Aug. 6, 1841: The Whig reported news regarding the death of a Cocke County citizen. “Departed this life, on the 14th ult., at his residence in Cocke County Jesse Reeve in the 73d year of his age, having a numerous circle of friends and relations, to lament this deprivation of a good neighbor, a kind parent, an indulgent husband, and a warm friend. Mr. Reeve was born in Prince William County, Virginia, and emigrated to Tennessee in 1800; — for the last ten years he has been an upright and worthy member of the Methodist Episcopal Church, and died in hope of a sure and blessed immortality.”
“Ult.” was an abbreviation meaning “in the last month” so Mr. Reeve died on July 14, 1841.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
Aug. 6, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “Miss Lucy Lyle and James Carr were united in marriage at Knob Creek church last Sunday morning at 9 o’clock. The contracting parties are well and favorably known in this section and have the best wishes of numerous friends for their future welfare.”
Aug. 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about an interesting end to a vacation. “Mr. and Mrs. Walter Smith and son have returned from a delightful vacation spent with Mr. Smith’s father at Jellico. Mr. Smith reports his father as gradually improving in health. While motoring back to Johnson City they came in contact with a tree which had felled across the road and Mr. Smith had to borrow an axe and cut it in two before they could get by. Of course in weather like this that tree assumed immense proportions.”
Aug. 6, 1921: One hundred years ago today, Johnson City continued to be in the news regarding the Soldier’s Home, in a follow-up to stories originally running in July in this column. Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, the Layfette Courier and Journal reported, “The majority of patients at the government sanitorium here where former service men are being treated are ‘well behaved, orderly, satisfied and co-operating excellently in the enforcement of the discipline,’ Dr. Walter C. Klotz, the superintendent said in a statement today. ‘They are not vicious or immoral,’ he added.”
“That statement was issued as a result of charges made before a senate (sic) investigating committee at Washington yesterday by Director Forbes of the bureau of war risk insurance and M.P. McInterney an agent for the board who made a secret investigation of conditions there. The two charged that the patients were living under astounding conditions of corruption and immorality with discipline lacking.”
“’I have been in charge of the national sanitorium only since August 1,’ the statement said, ‘but from my own observations, would state that reports as seen in the press of even date would appear grossly exaggerated. The agent making investigations as to liquor and narcotics made purchases of same in Johnson City. There are only a few drug addicts in the sanitorium and these appropriately disposed of when discovered. Only recently baggage and effects of all members were searched throughout the sanitorium and only a few weapons were found and properly confiscated. There have been some bootlegging in the sanitarium at the present time, which is not unusual at any sanitarium where there are 12,000 men being cared for. The greatest proportion of liquors and drugs are being obtained in Johnson City and although repeated requests have been made to officials of Johnson City and Washington county (sic), nothing has been done by them to clean up the evils of the city.’”
“’If is understood that the board of managers a month or so ago made an urgent request to the national prohibition enforcement agent at Washington to send a cleanup squad, but nothing has been done. The majority of patients are well-behaved, orderly, satisfied and cooperating excellently in enforcement of discipline. They are not vicious or immoral. Out of 1,084 patients treated during the month of July only five deaths occurred and these were advanced cases of tuberculosis. Eight were discharged during this month, benefited or cured. The food is excellent as to quality, quantity and service.’”
The institution in question is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Lafayette Courier and Journal was, and still is a newspaper published in Lafayette, Indiana. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 6, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, and with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 5, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Construction of another unit to the North American Rayon Corporation was revealed tonight when an application for a building permit was presented to city commissioners at an adjourned session of the city commission by City Attorney Roy C. Nelson.”
“Estimated cost of the building nor when construction work was anticipated to begin was not revealed.”
Aug. 6, 1971: Fifty years ago on this date, the weather writer at the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to show his or her sense of humor regarding the weather, as had been done in the recent past. “Think of all the good things you can do with gallons and gallons of falling water each day.”
“Not too many, are there?”
“Perhaps watching today’s precipitation will start the ideas burning. Skies will be cloudy, temperatures mild and rain will roll around this afternoon and evening. The high will reach 84, the low 62. Yesterday’s high was 86, the low 68.”
“At 10 p.m. yesterday, Tri-City Airport temperature was 71, relative humidity 90 percent, and barometric pressure rising from 30.01 inches.”
“Do you think the rain’ll hurt the rhubarb?”
Aug. 6, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported “Plans to realign Johnson City’s school zones will be delayed a year because Indian Trail Middle School will not open as scheduled in fall 1997, school officials said Monday.”
“’I think (zone realignment) was rushed, because we were going to have two schools opening, and we tried to design the process around those opening dates,’ Vice Chairwoman Duffie Jones said. ‘Now that we know (Indian Trails construction) is going to take longer, it’s much more appropriate to give the process the due process it requires.’”
“On Jones’ motion, the board unanimously voted to accept the administration’s proposal to postpone completion until December 1997.”
“The city is building Indian Trail to relieve crowding at its sole existing school for grades 6-8, Liberty Bell Middle School, and zone lines for the two schools will be based on an elementary feeder system.”
“Administrations have been redrawing elementary zones for change in fall 1998 with the opening of the city’s new elementary school in north Johnson City.”
