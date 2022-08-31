Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”
Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.
Aug. 31, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported interesting news about various individuals.
“Mrs. Juanita Francisco of Morristown, Tenn., is the guest of Miss Mary Watson at her home on East Market Street.”
“Miss Martha Rhinehardt, who has been th (sic) guest of Misses Mary Watson and Helen Luske has returned to her home in St. Louis, Mo.”
“Misses Gladys Patton and Louise McNees are visiting at Elk Park, N.C.”
“Miss Maude Hodge returned yesterday from a visit with her sister, Mrs. John Hawley at Blountville, and left today for Bakersville, N.C., to spend the remainder of her vacation.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Eaton, recently of Elizabethton, are now residing in the Miller Apartments on Roan St.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Ramsey and lovely little daughter, Jean Borden, have returned from a visit in Knoxville. While in Knoxville, Mr. and Mrs. Ramsey attended the Kiwanis Convention.”
“Miss Embree Slack returned yesterday evening from a delightful house party given by Miss Hortense Higginbotham at her lovely home ‘Linger-Long,’ Tazewell, V., and a visit to Walrose, the beautiful estate of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Dickenson, at Castlewood, Va.”
“Major Cy H. Lyle, of Milwaukee, arrived in the city tonight and is the guest of friends.”
“Mr. D. O. Blevins, of the Crowell-Blevins Company left last evening for Washington, D.C., where he will join Mr. Crowell, of Statesville, N.C., proceeding to New York and other Eastern markets on a business trip, to last two weeks.”
“James R. Cox will arrive from Wharton, Texas Friday for a visit with Gen. and Mrs. J.B. Cox on Watauga avenue.”
“Dr. and Mrs. E.M. Snook and Mrs. A.J. Hawkes, of Illinois, father, mother and sister, of Mr. Snook, are the pleasant guests of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Snook.”
“Misses Margie Hunt and Edith Miller, Messers Percy Conner and Eugene Hunter furnished music for the dance at Unaka Springs last evening.”
“George Scott and Fred Artz attended the dance at Unaka Springs last evening.”
“Lucias Buck, and A.S. Withers were visitors from Abingdon yesterday.”
“Mr. C.F. Laird, of Bristol is a visitor in Johnson City today.”
“R.C. Rivers, of Boone, N.C., is a visitor here today.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Fox, a son.”
“Gen. J.B. Cox, who has been critically ill at his home on Watauga avenue, is improving friends will be glad to know.”
“Miss Mildred Hankal remains the guest of Mr. and Mrs. L.D. DeArmond, in Chicago. A party composed of Misses Hankal, Josephine Biles, of Morristown, Mr. Charles Williams and Mr. Coney Payer chaperoned by Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Gates are enjoying a house party at Sunset cottage, Michigan City, Mich.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Williams and children, Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Doss and children and Mrs. R. J. Williams have returned from a few days stay at Unaka Springs.”
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Bakersville, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Tazewell, Virginia, is located about 107 miles from Johnson City.
Castlewood, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Unaka Springs is located near Erwin.
Aug. 31, 1938: The Elizabethton Star reported news regarding several movies that were playing in local theaters. “Coconut Grove” was playing at the Bonnie Kate. Some of the stars included Fred MacMurray, Harriet Hilliard and Ben Blue.
The Grand Theater was showing “Let’s Make a Night of It’. Claire Luce, June Clyde and Buddy Rogers were featured stars.
“You and Me” was showing at the Ritz. Some of the stars in that movie included George Raft, Silvia Sidney and Barton McLane.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Aug. 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Ladies’ Day program Wednesday at the Johnson City Country Club will be in charge of Mrs. J.H. Epps, Jr., as chairman, a spokesman said yesterday.”
“Serving on Mrs. Epps’ committee will be Mrs. R.P. Landon, Mrs. Calvin Morgan, Mrs. Earl Nideffer and Mrs. Nat Winston.”
“Reservations for the luncheon at 1 p.m., must be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday, it was pointed out. Prizes will be awarded and regular activities will be featured.”
Aug. 31, 1958: The weather might be rainy for the upcoming Labor Day, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Ideal holiday weather continues to bless the upstate area, with today’s forecast calling for cloudless skies and warm temperatures. The mercury is scheduled to climb near 90 degrees.”
“Tomorrow, however, Labor Day celebrants may be in for a few widely scattered thundershowers during the afternoon hours, with warm and humid weather and partly cloudy skies.”
“No precipitation was recorded here yesterday.”
Aug. 31, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with a chuckle: “A woman is getting old when she begins to worry more about how her shoes fit than how her sweater fits.”
Aug. 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read a letter in the “Dear Abby” column that has stood the test of time, half a century later. Someone wrote: “Dear Abby: A simple question: When people ask you how you are, do they really want to know?”
The letter was signed “Della.”
Dear Abby’s reply was as follows: “Dear Della: Most people prefer a few cheery words, not an organ recital.”
Aug. 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers were stunned, as were people around the world, as they read the sad headlines that Princess Dianna had died.