”
“The governor will address the club in its regular noon meeting at the John Sevier Hotel. That evening the governor and his wife will be guests of the president and board at the Johnson City Country Club.”
“The club recently returned to the John Sevier Hotel for the regular meetings.”
Aug. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a recipe for Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches. To make this delightful lunch treat, you need the following ingredients:
¼ cup creamy peanut butter.
2 very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed.
10 slices buttered bread.
Here are the instructions:
“In a medium bowl blend the peanut butter with the banana until creamy. Spread the mixture over 5 slices of bread. Top with the remaining bread.”
“In a skillet melt enough butter to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the sandwiches in the butter and fry them until the bread is lightly toasted. Flip to fry the other side. Drain on paper towels.”
Yield: 5 sandwiches.
