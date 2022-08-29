Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 29, 1891: The Comet reported on several activities of interest to local residents. “Hon. A.A. Taylor was registered at the Piedmont yesterday.”

“Trustee Pouder went to Knoxville yesterday on business.”

