Aug. 31, 1892: The Comet opined, “Women will never be politicians because they would not be content to have a bee in their bonnet. Some of them can easily find something more becoming to put in it.”
Aug. 31, 1916: The Johnson City Comet reported news about a tragic accident. “Last Sunday afternoon, while en route from the Sulphur Springs camp grounds where she had been attending the annual camp meeting, Mrs. Cicero Whitackr (sic) was thrown from her buggy when her horse became frightened and unmanageable and ran away, her head striking a large rock, crushing her skull and death resulting immediately. The accident occurred only a short distance from the camp and it is stated that the horse became excited and started to run. The animal being hard to handle could not be brought to a sudden standstill and ran up over some rocks in the road with the result that Mrs. Whitaker was thrown out on to (sic) the rocks. Her skull was badly crushed. Mrs. Whitaker was about 40 years of age and was a sister of Mrs. Claude Osborne, who resides near Sulphur Springs. She is survived by a husband and children.”
“It will be remembered that Mrs. Whitaker was a member of the auto party which was in a wreck on the Johnson City-Jonesboro pike (sic) a few weeks ago, when some of the women were badly injured, she having escaped injury at that time.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1916.
Aug. 31, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Mary Long arrived today from New York, where during the vacation term of school she attended Columbia University. Accompanying her to Bristol was Miss Louise Faucette who will come to Johnson City Monday to resume her position as teacher in the public schools.”
“Mrs. T.C. Taylor and children have returned from an extended visit at Burnsville, N.C.”
“James E. Carson, of Sevierville, who is emergency agent for Johnson county (sic), has moved to Mountain City, and it is hoped that his services will be beneficial to the farmers of the county.”
Burnsville, N.C. is located approximately 51 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 31, 1921: One hundred years ago today, Our Southern Home quoted the Age-Herald, “After an investigation, it has been found that the soldier’s hospital at Johnson City, Tenn., is not as bad as was painted. Nothing ever is as bad as it is painted by person who wants to create a newspaper sensation.”
The soldier’s hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Our Southern Home was a newspaper published in Livingston, Alabama from 1895 until 1961.The Age-Herald was a newspaper published in Birmingham from 1888 until 1950. We do not have access to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 31, 1936: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Active presentation of worthwhile projects contributing to the welfare of Johnson City has been promised by the newly-organized junior chamber of commerce (sic), of which, W.A. West Jr., above is president. West is manager of Sears Roebuck and Co.”
Aug. 31, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read news of the death of a prominent Elizabethton physician. With a dateline from Elizabethton, “Dr. Robert A. Range, 72, a physician in Carter county (sic) for 40 years, died at 6:30 a.m. today after an illness of several months.”
“Death came at the Range home, 2013 Riverside.”
“Dr. Range, widely known in medical circles, was educated at Watauga Academy and Milligan College. He attended the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Baltimore and the School of Surgery in St. Louis. He was graduated from the University of Louisville in 1895.”
Aug. 31, 1958: According to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle with the byline of Bob Carpenter, “Washington County tomorrow will have new brains and brawn in its law enforcement portfolio.”
“Serving their first day in office will be Sheriff John C. Cloyd, Attorney General Lodge Evans, Criminal Judge Oris Hyder, General Sessions Judge Will Clarke, and Circuit court Clerk Tommy Dillow.”
“That’s a completely new group.”
“Also new will be Sheriff Cloyd’s deputies, which will include Robert Good, M.D. “Buss” Branson, Herbert Hodge, J.B. Kincheloe, Elmer Bowman, Gayle Lowe, Joe Shipley Jr., Audie Palmer and Opie Haws.”
wAug. 31, 1971: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 50 years ago today, the “Seven Year Itch” was currently playing at the Olde West Dinner Theatre.
Aug. 30, 1981: In a story carrying the byline of Brad Jolly, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of exciting plans for the region. “Monday is ‘M-Day’ for Johnson City Memorial Hospital.”
“’M’ is for ‘move,’ which is what the hospital will be doing as about 175 patients, nearly 1,000 employees, and a mountain of medical equipment take up residence at the brand new Johnson City Medical Center Hospital on State of Franklin Road. The move will begin at 7 a.m.”
Aug. 31, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press reported, “Six elected officials and one appointed to office were sworn-in during ceremonies Friday at the Carter County Courthouse.”
“John Holsclaw (sic), property assessor here for about 20 years, was sworn-in for another term, by Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown.”
“Dickie Renfro took the oath of office as county commissioner in the 5th District, Richard Tester was sworn-in as constable in the same district.”
“Three county school board members were sworn-in: Luther Crumley, Bobby McClain, and Steve Chambers. Ernest ‘Gebe’ Ritchie did not attend the ceremony and will be sworn-in later as a school board member.’
“William Hamm, appointed to fill an unexpired term as a judicial commissioner, also received the oath of office.”