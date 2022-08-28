Aug. 28, 1922: A century ago today, The Indianapolis Star reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Aug. 27. “Elmer Gray, pitcher for the local team of the Appalachian League, has been sold to the Detroit Americans, it was announced today. The purchase is understood to be outright, but the price was not announced. He has won twenty-one and lost five games this season.”
Aug. 28, 1930: School was getting ready to start, as reported by the Johnson City Staff-News. “According to announcement by Superintendent R. B. Clarke, the rural schools will open Monday, September 4.”
“A total of 137 teachers have been called to meet in the courthouse on Saturday, August 30, to sign contracts and receive supplies. All teachers are asked to bring fountain pens in order to expedite the signing of contracts. Certificates also must be presented for registrations.”
Aug. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Four Johnson Citians passed the Civil Service examinations conducted yesterday by the local Civil Service Board in the auditorium of the Junior High School for firemen and policemen, it was announced by E. J. Quillen, secretary of the board and city recorder.”
“The men, who are now certified for appointments to the local police force, are: John R. Howell, Anderson Paul Bashor, A. D. Adams and Joseph Harding Mitchell, all of Johnson City.”
“In case of a vacancy on the police force, these men are qualified to an appointment, made by City Manager Dewey Leonard, Quillen said.”
Aug. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Saliva Hermez, 27, 211 E. Unaka Ave., was treated at Memorial Hospital Sunday for head and neck injuries sustained in an auto accident about 2 p.m. The accident was investigated by city police, according to hospital records.
“City fire trucks answered a call on Althea Street about 2 p.m. Sunday where they extinguished a fire at the residence of C. N. Bolden, 907 Althea. The fire started around a ceiling light fixture in the utility room.”
“Lawrence Odom, 38, Rt. 2, Bakersville, N. C., was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital last night after receiving injuries to both arms and legs and neck in a motorcycle accident near Bakersville.”
“Two Erwin residents who were injured in a two-car wreck on Rock Creek Road last Tuesday, were discharged from Memorial Hospital over the weekend. They were Mrs. Grace Carathers, Rt. 3, Erwin, left knee injury, and Donald Carathers, 14, same address, left arm and right leg injuries.”
“Dale Alexander, Greeneville, former major league baseball player and scout, who has been a medical patient in Memorial Hospital since Aug. 12, was discharged over the weekend.”
“City officers are investigating a complaint by Mrs. Mary Archer, 1205 E. Holston Ave., that a section of concrete block wall was torn down Sunday night. Officer Eugene Denton is conducting the investigation.”
“Elmer Robinette, 58, 1007 ½ N. Roan St., was released form Memorial Hospital Saturday following treatment for a knife wound. According to investigating Officer Eugene Denton, Robinette was cut by an unidentified man at the corner of Belmont and Garden Drive.”
“Edith Burns, 2313 Nave Drive, told police officers Sunday the windshield was broken out of her 1972 model automobile as she traveled south on the Milligan Highway near Magnavox. Investigating Officer Bob Greer said apparently an object had been thrown from the railroad bridge, breaking the windshield.”
“J. E. Green, 501 E. Tenth Ave., reported to city officers Saturday he found a green suitcase containing clothing lying on the front lawn of his residence. Officer Walter Pierce investigated.”
“Gary Potter, 22, 1312 E. Lakeview Drive, was released following treatment at Memorial Hospital Sunday after being injured when the go-kart he was driving ran under the rear of a truck parked at the curb. Officers Carl Dykes and Walter Pierce investigated.”
“A missing person report has been filed with the local police department for Robert Morrison, 23, Milligan Highway. According to the report, Morrison is white, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair, and was last seen when he left for work on Thursday.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bakersville, North Carolina and is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 28, 1992: The Johnson City Press alerted readers that the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra would be performing their initial concert of the 1992 – 1993 season on Sept. 20. The concert would take place at the bandstand on the grounds of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. The Pops Concert would have as a theme “Picnic in the Park.”
Aug. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Managing Sports Editor Kelly Hodge, the Johnson City Press reported, “One way or another, Paul Hamilton has been preparing for the job since he was a boy.”
“Now, at 39, he’s about to stand on the sidelines and call his first game as a head coach in college football.”
“The Hamilton era officially begins tonight at East Tennessee State University when Charleston Southern visits Memorial Center. Kickoff is at 7. Hamilton, a former assistant at ETSU who replaced Mike Cavan in January, has been coaching football for 15 years. But this season is different.”
“This is his team, his time.”
“’There’s no question that things are a little different as a head coach,’ Hamilton said Wednesday as he fielded a variety of game-related concerns. ‘There were a lot of things I took for granted as an assistant. It’s a relief knowing most of those are taken care of now and that we’ve got our team prepared to play.’”