Aug. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. “Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Campbell are mourning the death of their 6-year-old daughter, Minnie, which occurred at the family residence on West Main street Monday night. The child had been sick only about three days, and the death falls heavily upon the parents.”
“Mr. Campbell will have the fullest sympathy of the whole community, the more especially because his good wife and another child is very low so ill that their lives are a matter of sad doubt.”
Aug. 26, 1910: Well-dressed ladies could be certain they would fit right into society if they paid heed to the latest in fashion news, as put forth by The Johnson City Comet.
“Sashes are with us again in glorious array.”
“Tulle and Irish lace are frequently combined.”
“Fewer turbans are seen as the season advances.”
“The latest hosiery shows more elaborate patterns.”
“Of suede and stamped leather bags there is no end.”
“Linen suits are in old blue, mustard, raisin, brown, green, Catawba and lavender.”
“For evening wear there is a return of colored Irish lace, dyed to match the gown.”
Aug. 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “This afternoon’s game with the Kingsport Indians will be the closing contest between that team and the soldiers for the season. The three games played on the local lot this week have been about as close as games could be, and the two yesterday were both fought out in record time. Pitchers on both sides have shone with greater light than the batters, and of (indecipherable) seven games this week, none have been one-sided, and a margin of one run has been the order, with four shut-outs on the list — two each way.”
“The holiday crowd of fans is expected to be large, to get their last look at the Kingsport bunch on the local lot for 1922.”
Aug. 26, 1938: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Judge Ben Allen will preside at the mass meeting to be held Tuesday night at 7:30 at the courthouse for the purpose of bringing the newly elected county officials before the public to set forth their ideas on government and hear what business and the public thinks. The meeting was suggested in an editorial by The Star recently and received an instant, spontaneous response form both candidates and people.”
“Among other who have agreed to be present are Mayor Charles Wolf, manager of the local rayon plants, and Ernest Brummitt, sheriff-elect whose contract has been subject of much comment.”
“All magistrates in the county have been issued a special invitation to attend, as well as other county officials and all persons interested. Teachers, members of the school boards, civic organizations and individuals should all make a point to attend at 7:30 at the courthouse Tuesday night.”
Elizabethton has never had a mayor named Charles Wolf; 1938 was prior to county executives being titled “county mayors.” Hence, the (sic) is appropriate.
Aug. 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of an upcoming celebration. “The Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday with an all-day program. The Rev. Glenn Willoughby is pastor.”
“The program will include preaching, singing and a picnic dinner on the grounds.”
There was no mention of the location of the church, nor the time the celebration would begin. Very likely, the church was located in Limestone, which is a community in rural Washington County.
Aug. 26, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that the “Trial for Bruce Constable, city, charged with selling beer on Sunday, is set for 6 p. m. today before Magistrate I. D. Shown.”
“Four cases of beer were confiscated at about 10 p.m. Sunday by Sheriff’s deputies at Hill’s Grill on the new Elizabethton Highway.”
“Deputies Uel Hartman, Porter Crowe and Ed Phillips took part in the raid.”
Aug. 26, 1965: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Nineteen young ladies will compete for the title of ‘Fairest of the Fair’ tonight at the Appalachian District Fair.”
“The competition starts at 8:30 p.m. ...”at the stage area on the fairgrounds.”
“Those competing for the title are Freda Sproles, Sharon Byrd, Judy Baines, Alice Phillips, Karen Range, Anita Hodges, Wilma Roberts, Denise Orren, Carolyn Hall, Karen Gilley, Dorothy Whitson, Jean Garland, Linda Keys, Sharon Lett, Kay Hawthorne, Carolyn Laws, Mary Rogers, Helen Smith, and Elaine Wiggins.”
“The winner will compete next year in the Tennessee ‘Fairest of the Fair’ contest in Nashville.”
“Meanwhile, the fair continues to roll along at a merry pace, packing large crowds and providing larger and newer exhibits.”
Aug. 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Rain is likely to interrupt today’s activities in the Tri-Cities area as a 60 per cent chance is predicted, decreasing to 40 per cent tonight. It will be cloudy and humid through Sunday.”
Aug. 26, 1978: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle delivered several local high school football scores to readers over the masthead.
Elizabethton beat Happy Valley by a score of 35 to 12.
Hampton defeated West Greene, with the score being 21 to 0.
Ketron fell to Dobyns-Bennett, with the score being 25 to 7.
In North Carolina, Watauga beat Avery County by a score of 14 to 7.
Aug. 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Lesia Paine-Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported “East Tennessee State University librarian Dr. Fred Borchuck is beaming with ‘ETSU Pride’ as he watches the campus’ new library climb toward the sky.”
“’It fills us with pride to see the hole in the ground with the steel rising from it just knowing that more advanced technology is one its way to benefit our students,’ Borchuck said.”
“’The construction is already 13 days ahead of schedule, and the base of the roof should be on by next month,’ he added.”
“The goal is for the structure to be enclosed by December so that the interior can be worked on during the winter months.”
“’The new library has been a ‘long time coming’ to ETSU, with a proposal in existence since 1991.”