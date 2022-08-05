Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet provided a laugh for its readers. “A lover sent his sweetheart his own portrait by post. To save postage he wrote on the envelope: ‘Samples — No value.’”

Aug. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a card of thanks from Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams regarding the condolences they received upon the death of their son, Mayne. The card read: “We can not refrain from acknowledging, in this public manner, our debt of gratitude to our neighbors and friends for the sympathy and kindness to generously bestowed in the hours of sore affliction we were called to experience in the death of our little son, Mayne.” The card was signed “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

