Aug. 25, 1887: The Herald and Tribune reported “Prof. James A. Tate, of Milligan College, will lecture on prohibition at the Court House on Friday evening. The gentleman has the reputation of being a fine orator and well posted on his subject, and we bespeak for him a good-sized audience.”

“A man named Hampton, living up in the neighborhood of Miller’s Switch, got outside of too much benzene on Saturday afternoon last, and attempted to run that part of the town about the depot. He was nabbed, jugged and on Monday morning paid his fine and was discharged.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video