Aug. 25, 1891: The Comet reported a sad account about a recent accident. “William McInturff, the man who had his feet and limbs crushed by falling or jumping from a running train, west of town, last Wednesday night, died at his home on Sinking Creek Sunday about 1 o’clock p.m. His limbs were amputated on Thursday evening after the accident. The doctors then pronounced his case almost necessarily fatal, but said that his recovery was not impossible. After the work of amputation, he rallied, and his people were more hopeful of his recovery, but death came to his relief at the time above mentioned. He was about thirty years of age. He leaves a wife and children.”
Aug. 25, 1910: With a dateline from Bristol, and a date from August 24, The Johnson City Comet reported on an automobile mishap. “Tonight just below Blountville an automobile being driven by Chauffeur Bob Ferguson and carrying Will J. Hunter, James Preas and Roy Cox, turned turtle and Ferguson and Hunter were caught under the frame of the big Buick, the biggest car rented by the Reynolds garage. The accident was caused by the bursting of a tire on the front while the machine was being driven very rapidly. Ferguson had his shoulder dislocated and Hunter received a scalp wound. Both were brought to the hospital for treatment. The other occupants were not injured.”
“Will Hunter and James Preas are Johnson City boys and the friends of the former will regret to hear of the accident and injury.”
Aug. 25, 1917: Louis D. Riddell, the minister of First Christian Church, had this announcement in the Johnson City Daily Staff: “There will be a special service Sunday evening at the Christian Church for the officers and men of Company F. Prof. D.S. Burleson will preside at the Service. Special music has been arranged for the occasion. To the Service, the men of Company F, their wives, sweethearts, families and friends are most cordially invited.”
“Also a cordial invitation is extended to the men who are called to Service under the draft selection to worship with us Sunday evening. The hour for Church Service is 7:30.”
Aug. 25, 1921: A hundred years ago today, in a continuing series of stories about the sanitorium in Johnson City, The Morning Star reported on the situation. With a dateline from Washington, readers learned, “Reports of conditions at the Johnson City, Tenn., sanitorium for disabled war veterans in many instances have been ‘grossly exaggerated,’ Charles M. Persall (sic), inspector general for the national home for disabled volunteer soldiers, has reported to the board of managers under whose auspices the sanitorium is headed.”
The sanitorium referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Morning Star was a newspaper published in Wilmington, North Carolina. It is now published as the Star News. We do not have access to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 25, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “At the regular American Legion executive committee meeting Friday afternoon at 5:30 at the Chamber of Commerce, plans were approved for a monster Armistice Day celebration in Johnson City. Arrangements are being made to enlist the support and interest of all communities of upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina. This affair is intended to represent all American Legion organizations in this section and the communities they serve. The general public is invited to cooperate in the various activities that will be carried out that day. A special speaker of national reputation will be engaged for an inspirational address appropriate to the occasion.”
Aug. 25, 1936: In a column called “Brief Chronicles of Local Interest” readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “Clyde Beck, 22, of 128 Coerce street (sic) charged with shooting a rifle within the corporate limits, was arrested yesterday afternoon by Officers Carriger and Landis. He was released on appearance bond.”
“Clarence Gray, 30-year-old Hillcrest Drive resident, was treated at Appalachian hospital (sic) Sunday afternoon for stab wounds he allegedly received in an ‘argument.’”
“Mrs. J.E. Brock of Knoxville, field secretary for East Tennessee of the Tennessee Children’s Home society, was in Johnson City yesterday conferring with Juvenile Judge Ann Parsons. Homes are obtained each year for about 300 children by the society, which has its headquarters in Nashville.”
“Deputy Sheriff Oscar Tipton who was wounded several weeks ago at the same time his 16-year-old son, Thurman, was shot to death in a roadhouse, said yesterday his shattered right arm was ‘doing fine.’ The arm has been in a cast ever since the shooting.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned “A 1941 sedan and a ‘practically new’ pick-up truck were almost completely demolished in a head-on collision on the Mountain City highway near Fish Springs yesterday morning, Sheriff Tom Nave said today.”
“The driver of the truck, Boyd Matherly of Fish Springs, was slightly injured, it was learned. Matherly’s wife who was riding with him at the time of the accident was uninjured, Nave said.”
“Leon Odum of Roan Mountain who was the driver of the car which was listed as a Hampton taxi. He was not injured, it was reported.”
Fish Springs is a rural community in Carter County.
The Mountain City Highway is now known as known as U.S. Highway 321, according to former Judge Lynn Brown.
Aug. 25, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle issued the Hospital Report from both the Swingle Hospital and the Budd Hospital, two private hospitals in Johnson City at the time. Regarding the Swingle hospital, “Treated and dismissed: Pete Muse, Jr., 808 Lamont street (sic), right shoulder injury in fall from ladder; Novella Rogers, route (sic) 2, Jonesboro, cut left hand on axe; Mildred Sanders, 10, 303 Baxter street (sic), hit on head by an apple; Lester Luckett, route (sic) 2, Piney Flats, side injury.”
In regard to the Budd Hospital, “Three persons were treated and dismissed after treatment at Budd Hospital, attendants said yesterday.”
“They were Albert Croswell, 22, Glanzstoff Highway, whose left index finger was crushed between two two-by-ten planks at Taylor Sawmill where he was employed; Jimmy Mallonee, 7, son of James Mallonee, 402 Knob Creek Road, (Johnson City), who fell on steps and cut his forehead; and Barney Williams, 15, son of Henry R. Williams, Austin Springs Road, who fell on his right hand while skating.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1951.
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Aug. 25, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news for a family returning from vacation. “While the family was on vacation, the residence of Bob Hungate, 206 E. Eighth Ave., was entered he told police yesterday and several items taken. Listed as missing caliber pistol, a .22 Caliber Luger revolver, a cash box containing $100, a man’s watch and 15 long playing record albums. Det. Lt. Fred Phillips investigated.”
One hundred dollars in 1971 is now worth about $675, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 25, 1996: In an article with the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported twenty-five years ago today “Washington County Sheriff Fred Phillips and David Vance Melton, Elizabethton, are among the 96 delegates and alternates representing the state at the Democratic National Convention. It is the first time either delegate has attended a national gathering of the party.”