Aug. 29, 1891: The Comet reported on several activities of interest to local residents. “Hon. A.A. Taylor was registered at the Piedmont yesterday.”
“Trustee Pouder went to Knoxville yesterday on business.”
“S.C. Williams went down the road yesterday on a business trip.”
“Capt. John Gates and J.W. (indecipherable) came over from Kingsport yesterday.”
“S.B. Slaughter, merchant and hotel keeper at Limestone, is dangerously ill at his house.”
“Miss Carrie Houser came down from Cranberry yesterday and is visiting the Misses Wood.”
“B.F. O’Brien, Mayor of Erwin, and merchant also, came over yesterday and went over to Jonesboro.”
“Mrs. Julia Williamson, aunt of our fellow townsmen, W. Painter, is seriously sick at her home on Horse Creek, and not expected to live.”
“Representative Brown of Sullivan county, enroute to Nashville, to attend the extra session of the Legislative stopped off at Chucky City yesterday and went out to Rheatown to see his best girl.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Horse Creek is a community in rural Greene County.
Chucky City is now known as Chuckey, and is located in rural Greene County, as is Rheatown.
Aug. 29, 1922: A century ago today the Johnson City Chronicle reported very sad news. “Little Raymond Murry, the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Murry, 315 Hamilton street, died Sunday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock following an illness of only a few days. He was three years, eleven months and fourteen days old. The funeral will be held at the residence Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock. Following the services interment will be made at Oak Hill Cemetery.”
“The pall bearers will be Alter Pickens, Edwin Pardue, Marion Sells, and Raymond Miller.”
“The flower girls will be Marion Bayless, Beatrice Seaton, Marguerite Seaton, Ruby Branscom, Naoma Lee, Camelia Porter and Elizabeth Hart.”
Aug. 29, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers, “All Johnson City Boy Scouts who have volunteered to assist in gathering rock which is to be used to build a wall about the Sycamore Shoals Monument in the Elizabethton Highway are requested to meet Saturday morning at 6:45 o’clock at the Brading-Rhea Lumber Company.”
“The boys will assist in gathering the rock and placing them on tracks to be taken to Sycamore Shoals.”
Aug. 29, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported to readers that, “Nola Brown, an employee of Teachers College, suffered a compound fracture in her right hand late Tuesday night, when a car door slammed against the member. She was taken to Appalachian Hospital for emergency treatment.”
The Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Welch spent Thursday and Friday visiting at Sweetwater.”
“Mrs. Caddie Mosley was a visitor in Elizabethton, Tuesday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James Curtis of Nashville visited Curtis’ mother, Mrs. Joan Gilliam last week. There were enroute to Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Pa.”
“Mrs. Gilliam continued to be busy. “Mrs. Eula Gouge of Milligan College visited Mrs. C.T. Mosley and Mrs. Joan Gilliam, Sunday.”
“Paul Saunder, small son of the Rev. and Mrs. Charles Sauder, is convalescing from a tonsil operation in Elizabethton.”
Aug. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, that “Mary Schneider is a well-traveled 25-year-old Midwesterner who can boast of an experience shared by only a few Americans.”
“She accompanied President Nixon earlier this year when he made his famous trips abroad to China and the Soviet Union.”
“As a stewardess for Pan American, she accompanied the press plane to Peking, and Moscow, spending a full eight days in Russia. She describes the trip as the most exciting of her life, but proudly says she still prefers the United States of America.”
“Miss Schneider is a former roommate of Patricia Hyder, Johnson City, former press secretary to First District Congressman James H. Quillen. Miss Hyder was married here Saturday, and it was the festive occasion that brought Miss Schneider and a host of friends to Upper East Tennessee.”
“Strangely, though she had travelled throughout the world, it was her first trip to East Tennessee. ‘It’s beautiful country; the people are just fantastic,’ the bilingual Miss Schneider said.”
Aug. 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press carried sad news. “T.F. Beckner, Jr., 87, 914 E. Holston Ave., died Thursday, Aug. 28, 1997 at his residence.”
“Mr. Beckner was a former Johnson City commissioner and served as mayor from 1952-53.”
“He was a son of the late Thomas Folsom Beckner and Carrie Carr Beckner.”
“Mr. Beckner attended city schools, and after graduation joined his father in the Beckner jewelry business.”
“He served as president of the Downtown Merchants Association and represented the association on the board of the Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Beckner was a former member and president of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.”
“He was also a member of the board and an officer of the Tennessee Retail Jewelers Association.”
“Mr. Beckner served on the board of Memorial Hospital for several years.”
“He was a World War II Army veteran, having served with the Ordinance Base Artillery and Fire Control Mortar Company.”
“He was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served on the administrative board.”
“Mr. Beckner was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Charlotte Lancaster Beckner, in 1983.”
“Survivors include two sons, Dr. Thomas Beckner, III, Greeneville, and James L. Beckner, Nashville, one sister, Frances Beckner, Johnson City, and eight grandchildren.”
Appalachian-Hartman was in charge; that funeral home is now known as Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services.