Aug. 29, 1891: The Comet informed readers, “F.P. Baxter has sold his interest in the Johnson City Tin and Stove Company to L.B. White. The Company will collect all debts and pay accounts. The 27th day of August, 1891.”
Aug. 29, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Greenville Times reported, “Miss Augustine Johnson, a deaf mute, aged 30, was hit and killed by a fast train on the Southern road at Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Greenville Times was a newspaper published in Greenville, Mississippi. The Comet was published on a weekly basis in Johnson City in 1896.
The Southern is in reference to the Southern Railroad.
Aug. 29, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported an interesting story “... told of a juvenile caller visiting the party of noted scientists encamped near Joneboro the other night, among whom were Thomas A. Edison, Henry Ford and John Burroughs.”
“George, the nine year old son of Mrs. Addie DeVault when he caught sight of Mr. Edison immediately greeted him as well known friend.”
“In spite of his youth, George has read widely and exhaustively, one story particularly had left an impression – that of a certain experiment tried by the great inventor to incubate eggs.”
“’I’ve read about you.’”
“’You have,’ smiled Mr. Edison, ‘and what was it you read?’”
“’Why I read about you settin’ on those eggs to hatch ‘em.’”
“Mr. Edison joined in the shout of laughter that followed. ‘Don’t ever try it son,’ he advised soberly. ‘It won’t work.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.Aug. 29, 1921: A century ago today, the Salisbury Evening Post reported, “Miss Mabel Foster has returned from a very pleasant visit of five weeks in western North Carolina, Johnson City, and Bristol, Tenn., Dante, Va., and Elkhorn, Ky. Miss Foster was accompanied by Miss Bessie Buckner who remained in Asheville a few days longer.”
The Salisbury Evening Post was a newspaper in Salisbury, North Carolina. It is now published as the Salisbury Post. Salisbury is located about 188 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 29, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “On Tuesday evening Major David H. Townsend was host at dinner in the private dining room at the John Sevier Hotel. Major Townsend, who is chief of medical service at the National Sanatorium, had as his honored guests, Major Robert N. Campbell, recently elected grant chef de gare of the Society of 40 and 8, and Mr. Harry N. Crigger, Jr., recently elected grand correspondent in the same society.”
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Aug. 29, 1930: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Melvina Harris of Kingsport, was crowned Miss Kiwanis of East Tennessee and Miss Georgie Spencer was chosen Miss Kiwanis of Johnson City as the climax of an all day (sic) water carnival, pageant and ball staged here by the Kiwanis Club.”
“The selections occurred at the ball at the John Sevier Hotel, at which chosen beauties from various East Tennessee towns, headed by Hazel Tomlinson, ‘Miss Tennessee,’ of Knoxville, and Miss Adelaide Worley, ‘Miss Johnson City,’ were hostesses. Miss Harris was presented with a loving cup. Appropriate gifts were made to Miss Spencer, and to Miss Tomlinson and Miss Worley, honor guests of the club.”
Aug. 29, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mr. Jack Swingle, who has been the guest of his uncle and aunt, Dr. and Mrs. A.M. Tifler, in New York City during the vacation period, returned Tuesday.”
“Mr. Hugh F. Swingle is expected Saturday for a brief vacation between quarters at Duke University, Durham, N.C., where he is a student in the School of Medicine.”
Aug. 29, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. C.K. Metcalf of Johnson City, route (sic) 1, and Jess Mosley of 40 Spring street (sic) had their war time ration books revoked by the Washington Count (sic) war price and rationing board because of drunken driving charges.”
Aug. 29, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date of Aug. 28, 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “William C. Bryson, manager of the Southern Shoe Store, thought the long arm of the Army was reaching for him again when he saw an Army delegation march into his store this morning and ask for him.”
“However, his discharge was in order and the Army wasn’t trying to pull him back in. It was awarding him the Air Medal for meritorious achievement in unarmed flights over enemy territory. Bryson, an ex-staff sergeant in the paratroops, made flights over enemy territory in a C-47 to drop supplies to Patton’s Third Army during its European campaigns.”
“The holder of seven battle stars, Bryson said that he had made 21 jumps, among which were jumps into Italy, Tunisia, and the invasion of Africa. He served over three years in the European and North African areas.”
Aug. 29, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day off with a grin: “The firms’ president was a bit curious about a cutie just hired as a secretary by a vice president. ‘Can she add, or type, or take shorthand?’ he asked.”
“’No,’ replied the V.P. ‘But she can certainly distract.’”
Aug. 29, 1961: With a dateline form Gulfport, Miss., the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Tinya Ethel Patrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wade H. Patrick, 112 Ridgemont Road, and Patricia Ann Peck, daughter of Mrs. Opal Marie Peck, 1214 Weaver Avenue, have been accepted for admission to Gulf Park College, a nationally recognized junior college for young women, it was announced today. They are expected to arrive on the campus in time for registration on Sept. 6, to join approximately 250 other students from some 25 others states and foreign countries.”
Aug. 29, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Rebecca Hilton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Judges at the Appalachian District Fair have picked the best of everything – from babies to beef cattle – at the fair-grounds during the past week.”
“And last night, judges at the Fairest of the Fair contest chose the best of 15 beautiful contestants to represent the Appalachian District Fair during the coming year. She was crowned by Kathy Walker, last year’s Fairest of the Fair.”
“Chosen as the fairest was Patricia Ann Dyer, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dyer, Rt. 5, Jonesboro. She was sponsored by Hales Community Club.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971. Hales is a community in rural Washington County.
Aug. 29, 1996: In a captioned photograph taken by Johnson City Press photographer Tony Duncan, readers of the newspaper learned that “Members of the Science Hill High School band ‘drum line’ put in some practice time Wednesday at the school. The band will perform at Science Hill’s season-opening football game against Elizabethton Friday night.”