Aug. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Deputy Chas. Taylor has gone to Johnson City to spend a few days with his family.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 30, 1922: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported “Mrs. W. Fulton Smith and Mrs. Carrol C. Etter were charming hostesses yesterday at a 1 o’clock luncheon of the Tea Room, when their guests of honor were visitors coming to Bristol for the Golden Wedding of Maj. And Mrs. A. D. Reynolds.”
“Pink roses were used lavishly in the table decorations and these blossoms were seen in bowls and vases about the room.”
“Five courses were served to the following guests: Mesdames R. S. Reynolds, James E. Moody, Charles R. Greever of Staunton, Va., J. Haga Reynolds, Hardin W. Reynolds, Thomas F. Staley, W. R. Stone, Abe Reynolds, Fuit Smit hand (sic) Carrol Etter.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Aug. 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Washington, D. C., and a date of Aug. 29. Readers learned that “The Interstate Commerce Commission today ordered additional areas of Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee, including the city of Knoxville, placed in the Eastern Standard Time zone.”
“’The change, effective at 2 a.m. (Central Standard Time) September 28, will be made by moving the time boundary slightly westward so as to take in the western tips of Virginia and North Carolina, plus additional sections of southeastern Kentucky and Eastern Tennessee.”
“The action was taken on petition of the Knoxville senior and junior Chambers of Commerce and a number of adjacent communities in central time territory which have long operated on Eastern Standard Time, through adoption of local ordinances.”
“The original petition sought a westward extension of the eastern time line in Tennessee to include Chattanooga. The commission said it was unable to find ‘adequate justification’ for including the Chattanooga area and that it had determined the new time to meet the needs of railroad operations and at the same time ‘fit the federal standards for as possible to the local observance.’”
“The commission defined the new time-division line running through Kentucky and Tennessee as follows:”
“’Kentucky — from Cattellsburg south immediately west of and parallel with the Big Sandy Division of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway to the northern boundary of Lawrence County, Ky.; through westerly and southerly along the west lines of Lawrence, Johnson and Floyd counties and the south line of Pike county to the boundary line between Kentucky and Virginia; thence southwesterly along that state boundary line to the east line of Harlan County, Ky,; thence northwesterly and southwesterly along the east and north lines of Harlan county and westerly along the north lines of Bell, Knox, Whitley, and McCreary counties, Kentucky, to the line of the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway (Southern Railway Systems), thence southerly just east of and parallel with that road to the boundary between Kentucky and Tennessee.”
“’Tennessee — thence southerly just west of and parallel with the line of the Cincinnati, New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway to the north line of Rhea County, Tennessee; thence southeasterly and southwesterly along the north and east lines of Rhea county, and east line of Hamilton County, Tennessee, to the boundary between Tennessee and Georgia.’”
Aug. 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Bud Tipton, 2322 Princeton Lane, reported to city officers Monday a bicycle was taken from the front lawn of his residence earlier that day.”
“A 1962 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by H. D. Carden, Roan and King streets, was reported stolen from the H. D. Texaco Service Station Monday. Officer Ronald Kelly is investigating.”
“A Wilson Avenue resident suffered razor blade cuts and his 45-year-old female companion was charged with public drunkenness and escaping custody following an altercation Monday at 510 Wilson Ave. according to a police report.”
“James C. Williams was treated by the Johnson City Emergency and Rescue Squad at his Wilson Avenue residence and Frankie Washington, also of 510 Wilson Ave., was taken to the Police Station and charged. She was fined $50 in City Police Court Tuesday, but $30 of the fine was suspended.”
Fifty dollars in 1972 is now worth about $355, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined the loss of a prominent citizen and former mayor. “T. F. Beckner Jr. was a fixture in the Johnson City community for many years.”
“For years, Beckner’s was a key retail spot on Main Street. His father, Thomas Folsom Beckner, had established the jewelry store many years ago — and after T. F. Jr., — known far and wide as ‘Buddy’ — graduated from school, he joined the family business and then operated it until it was eventually sold two decades ago.”
“With his retail background, he was a key figure in the Downtown Merchants Association — and served it as president. In addition, he represented that group in the Chamber of Commerce board.”
“He had been a city commissioner in the early 1950s and also served as mayor. He had been a member of the board of the former Memorial Hospital for several years. In addition, Mr. Beckner had been a president of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.”
“A veteran of World War II, he had been a member of the American Legion.”
“At Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, he had been an administrative board member.”
“Indeed, his roots were buried in a Johnson City which was far different from that of today. But he moved with the times — and in his later years, he retained a keen interest in the affairs of the city.”
“Mr. Beckner died on Thursday at this home at the age of 87.”
“But in these later years, he had remained active despite an eye ailment.”
“Certainly, Buddy Beckner served Johnson City well over many years. We offer or deepest sympathy to his family.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.