Aug. 27, 1885: The Comet started their readers day with a laugh. “A raw onion chewed slowly and swallowed without undue haste will destroy the odor of ice cream from the breath.”
Aug. 27, 1891: According to The Comet, “H.H. Carr returned yesterday from Newport. He informs us that Judge J.P. Smith, who is now holding court at that place, appointed A.B. Bowman, Esq., receiver for the Watauga Lumber Company, which recently failed. Mr. Bowman will proceed to collect all accounts, etc.”
“Mr. Carr will make application to have all personal property sold at an early day to satisfy the judgments in favor of the day laborers, whom it is desired shall be first paid.”
Aug. 27, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “Three very interesting games of ball were played at the Lake Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. The opposing teams were Johnson City and Greeneville, and the result was two to one of the three games in favor of the home team.”
Aug. 27, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians. “Mr. and Mrs. Adam Crouch, Mrs. J.E. Crouch and daughter Margaret who went several days ago to Greenbrier, W. Va., returned last night accompanied by Charles, Edwin and Victor Crouch who have been in the boys training school for the past two months. They had a fine overland trip by motor visiting many points of interest in Virginia.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Geo. C. Sells, Mrs. J.G. Moss and daughter Miss Ellen and son Ray have returned from a delightful ten days motor trip to points of interest in North Carolina. They visited Blowing Rock, Pineola, Lineville (sic), Banners (sic) Elk, and Roan Mountain.”
“Friends of Bryon Gervin will be gratified to know that he is improving after a siege of typhoid.”
“Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Shumate lave this evening by automobile for points in Virginia, where they will spend their vacation.”
“Judge W.P. Dungan, Col. N.H. Vanhoy, Col. Hugh F. Webb had the pleasure of shaking hands with distinguished and noble Americans, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, as they passed through Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Chief engineer of the city fire department, Berry Wilson, has returned home from Baltimore where at Johns Hopkins Hospital he successfully underwent an operation. Mr. Wilson is reported greatly improved.”
“Amzi Smith is ill with typhoid fever at his home on Holston avenue (sic), friends will regret to learn.”
Typhoid and typhoid fever can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Aug. 27, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported information about Washington County infrastructure. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Chancellor Hal. H. Haynes has granted recovery in favor of the City of Johnson City against the Washington County Good Roads commission for sum of $19,136.50, with interest from May, 15, 1919, making the total sum of $21,745,35. It is probable that an appeal will be taken from Chancellor Haynes’ decision in the supreme court (sic) by counsel for the Washington County Good Roads commission.”
Nineteen thousand, one hundred and thirty-six dollars and fifty cents now has the purchasing power of about $629,436. Twenty-one thousand, seven hundred and forty-five thousand dollars and thirty-five cents currently is approximately the equivalent of $715,246. These numbers come from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 27, 1938: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Ernest E. Alexander, department store proprietor residing at 811 East Holston avenue (sic), notified police headquarters yesterday of a break-in at his home. Entrance was affected by breaking a window. Three keys and a quantity of food was purloined, investigating officers Jim Broyles and Dave Netherly reported. They believed small boys responsible for the burglary.”
Aug. 27, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “William R. Pouder, executive secretary of the Tennessee Taxpayer Associations, urged Johnson City and Washington county (sic) officials yesterday to conduct a study looking out for elimination of duplication, overlapping services’ and ‘disclosing every other practicable opportunity for reducing the total tax burden.’”
“His reference to local government came in an address before the Optimist Club in which he discussed trends in national, state and community affairs.
Mr. Pouder was a former resident of Johnson City.
Aug. 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A special registration for all children who will be entering the first grade of the Johnson City schools has been set for this week, beginning today, prior to the formal opening of the city system on Tuesday, September 3.”
Aug. 27, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Employees of Miller Brothers, Inc., who walked off their jobs at the lumber plant a week ago today, returned to work this morning after reaching a ‘satisfactory’ agreement with plant officials, according to Edward F. Lingo, CIO representative.”
Aug. 27, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City police last night were searching for an injured Smithville man who bolted from ambulance attendances at Memorial Hospital.”
“Officers said O.C. Brayil received arm and shoulder injuries in a truck-tractor accident at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Virginia Street, prior to his flight from the hospital.”
‘The truck-tractor traveling was on Grand, struck a utility pole at the intersection, police reported.”
“Officers were still looking for him late last night.’’
Smithville, Tennessee, is about 233 miles from Johnson City.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 27, 1967: It’s not every day you see a picture of a sitting congressman milking a cow on the front page of your daily newspaper. But such was the case for readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on this day in 1967. In a captioned photograph, readers learned, “First District Congressman James H. Quillen showed up at the Appalachian District Fair yesterday to meet his constituents. While there he was persuaded to exhibit his skill in getting milk from its original source, and demonstrated a fine hand for doing so. With the Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives is Cindy Keefauver, owner of the great champion Holstein. Cindy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Keefauver, Jonesboro.”
Aug, 27, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph taken by Johnson City Press-Chronicle photographer Eddie LeSueur, newspaper readers learned, “The giant Skywheel on the midway of the Appalachian District Fair is getting to be a landmark indicator of the fairgrounds. The giant ride, a feature of the James H. Drew Shows, can be seen for miles, silhouetted against the night sky.”
Aug. 27, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jeff Keeling in the Johnson City Press informed readers, “Johnson County’s health care picture changed again Monday as Johnson City Medical Center announced plans to build an emergency and outpatient center in Mountain City that will replace inpatient services at that hospital there.”