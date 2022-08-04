Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported tragic news. “Last Friday afternoon the three year old child of S.C. Williams, of Johnson City, by some means got some quinine pills, and not known what they were eat a sufficient quantity to kill it in about one hour. Mr. Williams is a member of the law firm of Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman of this place. The bereaved family have the sympathy of this entire community.”

On a more pleasant note, readers learned that “Many delightful summer resorts are situated on and reached via the Southern Railway. Whether one desires the seaside or the mountains, the fashionable hotels of quiet country homes, they can be reached via this magnificent highway of travel.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

