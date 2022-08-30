Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Deputy Chas. Taylor has gone to Johnson City to spend a few days with his family.”

The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

