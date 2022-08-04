Aug. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported tragic news. “Last Friday afternoon the three year old child of S.C. Williams, of Johnson City, by some means got some quinine pills, and not known what they were eat a sufficient quantity to kill it in about one hour. Mr. Williams is a member of the law firm of Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman of this place. The bereaved family have the sympathy of this entire community.”
On a more pleasant note, readers learned that “Many delightful summer resorts are situated on and reached via the Southern Railway. Whether one desires the seaside or the mountains, the fashionable hotels of quiet country homes, they can be reached via this magnificent highway of travel.”
“Asheville, N.C., Roan Mountain, Tenn., and the mountain resorts of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, ‘The Land of the Sky,’ Tate Springs, Tenn., Oliver Springs, Tenn., Lookout Mountain, Tenn., Lithia Springs, Ga., the various Virginia Spring, also the seashore resorts are reached by the Southern Railway on a convenient schedules and at very low rates.”
“The Southern Railway has issued a handsome folder, entitled ‘Summer Homes and Resorts,’ descriptive of nearly one thousand summer resort hotels and boarding houses, including information regarding rates for board at all the different places and railroad rate, to reach them.”
“Write to C.A. Bensooter, Assistant General Passenger Agent, Southern Railway, Chattanooga, Tenn., for a copy of this folder.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 4, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned that “Congressmen Carroll B. Reece was re-nominated yesterday over William R. Ellison and Dr. Frank P. Robinson by an overwhelming majority, estimated by his campaign managers at from 12,000 to 15,000. The vote throughout the district was comparative light. The vote in Johnson City yesterday gave Reece 424, Ellison 223, and Robinson 8.”
Aug. 4, 1936: In an article that was first mentioned in yesterday’s column, Johnson City Chronicle readers learned more about a recent murder. “Mystery surrounding the death of Jacob C. Mueller, 54-year-old Market street extension, last night had not cleared up, although the dead man’s wife, Sallie, and a boarder at the Mueller home, W.L. Dykes, 55, were being held in Jonesboro jail for a hearing Saturday at 10 o’clock.”
“Mueller died at his home Saturday afternoon of causes as yet undetermined.”
“The decision to hold the couple was arrived at, Magistrate Rex Pierce, who served as coroner during the investigation into the death Saturday night, said after the coroner’s jury came to the conclusion Sunday afternoon that Mueller met his death because of violence at the hands of Mrs. Mueller and Dykes.”
“Deputy Sheriff J.N. Osborne, who was the principal investigator for county officers, said the case was not yet a clean-cut one and there seemed reason to believe Mueller, who allegedly had been in a drunken stupor, died a natural death.”
“Osborne said he was called to the Mueller home about 8 o’clock Saturday night. He said Mrs. Mueller was drunk and that Dykes appeared to have been drinking.”
“The officer said Mueller’s body was found inside the house on a mattress, looking as though it had fresh blood stains on it.”
“Doctors who conducted the autopsy said Mueller’s liver apparently had been dealt a severe blow and expressed belief that he could not have lived 48 hours under the circumstances.”
“No satisfactory statement has been obtained from the pair being charged with Mueller’s death, officers said. Dykes was lodged in the city jail about 8:45 Saturday night and the woman was arrested and taken to Jonesboro Sunday. Dykes also went to Jonesboro later.”
“Mrs. Mueller has been married twice previously. Her husband before Mueller was Roby Lewis, a constable. His death was ruled as a suicide.”
“The funeral will be held at 9 o’clock this morning at the Catholic chapel at Soldiers Home. Interment will follow in the Soldiers Home cemetery.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Aug. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Elizabethton Star, “Cheyenne” was playing at the Bonnie Kate Theatre. The Ritz was showing “Dead End.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Aug. 4 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
Aug. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Clyde Bacon, a Jonesboro salesman for an auctioneering firm, led the ticket for 11 magistrates at-large on an 18-man ballot for Washington County in yesterday’s voting.”
“Bacon pulled 7,713 votes. Placing second was Cecil Hartman, a former county chairman, 6,720. Third place went to John Diehl, president of Jonesboro’s Franklin Milk Co., 6,446.”
“Other winners in order of their vote totals are Charles Miller, 6,321; John B.Deakins, 6.250; Freddie Squibb, 6,197; W. H. Guinn, 5.719; George Jaynes, 5,574; Galen Fitzgerald, 5.256; Hubert Miller, 5.228; and Larry Stover, 4.797.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Aug. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, Johnson City Press readers learned that “The husband beats his wife, someone calls the police, he is arrested and the case heads to the courts.”
“It’s a simple situation, right? The wife shows up in court to help the District Attorney General’s Office prosecute her husband, and the man either wins or loses his case.”
“If the DA had his way, that’s what would happen. But in reality, such cooperation does not always happen, and that can lead to the husband walking away without having to defend his actions.”
“Now, thanks to a grant from the federal government, the DA will have more in its arsenal to address the situation. The $45,000 yearly grant for the next three years from the Institute for Criminal Justice Programs, funneled through the state, has enabled the DA’s Office to hire a lawyer to take care solely of domestic violence matters.”
“That lawyer is Jack Carpenter, who will be sworn in today.”
“’My prime function is to prosecute people who violate the domestic violence law,’ Carpenter said. ‘If that means jail for the offender, so be it.’”
