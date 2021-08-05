Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet reported, “The Bank of Johnson City is putting on style. They have just put a handsome wire railing around their counter, and have lately had the room papered and the ceiling decorated. They are still making improvements and when finished will have decidedly the handsomest and best appointed bank room east of Chattanooga. The counter was made by the Johnson City Furniture Co., and is really a marvel of beauty. Messers. Crandall & Shuler are go ahead young men and have done much for Johnson City since they have been identified with us.”
Aug. 5, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Journal reported political news with a Johnson City dateline. “On Tuesday night of last week the republicans of this city met in the Crandall hall (sic), and organized a McKinley club. Major Gildersleeve was elected president and J.T. Browning, editor of the Staff secretary. A complete organization was effected and the movement started out under auspicious circumstances.”
“At the insistence of the club, Major Pettibone of Greeneville addressed the citizens of the town and surrounding country Monday night of this week. The opera house was packed with people of all parties who were anxious to hear the talented and eloquent Pettibone upon the issues of the present campaign. The audience was held as if by magic for an hour and fifty minutes. The speaker devoted most of his time to the currency question, and his arguments in favor of a gold standard were unanswerable. He pictured the unmistakable terms the direful effects the free and unlimited coinage of silver would have upon the American people and especially the wage earners of the country. The fruits of the speech will be seen in November.”
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.Aug. 5, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “During the past week ye editor has been bombarded with gifts. First one of our farmer friends bought in a very fine cauliflower. Then W.F. Carter, knowing that an editor can’t live by cauliflower alone fetched in a dozen pears, as fine as ever pleased the palate. And Pete, the printer, posing as a farmer, went Carter one better and with the recent election in mind, brought in a fourteen pound beet. And Charlie Schenck, knowing Clyde Hodge’s age laid a dozen pepper plants on our table Saturday. Thanks, gentlemen, and our appetite for these non-Hoover specials insatiable.”
Aug. 5, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Washington, D.C., The Knoxville Sentinel updated readers on issues in Johnson City. “Snagged by an unexpected display of congressional indifference, the Sweet bill encountered still further delay yesterday while the senate (sic) committee on soldier’s relief listened to disclosures of the most revolting nature yet revealed in connection with the government’s neglect of disabled veterans. The relief bill, although ready to become law, it is discovered, is still lying on the vice-president’s table awaiting signature with no one in Washington authorized to sign it. Vice-President Coolidge is in New England and Senator Cummins, the president pro tem, is ill at Atlantic City.”
“Imminent need for enactment of the bill was emphasized by further relations of alleged serious conditions at the Johnson City, Tenn., hospital for tubercular former servicemen.”
“Last week Col. Charles R. Forbes, director of the war risk bureau, called this intuition ‘a mad house.’ Today Senator Walsh of Massachusetts, characterized it as a ‘hell hole’ and called upon the attorney general to begin prosecution of officers in charge for malfeasance in office.”
“Testimony adding details of condition at Johnson City was given by M.P. McInterney, a secret service agent in the employ of the war risk bureau, who obtained admission to the hospital and spent a week there as disabled former service man.”
“On the night of his arrival, McInterney said, he bought a bottle of moonshine and a dose of morphine on the hospital grounds from a peddler, who boldly solicited him. On the next night he said he visited a ‘dope house’ and bought a block of snow for $1 for the convenience of patients unable to walk as far as the ‘dope house.’ Cocaine dispensers with needle in hand patrolled the hospital grounds to furnish their wares to the disabled veterans at so much per shot, he testified.”
The Johnson City hospital referred to is now the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 5, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol News Bulletin reported interesting news about a type of blooming cactus. “Four blooms opened last night on a night blooming cereus, belonging to Mrs. E.G. Richardson of 319 Lynwood st (sic). The cereus, which only blooms once a year, has several more buds, said Mrs. Richardson, which she expect to open tonight and tomorrow night.”
“The flower on a night blooming cereus is similar to that of a water-lily, but is somewhat larger, and only stays open a few hours each year. When the entire blossom is open, so the story goes, the ‘babe in the manger’ can be seen. The stems around the pistil form the cradle, and the pistil is the baby.”
“Mrs. Richardson said her plant began opening around 9:30 last night, and was in full bloom and at its prettiest around 1:00 a.m. She added that she expected two of the remaining buds to open tonight because they were beginning to turn white.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not printed on Mondays. August 5, 1946 fell on a Monday.
Aug. 5, 1971: Whomever was writing the weather forecast for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle 50 years ago continued to display a definite sense of humor. “Mother Nature seems to have gone on vacation and left the water running in the Tri-Cities area.”
“There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and thundershowers today, along with a high near 84, a 40 per cent chance of the same tonight with a low of 67, and a 20 per cent chance of a repeat performance tomorrow with a high of 84.”
“The record high for this date was 92 in 1955, the record low 51 in 1950.”
Aug. 5, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge had several points for pondering in his column in the Johnson City Press. One such point was, “Our minister says anyone with a refrigerator has perfect faith. Without proof, they believe that the light goes out when the door shuts.”