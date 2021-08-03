Aug. 3, 1866: The Union Flag carried an advertisement for Dr. George H. Crosswhite. The advertisement read, “Dr. Geo. H. Crosswhite offers his professional services to the citizens of Washington county (sic). Office and residence on Cherokee, four miles South (sic) of Jonesboro’, on the Asheville road.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. It was spelled as both Jonesboro’, as above, and Jonesboro in the pages of the paper.
Aug. 3, 1893: According to The Comet, “Another of those delightful informal hops was given at Hotel Carnegie last Tuesday evening. It was decidedly recherché and was attended by the elite of the city.”
Aug. 3, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, ‘”During the absence of Mrs. Hugh L. White from the city Miss Ethel Baron will have charge of the student nurse reserve enlistment. Anyone desiring information may get in touch with Miss Barton by phoning new phone No. 130. She will assist Mrs. White in the work in Washington county (sic).”
Aug. 3, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported several informative news items with datelines from Johnson City. Among them are: “Petitions which are in effect a recall for the mayor and commissioners here are reported in circulation though no copies of them have been found.”
Readers also learned that “An attempt to rob the safe in the office of the Standard Oil company (sic) here was not successful.”
Another news item reported, “Dr. Harry Clark, formerly of the University of Tennessee was heard in an enjoyable lecture on Music (sic) here Sunday night. Alvin Roper of Chicago played at the piano.”
“The body of the unidentified white man which was found on the railroad tracks here has been buried after lying for several days with the expectation that it would be identified.”
“An audit of the books of the city has been started by W.H. James, an expert accountant from Atlanta.”
Reporting from Erwin, readers read, “Kiwanians here are planning to entertain the Johnson City club at some future date.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It was last published in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago on this day, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried nearly unbelievable news. The dateline was from Athens, Tennessee and carried a date of August 2. “Former GI’s who backed up their ballots with bullets — and won — in a raging six-hour battle that left 18 wounded and the county jail in shambles patrolled strife-torn McMinn county (sic) with rifles tonight to maintain order.”
“Sheriff Pat Mansfield, leader of an opposing faction in a feud of the polls, was nowhere around. He left after the veterans routed him and his deputies from the jail with demolition blasts early today after besieging them with fire from pistols, shotguns, rifles and at least one machine gun.”
“The bloody battle grew from a ballot count dispute in yesterday’s bitter election contest between a G.I. — state and candidates of a long-dominant office-holding faction.”
“As proof of their victory at the ballot box — and with guns — the GI’s tonight displayed a written statement from the secretary of the Election Commission that:
“’Next Monday at 10 a.m., I will sign an election certificate certifying that the G.I. ticket was elected.’”
“The victorious veterans late in the day turned law and order in Athens itself back to Police Chief Herbert Walker but affirmed they were still ‘holding control’ of the county and maintaining order.’”
“Into just whose hands responsibility for the county finally would rest until Sheriff-elect Knox Henry is due to take over (indecipherable). There was no immediate indication that Mansfield and his staff of deputies would resign.”
Readers also learned “Four charges of dynamite were set off towards the end of the fray, shattering windows and the porch of the jail.”
“Rifles and shotguns blasted at the two-story brick structure from all angles. Thousands of buckshot marks and hundreds of bullet holes bear evidence of the battle’s ferocity. All windows were broken out and furniture inside the jail was destroyed.”
Athens is about 163 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 3, 1958: The Junior Auxiliary was planning a sale soon, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Members of the Junior Auxiliary have scheduled a sale at the Thrift Shop from August 11 until August 23.”
“This shop is maintained by willing workers and the proceeds go to the Mental Health Fund. You will usually find two or three members there to assist you all day on Thursdays and one half day every Saturday.”
“During the special sale the store will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. These sales are held in August and in March each year.”
“In case you have trouble finding the address, 104 Lamont St., it’s between Main Street and Wilson Avenue.”
The Junior Auxiliary eventually became a Junior League.
Aug. 3, 1971: Whomever wrote the weather report in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle 50 years ago today certainly had a sense of humor. “There’s a rumor going around that a group of canny folks are constructing an ark in a secreted place in the Tri-Cities area.”
“It is said that only those participating will be allowed to go aboard when the time comes (any day now), and that there will be careful selection as to the species of non-human life to be taking along to survive. NOT on the list are mosquitoes, ants, snakes, spiders and other undesirables.”
“The weather forecast does nothing to quash the rumor.”
“It calls for a 50 per cent chance of showers and thundershowers today ... tonight ... and tomorrow.”
Aug. 3, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news about the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. With a dateline from Blountville, readers learned, “A new marketing director for Tri-Cities Regional Airport will be on board in September.”
“The Airport Commission announced Friday afternoon that Melissa Thomas has accepted the job. Thomas is a native of Johnson City and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. She worked with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from 1993 to 1995, and currently lives in Conyers, Ga.”
“Thomas will be responsible for marketing and community relations. Earlier this year the commission agreed to fill the marketing director’s post in hopes of putting a more positive spin on airport news. Like many smaller airports, TCRA has faced declining jet service and the increasing use of commuter planes.”