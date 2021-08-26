Aug. 26, 1886: The Comet reported exciting news for a young couple in Johnson City.
“Tuesday night about midnight Charlie Carr and four ‘pals’ might have been seen going up main street (sic) with a ladder on their shoulders. As they neared the residence of Geo. P. Crouch they slackened their pace, and stepped lighter as if afraid of waking someone. When in sight of the house they halted and looked earnestly as if expecting something or someone. Just as the clock was striking 12, the blinds on the second floor were softly opened and a light passed rapidly backward and forth across the window three times, a prearranged signal that ‘all’s well.’ Immediately the young men entered the yard, and noiselessly, with the exception of stumbling over a tin-boiler, succeeded in raising the ladder to the window. Silently and swiftly, and perhaps without realizing the step she was about to take, Miss Bessie Crouch descended to the ground leaving father, mother and home to marry C.W. Carr, the man she loved. As soon as all evidence of the crime had been removed the party were driven to the residence of Geo. E. Naff, where the marriage ceremony was performed by the Rev. H.B. Zernov. After receiving congratulations of all friends present the happy couple went to the City Hotel where they spent the night. The bride’s father had made arrangements to take her to Mossy Creek yesterday to attend school, and was not a little surprised to find that she had been carried away during the night. The contracting parties are well-known in society and have the best wishes of the entire community for their future welfare. The Comet congratulates both.”
Aug. 26, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported information about the activities of a judge. “Judge D.A. Vines of the First Judicial Circuit, has just completed a tour of the circuit, he having held court approximately 150 days during the past year, as well as many night sessions. He will leave in a few days with his wife and small daughter for a brief vacation, before beginning a tour of the circuit again, his opening court date being at Erwin the second Monday in September.”
“Judge Vines is highly pleased with the work which he has accomplished during the past year. Every case which has been tried before him, and they number several hundred, has been decided and every docket in the First District has been cleaned up with the exception of the civil districts at Rogersville and Elizabethton. Judge Vines states that in nearly every county in the district he has found from fifty to one hundred cases on the criminal docket at each session of court during the year.”
“The work of Judge Vines is warmly commended throughout the circuit. He is strong for law enforcement and his charges to grand juries along the line of law enforcement, suppression of the illicit whiskey making, bootlegging, and similar lawlessness have attracted more than unusual attention.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 26, 1934: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Members of the Carter County Bar Association will meet at Elizabethton Monday morning to formulate plans for the installation ceremonies of one of their associates, Ben Allen, circuit judge-elect, who assumes charge of the office September 1, R.C. Campbell, member of the association, revealed Saturday afternoon.”
“’We have made no definite plans as yet,’ Campbell said. ‘That’s why we’re meeting Monday morning.’”
“It is expected that Allen will be honored by the men with whom he has worked for years in the legal profession.”
“He was elected to the circuit judgeship in August, defeating the incumbent, D.A. Vines, by a large majority. At present he holds the office of attorney-general.”
Aug. 26, 1946: The Kingsport Times reported seventy-five years ago today, “Two men who decided to walk off from their work cutting weeds outside the county jail Friday afternoon enjoyed short-lived freedom, Sheriff Amos Robinson disclosed Monday.”
“The pair, both serving and fines on charges of public drunkenness, were identified by the sheriff as Roscoe Ketron, who was taken to Johnson City police Saturday night and Frank Carroll whom Deputy Sheriff Lester Webb reported Sunday morning he had picked up in Bluff City.”
“Records at the county jail indicated both men entered the jail on Aug. 17, with Carroll assessed a fine of $15 by Magistrate D.A. Barger of Blountville, and Ketron taxed a fine of $37.50 by magistrate W.N. Showalter of Kingsport.”
Fifteen dollars in 1946 now has the approximate purchasing power of $210, while $37.50 in 1946 is currently equivalent to about $525. The current purchasing power information was obtained from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Kingsport Times is now known as the Kingsport Times-News. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Monday. August 26 of 1946 fell on a Monday.
Aug. 26, 1965: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “F.B. Poteat, right, shows his prize Golden Sweepstakes corn to county Agent Jim Pipkin. The corn produces 35 to 40 tons of silage per acre and grows about 15 feet tall. Poteat’s farm is located on Highway 81, between Jonesboro and Erwin.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1965.
Aug. 26, 1971: Fifty years ago today, upcoming productions at Barter Theatre were listed in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Among them were “Forty Carats,” “The Glass Menagerie,” and “Angel Street.”
Aug. 26, 1996: Twenty-five years ago, with a byline from Michael Joslin and a dateline from Linville, N.C., the Johnson City Press reported, ‘A new celebrity couple took up residence on Grandfather Mountain last week. They live in one of the fanciest homes on the mountain. A waterfall runs through their place, feeding a large heated swimming pool.”
“All day they swim and play, then eat and sleep. Photographers flock to capture their uninhibited lifestyle in their unique home.”
“Manteo, a male, and Oconee, a female, are a pair of otters who have moved into a newly constructed habitat beside the eagle, the cougar and the deer habitat in the Grandfather Mountain wildlife area.”
Linville, North Carolina is about 42 miles from Johnson City. Grandfather Mountain is about two miles north of Linville.
