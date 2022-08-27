Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 27, 1885: The Comet brought forth sad news to readers. “Dysentery in an epidemic form is prevalent in the neighborhood of Big Limestone in this county. Within three weeks there have been forty-five cases and nine deaths. The last news we have is that the disease is abating.”

“The game of base ball between Bristol and Jonesboro clubs, which was played on the grounds of the latter last Saturday, resulted in a victory for Bristol. The score was 53 to 18.”

