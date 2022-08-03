Fifty years ago today, the Memphis Press-Scimitar published a photograph showing readers that “Emmett Kelly, Jr., son of famous circus clown Emmett Kelly, gives Joey Le Hughes of Johnson City, Tenn., a few pointers on the clown business before next week’s celebration of National Clown Week. Kelly has followed in his father’s clowning and works with well-known circus troops in the regular season. Kelly now lives in Johnson City, Tenn.”
Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 3, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported sad news to readers. “The Comet has learned with sincere regret of the death of Steven A. Bovell. He died last Saturday at his home at Conkling (sic) with Brights disease. At the time of his death, he was editor of the Jonesboro Herald and Tribune and had been for several years. He was one of the ablest and most versatile writers in the state. In 1891 he was an editorial writer of the Daily comet and did some good work. Probably the most effective and most brilliant work he ever did was in 1878 when, as editor of the Jonesboro Times, he supported Hon. Robt. L. Taylor in his race for congress (sic) against Hon. A.H. Pettibone. It was a remarkable campaign and many of Mr. Bovell’s writings are still familiar jingles to many. The funeral of Mr. Bovell occurred Sunday and was largely attended.”
Conklin is a community in rural Washington County.
Bright’s disease is now known as nephritis, which is an inflammation of the kidneys.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1910.
Aug. 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “One of the most interesting meetings of the Fortnight Club of the summer season was held yesterday afternoon at the palatial home of Mrs. L.H. Shumate on Southwest avenue. This club has as its subject for the session Eugene O’Niell, the special topic for discussion yesterday afternoon was Eugene O’Niell’s play, ‘The Emperor Jones.’”
“Mrs. Ferdinand Powell acted as chairman, and the following members were present: Mrs. S.S. Preston, Mrs. Ed Crouch, Mrs. W.B. Horner, Mrs. H.G. Morison, Miss Florence Summers and Miss Edith McQuillen.”
“Late in the afternoon Mrs. Shumate served her guests tempting sandwiches and iced tea.”
“The next meeting of this club will occur on Wednesday, August the sixteenth at the home of Mrs. Ed Crouch.”
Aug. 3, 1936: Readers of the Johnson City Press read horrifying news on the front page. “Mysterious circumstances under which Jacob C. Mueller, 54-year-old Market street extension resident, died Saturday afternoon have resulted in his wife, Sallie Mueller, and W.L. Dykes, 55, a border in the Mueller home, being held in Jonesboro jail, county officers said today.”
“Both are under $5,000 bond to appear before an as yet unspecified magistrate at a time tentatively set as 10 o’clock next Saturday morning to answer a charge of murder.”
“Since magistrate Rex Pierce, who ordinarily would hear the case, served as coroner during an intensive investigation which occupied much of Saturday night and most of yesterday, the hearing in all likelihood will be before some other ‘squire.”
“The decision to hold the couple was arrived at, Pierce said, after a coroner’s jury yesterday afternoon had conducted an autopsy at Appalachian funeral home and returned a verdict that Mueller came to his death because of violence at the hands of Mrs. Mueller and Dykes. The jury was composed of James Vines, Commissioner J.A. Meredith, State Highway Patrol Sergeant N.Y. Pace, Walden Shell, J.A. Alexander, Pete C. Muse and Bruce Childs. Glenn Elliott was attorney for the state and Mrs. Pace served as stenographer. Dr. F.B. Stuart, county health officer, and Dr. J.T. McFaddin conducted the medical investigation.”
The Appalachian Funeral Home is still in operation.
Aug. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A 12-year-old child gave birth by Saesarean (sic) section to a six-pound and one-half ounce boy on Thursday morning, Appalachian Hospital authorities said yesterday.”
“Public school records showed the mother, who was 12 in June, completed the fifth grade last spring.”
“Both mother and child are ‘doing fine,’ according to hospital attendants.”
“The case is believed to establish something of a record in upper East Tennessee.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 3, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “Do not lost faith in humanity. There are over 150 million people in America who never played you a single nasty trick.”
Aug. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Memphis Press-Scimitar published a photograph showing readers that “Emmett Kelly, Jr., son of famous circus clown Emmett Kelly, gives Joey Le Hughes of Johnson City, Tenn., a few pointers on the clown business before next week’s celebration of National Clown Week. Kelly has followed in his father’s clowning and works with well-known circus troops in the regular season. Kelly now lives in Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Memphis Press-Scimitar was published from 1926 until 1983, according to www.loc.gov.
Aug. 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Mr. and Mrs. Carroll J. Huffman, 318 Corby Bridge Road, Limestone, will celebrate their 50th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 10, 1997, at a reception from 2 to 4 p. m. at Limestone United Methodist Church hosted by their daughter and son-in-law.”
“The couple were married on Aug. 10, 1947, at First Methodist Church by the late Dr. M. S. Kincheloe.”
“Mr. Huffman is a World War II Army veteran, having received a Pupal Heart. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service and is a member of the Limestone Ruritan Club.”
“Mrs. Huffman is the former Margaret Anne Byrd. She is a graduate of East Tennessee State College and taught at West View Elementary School. She is a homemaker.”
“The couple have two children, Suzanne Schilling, South Lake, Texas, and the late Richard Huffman.”
“The celebration is open to family and friends.”
“The couple request no gifts.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.