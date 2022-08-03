Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”

The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Clown Week

Fifty years ago today, the Memphis Press-Scimitar published a photograph showing readers that “Emmett Kelly, Jr., son of famous circus clown Emmett Kelly, gives Joey Le Hughes of Johnson City, Tenn., a few pointers on the clown business before next week’s celebration of National Clown Week. Kelly has followed in his father’s clowning and works with well-known circus troops in the regular season. Kelly now lives in Johnson City, Tenn.”

