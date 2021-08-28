Aug. 28, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave this advice for making pickles; the information originally appeared in the Country Gentleman. “Leave half inch of stem on cucumbers – wash them in cold water – immediately pack with salt in alternate layers, and next to the wood – one barrel salt to five of cucumbers. Fill barrel full, putting salt on top – cut a wide board, so as just on inside barrel – bore a half dozen half-inch holes through – place it on pickles with a (indecipherable) on, which should weigh at least twenty-five pounds, so as to keep the pickles always in brine. Take off all (indecipherable) which arises. Keep the barrels in the shade, and in four weeks, take off the (indecipherable) and fill to the top, as they will swell some. Put more salt on, (indecipherable) them up and they are ready for market. It is best to have two (indecipherable) of pickles.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper that was printed in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Aug. 28, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Asheville Daily Citizen reported, “Miss Ida Mitchell, who is convalescent after an illness of several weeks, has gone to Johnson City, Tenn., to visit relatives and friends.”
The Asheville Daily Citizen is now published as The Asheville Citizen Times. The Comet was published weekly in Johnson City in 1896.
Aug. 28, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Sunday afternoon at 4:30 o’clock in the St. John’s Episcopal church (sic) will be held a special service to the memory of Lester P. Harris, who gave his life in France, July 9th, 1918. The service will be in charge of Rev. Jennard, assisted by Rev. O.E. Sams.”
Aug. 28, 1921: A century ago today, and with a dateline from Ripley, Tenn., the Nashville Banner reported, “C.B. McKinney, son of Judge and Mrs. C.P. McKinney, is home for a few days, having stopped over from a trip West, where he spent the summer with his mother and sister, Miss Catherine McKinney. Mr. C.B. McKinney, graduated with honors from the law department of Vanderbilt. He will leave here Monday for Johnson City, to engage in the practice of law, being associated with W.J. Carter under the firm name of Carter & McKinney. Mr. McKinney is a brilliant young man and has many friends here and in Nashville.”
Ripley is about 456 miles from Johnson City, and is about 15 miles from the Mississippi River.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 28, 1927: Sad news greeted readers of the Johnson City Chronicle. “The Grim Reaper in tragic earth, hovered twice over the home of Mrs. Pearl Franklin, 221 W. Market street (sic), between suns Friday and Saturday, taking first her little daughter, Connie Trivette, six years old, and then her small brother, Reeves Sheets, aged 12 years. As they played in life, the two little children will be laid to rest side by side, this afternoon, in Oak Hill cemetery (sic) in a double funeral.”
“Following closely the tragic death on Friday evening of the little Trivette girl, who was killed when struck by an auto, the Sheets boy died in a local hospital Saturday morning at 7 o’clock as the result of injuries to the head received when he fell from a swing at his home, 217 West Market street (sic), just a week ago.”
“Connie was on her way to the store to buy a penny’s worth of candy when she stepped in front of a car driven by R.F. Aiken of Philadelphia. The accident took place on West Main street (sic) near Whitney street (sic).”
“Reeves was enjoying himself in an improvised swing fastened to a tree in his front yard, when he fell and stuck his head on the pavement.”
“Funeral services for the two will be conducted at 217 West Market street (sic), where young Sheet’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jake Sheets, reside, this afternoon at 2 o’clock. The services will be in charge of Rev. W.E. Sweeney, pastor of the First Christian church (sic).”
“The little Trivette girl is survived by her step-father and mother, Mr and Mrs. Jesse Franklin, 221 West Market street (sic), and one small brother.”
“Young Sheets is survived by his father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Jake Sheets, 217 West Market street (sic); four sisters, Mrs. R.L. Cooper, Ash county (sic), N.C.; Mrs. Jesse Franklin, 221 West Market street (sic); Mrs. C.L. Baumgartner, Ruth, N.C., and Marjorie Sheets of Johnson City and three brothers, Burt and Dave Sheets of Johnson City, and Clyde Sheets of Ash county (sic),N.C.”
“Following the accident on West Main street (sic) in which Connie Trivette was killed, Aiken, driver of the car, was arrested on a technical charge but later released on a nominal bond, with a preliminary hearing set for Monday morning.”
Aug. 28, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Thirty students who have completed the four-year course of the State Teachers College received their B.C. degrees at the nineteenth annual commencement held in the main auditorium of the Administration Building Thursday morning at 10:15 o’clock.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Aug. 28, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “McKinley Green’s son reported the loss of a Scottie dog. It was black, had short hair and had a collar.”
Aug. 28, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A man who reportedly wore a ‘funny face’ mask to frighten youngsters in his neighborhood is to face hearing in city court today, police said.”
“He is listed as Walter Waddell, 508 West Main Street.”
“Sergeant Frank Hicks and Patrolman Leland Dalton arrested Waddell Saturday and said he was wearing the mask at the time. The officers said the arrest resulted after neighbors complained he was frightening children in the neighborhood.”
“The mask portrayed a long hook nose and a wrinkled face.”
Aug. 28, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Kenny Gardner, Bakersville, N.C., was undergoing treatment late last night at Johnson City Memorial Hospital for multiple lacerations, and abrasions received in a motorcycle accident on Gray Station Road. The accident occurred around 10 p.m. according to Washington county deputies who investigated.”
Bakersville, North Carolina, is about 36 miles from Johnson City.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 28, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The delayed opening of South Central School’s new addition suffered a setback Tuesday when a rainstorm flooded part of the new gym floor.”
“According to Superintendent of Schools Grant Rowland, the back of the school was in the process of being landscaped, and the muddy surface was covered with straw, which clogged the storm drain, and water ran under the back door.”
South Central is an elementary school located in rural Washington County, near the Greene County line.