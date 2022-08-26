Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. “Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Campbell are mourning the death of their 6-year-old daughter, Minnie, which occurred at the family residence on West Main street Monday night. The child had been sick only about three days, and the death falls heavily upon the parents.”

“Mr. Campbell will have the fullest sympathy of the whole community, the more especially because his good wife and another child is very low so ill that their lives are a matter of sad doubt.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you