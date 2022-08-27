Aug. 27, 1885: The Comet brought forth sad news to readers. “Dysentery in an epidemic form is prevalent in the neighborhood of Big Limestone in this county. Within three weeks there have been forty-five cases and nine deaths. The last news we have is that the disease is abating.”
“The game of base ball between Bristol and Jonesboro clubs, which was played on the grounds of the latter last Saturday, resulted in a victory for Bristol. The score was 53 to 18.”
“Miss Lottie, second daughter of Wm. Chinouth, of this place, died at her home last Tuesday, of typhoid fever after an illness of two weeks. She was just growing into lovely young womanhood and the stricken family have the sympathy of many friends in their sad bereavement. The burial took place in the afternoon. Another of the family is very low.”
Dysentery is a bacterial infection that can usually be effectively treated.
Typhoid is also a bacterial infection; it can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1885.
Aug. 27, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle informed readers that “The first post office serving the territory which is now Johnson City was known as ‘Blue Plum’ locate (sic) on Sinking Creek, about three miles South of the present city. After the building of a railroad station by Henry Johnson in the center of the present city, it was changed as ‘Johnsons Depot.’ During the war, in a political controversy, it was changed for a few months to ‘Haynesville’, but soon reverted through the influence of Johnson to ‘Johnson City,’ which name it has borne since the Civil War.”
On the same day, with a dateline from Washington and a date of Aug. 26. The Sunday Chronicle informed readers that “President and Mr. Harding accompanied by a party of friends left on the Presidential Yacht Mayflower late today for a 24 hours cruise in Chesapeake Bay. It is the second time this season the President has taken the opportunity to make such a week-end trip.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Aug. 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mrs. Henry Miller of 22 Crescent avenue has returned to her home after being a patient at Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mrs. Robert Imboden was in Bristol today to attend the funeral of her cousin, Mrs. Isabel Imboden Sheen, who died Sunday afternoon at her home on Moore street. Mrs. Sheen, who was the wife of Fred R. Sheen, was the daughter of the late Capt. Frank Imboden. Mrs. Imboden recently returned home after a six weeks trip to New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.”
“Mrs. Callie Chase of Arcadia, Calif., recently visited Mr. and Mrs. O. H. Crussell of Watauga road.”
“James H. Sims has returned from a vacation trip to Washington, D. C., New York, N. Y., and Canada. While in New York, he visited Mr. and Mrs. Fay White.”
“Miss Charlotte Kincheloe of 106 East 10th avenue, had as her guest during the past week, Miss Charlene Cartwright of Jonesboro.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Aug. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about a recent wedding. “St. John’s Episcopal Church was the setting yesterday for the marriage of Patricia Doyle Hyder and James Robert O’Brion.”
“Rev. William A. Jones, assisted by Rev. Christopher Clements, performed the double-ring rites at 11:30 a. m. A program of nuptial music was provided by Professor Edward G. Lodter, uncle of the bride, organist.”
“The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oris Doyle Hyder, 1305 Woodland Avenue. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Henry O’Brion, 8810 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va.”
“Oris Doyle Hyder presented his daughter in marriage. She was attired in a formal gown of imported silk organza in candlelight. Her Empire-styled bodice revealed a high neckline and lantern sleeves. Re-embroidered Alencon lace enhanced the bodice, sleeves and A-line skirt. Her chapel-length veil of English illusion was edged with scalloped lace and held in place by a contour bow of organza. She carried a nosegay of white French mums and pink sweetheart roses.”
“Mary Colin Hyder, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. She was attired in a floor-length formal gown. The fitter Empire bodice of crystal pink chiffon featured long sleeves with printed voile smocked cuffs and a cameo neckline. The bibbed yoke of matching voile was printed in wallpaper floral design of aqua, pink and blue. She carried a nosegay of pink French mums and sweetheart roses and baby’s breath.”
“Catherine Canova, Gainesville, Fla., cousin of the bride, was flower girl.”
“John Henry O’Brion attended his son as best man. Ushers were Michael Oris Hyder, brother of the bride, Knoxville; John Henry O’Brion, Jr., brother of the bridegroom, Richmond; Capt. Richard Monroe Irby, Richmond, Edward Adam Beck, III, Richmond and Thomas Harper Trow, Richmond.”
“A reception was held at the Johnson City Country Club.”
“After a wedding trip to Bermuda, the couple will be at home at 9722 Kerry Lane, Richmond, after Sept. 10.”
Aug. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “The Johnson City Power Board’s board of directors voted Tuesday to approve passing a Tennessee Valley Authority rate increase along to its customers.”
“’The actual specific figures are to be determined,’ JCPB General Manager Doyle Walters said.”
“In other business, the JCPB Finance Committee voted to ask the city to borrow $20 million in bonds for a five-year period for the utility’s new five-year spending plan designed to cover actual capital spending.”
“The board of directors also decided Tuesday to ask Ken Ross and Associates and Barge, Waggoner-Summer and Cannon to work together to design the utility’s future headquarters in Boones Creek.”
$20 million dollars in 1997 is currently worth approximately $36.9 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.