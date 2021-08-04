Aug. 4, 1887: Measles were apparently going around in the area, according to The Comet. The newspaper reported, “Mr. J.A. Mathes has been confined to his bed a few days with measles. Scott Hickey, of Jonesboro, has been in charge of the grocery and produce house of J.A. Mathes & Co. during his illness.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1887.
Aug. 4, 1891: According to The Comet, “Dr. Jas. H. Moninger has hung out the first sign in Carnegie. His office being one of the elegant rooms of the Singular & Chandler building. Success to the Doctor and also to Ed Brocton, the painter of the sign, as it is his first in Johnson City.”
Aug. 4, 1910: The Comet reported, “The Ladies’ Aid Society of the First Methodist church have been fortunate enough to secure the Jennings Quartette to give an entertainment at the church next Tuesday night for the benefit of the society. The children composing the quartette are little short of musical marvels and being the grandchildren of Methodist ministers on both sides, who were former pastors of this church, it is doubtful if the edifice will accommodate the crowd that will attend.”
Aug. 4, 1921: A century ago today, The Lexington Leader published, “The Lexington police department today was asked to try to identify the body of an unknown man, thought to have been from Lexington, who was run over and killed by a C.C. & O. train at Johnson City, Tenn. on July 25.”
“According to a communication from the Pouder Brothers Furniture Company, of Johnson City, the man had been staying at Jonesboro, Tenn., a few days prior to his death and was known under the name of Adams and was said to have been from Lexington.”
“After about 6,000 people had viewed the body without being able to identify it, the remains were buried, the communication said.”
“The victim was described as about 24 years old, dark red hair, slightly curly, freckled, five feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The Lexington Leader was, and still is, a newspaper published in Lexington, Kentucky. The newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921 are not available in our files.
Aug. 4, 1930: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Staff-News reported an interesting story. “Elizabethton’s entry into the national tree-sitting contests took the air Saturday afternoon at 4:30 with much ceremony. Dan Eggers, 18, mounted a platform constructed on a large beech tree near Rio Vista swimming pool, and in ascending said he would remain on his roost at least until Labor Day.”
“In a formal ceremony just before climbing up, he was introduced to the crowd in a short address by B.G. Gildersleeve, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. Supplies are to be furnished by grocers of the city; and the roost, constructed by O.F. Glover, manager of Rio Vista, has a covering for rainy weather and is equipped with electric lights, radio and all modern conveniences.”
“This afternoon he starts on his third day aloft.”
Aug. 4, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, in a continuation of a news item that first appeared in this column on Aug. 3 for that date in 1946, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to be shocked at the news that came from Athens, Tennessee. In an article with the byline of John Hurt, the dateline of Athens, and the date of Aug. 3, readers learned that “Some 200 McMinn county (sic) men, mostly former GI’s, armed with rifles and shotguns, set up a roadblock near the Polk County line tonight, acting, they said, the rumors that ousted officers might try to fight their way back into the county.”
“The veterans were members of a group that routed Sheriff Pat Mansfield and his backers from the county jail Thursday night in a rousing six-hour gun battle to back up what they claimed was a victory for their candidates in a bitter election contest.”
“The former soldiers asserted they expected no trouble but, before they blocked the highway, they had converted the county jail into a miniature arsenal ‘to be ready’ for anything that might happen. An automobile was parked half-way across the road about five miles from the county line on the direct route to Benton, Polk County seat, 15 miles distant.”
“The ex-GI’s picked a strategic spot between high embankments for the barricade. All passing vehicles were slowed to allow scrutiny of their occupants.”
“At Athens a definite under-current of excitement was evident, despite assurance that trouble was not expected.”
On the Thursday night, “Eighteen persons were wounded in the battle. At least three remain in serious condition.”
“Mansfield fled from the jail and town early yesterday after the estimated 500 ex-GI’s fired dynamite, rifles, and shotguns to wreck the two-story brick jail. The battle was their answer to refusal of the incumbent political organization to surrender a ballot box which had been carried into the jail. Veterans said marked ballots were being substituted.”
Athens is about 162 miles from Johnson City. Benton is about 185 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 4, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave this account as the hospital report: “Lee Miller, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.F. Miller, 112 Boyd street (sic), received a back strain while at work in a West Walnut street (sic) shop this morning.”
“Others treated and dismissed were Glen Williams, 536 West Market street (sic), right thumb injury, and James Miller, 24, of Jonesboro, route (sic) 3, who suffered injuries to fingers when his right hand became caught in a printing press.”
Jonesboro was spelled in that way in 1948.
Aug. 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, and as with yesterday’s news item from Aug. 3, 1971, whomever wrote the weather forecast in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was certainly displaying a sense of humor. “Once upon a time, many moons ago, there were four seasons in an earth year … Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall.”
“But then in 1971, something happened that not even the greatest scientists could explain. A Spring month known as April and noted for its many showers, kept claim on time itself and dropped rain almost every day through May. June and July and got a good start into August.’
“Now some things upon the earth flourished, like weed. Other thing suffered … like hay that was too wet to bale, and vegetables which tasted funny.”
“And even today the weather forecaster had nothing new to say … just showers and thundershowers today, tonight and tomorrow, with a high today near 84, a low tonight of 66, and a high tomorrow of 80.”
“In contrast, the record high for this date was 94 in 1952, the record low 52 in 1950.”
Aug. 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Joe Avento, Johnson City Press readers learned, “The Johnson City Cardinals lost an uphill battle Saturday night. Now they face another one in the Appalachian League standings.”
“The West Division-leading Kingsport Mets banged out 19 hits to best the Cards 14-9 at Howard Johnson Field. Kingsport is now 4 ½ games ahead of second-place Elizabethton, which swept a doubleheader from Burlington, and 5 ½ ahead of Johnson City.”