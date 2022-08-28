Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 28, 1922: A century ago today, The Indianapolis Star reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Aug. 27. “Elmer Gray, pitcher for the local team of the Appalachian League, has been sold to the Detroit Americans, it was announced today. The purchase is understood to be outright, but the price was not announced. He has won twenty-one and lost five games this season.”

The Indianapolis Star is a newspaper published in Indianapolis, Indiana.

