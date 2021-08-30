Aug. 30, 1884: The Comet opined, “There is a fine opening for a bank in Johnson City. We understand that a bank is soon to be opened here. We hope it will be soon as The Comet editors feel uneasy at night, with so much money on hands.”
Aug. 30, 1892: The Comet reported, “Johnson City can now boast of having one of the newest and best arranged opera houses in East Tennessee, several hundred dollars having been expended on the improvements that have just been made. Some good companies have been booked and it will be only a few days before we’ll have the pleasure of hearing some of them.”
Aug. 30, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “Mrs. Robert L. Taylor, of Johnson City, visited friends in this city during last week.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. The Comet was published weekly in Johnson City in 1896.
Aug. 30, 1900: The Comet reported several items of interest to residents in and around Johnson City. “John L. Longmire is confined to his bed at the home of his daughter, Mrs. D.W. Shipley, with an abscess on his liver.”
“D. Hale has been very ill for several weeks with typhoid fever. His physician, Dr. J.W. Cox, states that he is now recovering slowly.
“The little son of Mr. and Mrs. Stern, on Market street (sic), that has been lingering between life and death for several days died this (Friday) afternoon. The remains will be taken to Knoxville for burial.”
“The Sulphur Springs camp-meeting will begin Friday, September 7th, and embrace second Sabbath. Dr. Cook, of Chattanooga, and other ministers will be present. Interesting meetings are planned.”
Typhoid is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Aug. 30, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Elizabethton was fortunate enough to have Thomas A. Edison, Henry Ford, Mr. Firestone and Mr. Burroughs Monday afternoon as visitors for a short time. They passed through here en route to Western North Carolina on a camping trip and stopped for a time and pleasantly conversed with several of our citizens.”
Aug. 30, 1921: A century ago today, the Nashville Banner informed readers, “Agent B.B. Stroud reports the arrest of Earl Shell at Johnson City, and the seizure of his Hupmobile car, which contained one gallon of whisky. He also seized a Ford car containing a gallon of liquor and arrested J.B. Hurley.”
The Nashville Banner ceased being published in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 30, 1934: According to the Johnson City Staff-News, “Cooper Clothes, Inc., Johnson City’s newest men’s clothing store, will open Friday morning at nine o’clock at their store, corner Main and Roan streets (sic).”
“Fred R. Shell, of Johnson City will be the local manager of the store, according to an announcement made by J.M. Cooper, president of Cooper Clothes, Inc., Thursday afternoon.”
Aug. 30, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The resignation of Woodrow Perkins from the city fire department, effective September 1, was announced yesterday morning by City Manager M.U. Snoderly.”
Aug. 30, 1958: Labor Day was just around the corner, and the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers with planned closings. “City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday, as will public utility offices and the Chamber of Commerce.”
“Western Union will operate a skeleton shift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
“Although state offices will be closed, a number of state highway projects will continue Monday with inspectors and other specialists on duty.”
City schools will have a holiday Labor Day, and will begin classes on Tuesday following.”
“Not so with county schools, which will be going through their regular classroom work on Monday.”
“Except for the holiday Monday, organized labor will not have special celebrations, a checkup showed.”
“The Johnson City Post Office will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, C.M. Gaffey, postmaster, announced Thursday.”
“However, the main office staff and general delivery windows will remain open from 9 to 10 a.m., Gaffey said.”
“Station No. 1 at Market Street Drug Store will observe regular hours, while the East Tennessee State College Post office and the Carroll Reece Branch Post office will remain closed all day.”
“Special delivery material will be delivered as usual, Gaffey said.”
“Robert Kyker, president of the Retail Division of the Chamber of Commerce, also announced that as customary, all the city’s Retail stores will be closed Monday.”
“The Red Cross office will be closed.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Aug. 30, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Jonesboro Planning Commission was organized and set up last night in a meeting at City Hall, according to Mayor Lyle Haws.”
“Mayor Haws said the regular meeting of the newly formed organization will be on the second Monday of each month to assist and make plans for the city of Jonesboro.”
“The commission is composed of the mayor; Mitch Broyles, chairman; Joe Brown, vice chairman; Joe Conger, secretary; Alfred Greenlee and Lloyd Roberts, members; and Jack Smith, representing Jonesboro aldermen.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1967.
Aug. 30, 1971: According to the Johnson city Press-Chronicle, fifty years ago today, “An unidentified man in his late 50s or early 60s was seriously injured today when struck by a car on U.S. 11-E on the Jonesboro Bypass.”
“According to witnesses, the man ran across one highway section to the median strip, then, although he appeared to hesitate, ran in front of a car driven by Dennis Delaney, Queens, N.Y.”
“Instigating officers said Delaney was unable to avoid hitting the man even though he swerved sharply.”
“The right fender of the Delaney car struck the man, knocking him out of one shoe and his glasses, sending him several feet in the air.”
“Delaney and his mother were said to be traveling through the area on a vacation trip.”
“The injured man was reported in critical condition at 1 p.m. All efforts to identify him have proved fruitless so far, a hospital spokesman said.”
Aug. 30, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press readers learned, “East Tennessee State University is preparing to build some apartment-style student housing that eventually could replace dormitories altogether.”
“’It’s a new housing concept that’s moving in a lot of states,’ said Harry Steele, ETSU housing director. ‘This is more of what the student is wanting today.’”