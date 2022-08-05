Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet provided a laugh for its readers. “A lover sent his sweetheart his own portrait by post. To save postage he wrote on the envelope: ‘Samples — No value.’”
Aug. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a card of thanks from Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams regarding the condolences they received upon the death of their son, Mayne. The card read: “We can not refrain from acknowledging, in this public manner, our debt of gratitude to our neighbors and friends for the sympathy and kindness to generously bestowed in the hours of sore affliction we were called to experience in the death of our little son, Mayne.” The card was signed “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams.”
News of the child’s death initially appeared in this column on Aug. 4. There was not a formal obituary printed in The Comet.
The parents donated monies toward the Mayne Williams Public Library, which served as Johnson City’s library for decades, as a memorial to their son.
Aug. 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The overwhelming majority accorded Congressman Carroll Reece in the primary held Thursday appears to be conclusive evidence that the people of the district approve of his stewardship. The majority he received should prove a constant inspiration to him in his work at the nation’s capital.”
“The first term in office, no matter how capable a man may be, is of necessity one of various difficulties. In the course of human events it takes time to make acquaintances, time to ‘get the hand’ of things, to just the proper degree. Congressman Reece has not yet completed his first term and yet we believe that he has made an excellent record in Congress. The second term should and will be, we believe, one of increasing usefulness to his constituents and the nation at large.”
Aug. 5, 1936: Continuing news of a story that first appeared in this column on Aug. 3 that captured the attention of readers of the Johnson City Chronicle. Readers learned that “No additional light had been shed last night on circumstances surrounding the death of Jacob C. Mueller, 54, of Market street extension, whose body was found Saturday night lying on a bloodstained pallet in his home, county officials who are investigating the case, announced.”
“Funeral services for Mueller were held at 9 o’clock yesterday morning at Mountain Home. Burial followed in the Home cemetery.”
“Magistrate Rex Pierce said no report had yet been received from an analysis of Mueller’s stomach and kidney which he requested after a coroner’s jury had ordered Mueller’s wife, Sallie, 44, and a 55-year-old boarder, W.L. Dykes, held on a charge of murder. Mueller was the woman’s third husband.”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Aug. 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “The following communicable diseases were reported to the Washington County Health Department for the week ending August 2:”
Aug. 5, 1958: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Susan Fletcher, 10-months-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Fletcher, 419 Highland Ave., was treated at Memorial Hospital at 10 a.m. Sunday for burns to the face, chest and shoulders received when hot water prepared for coffee fell on her. She was released after treatment.”
“Emergency treatment was required Sunday for John Ford, 45, of Rt. 6, Jonesboro, who had swallowed a one and one-half inch fish bone.”
“Ford was released after the bone was removed from his throat.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1958.
Aug. 5, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with a laugh. “Policemen are often called upon to do dangerous things.”
“Patrolmen Ed Friesland and Ronald Kelly this morning received one of these dangerous tasks. They were called upon to chase a pigeon out of a downtown dress shop.”
“The two policemen went to Cato’s, a women’s dress shop, and lit upon the bird, returning it to the out-of-doors.”
“You can catch a bird if you can spring salt on its wings, so it’s said.”
“Now we know why policemen carry salt in their cruisers.”
Aug. 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that there was “Something new in post-election doings.”
“Guy Blackwell, unofficial winner of the Washington County assessor’s race, yesterday said his son will be out Monday taking down campaign posters which had been placed around the county.”
“That’s refreshing, particularly when some campaign posters form two years ago can still be seen around the county.”
Aug. 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined, “Some recent surveys have said that Tennessee doesn’t do all that it could for its children.”
“But Gov. and Mrs. Sundquist are targeting one area that will help improve not only the state’s image but also the health of its children — immunizations for children.”
“At present, the state’s child immunization rate is 84 percent. The Sundquists would like to see that up to 90 percent by 2000. Actually, we’d like to aim even higher — 100 percent — but first things first.”
“’Young people have to have a better start in life, so they can do anything they want to do later,’ the governor says, adding ‘One of the simplest, yet most effective, things we can do in that regard is to make sure every infant and young child is properly immunized against infectious disease.’”
“Indeed, no one should quarrel with this objective. The governor and his wife are doing our state a major service. All Tennessee parents should pay heed.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.