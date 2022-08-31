Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”

Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.

