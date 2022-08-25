Aug. 25, 1887: The Herald and Tribune reported “Prof. James A. Tate, of Milligan College, will lecture on prohibition at the Court House on Friday evening. The gentleman has the reputation of being a fine orator and well posted on his subject, and we bespeak for him a good-sized audience.”
“A man named Hampton, living up in the neighborhood of Miller’s Switch, got outside of too much benzene on Saturday afternoon last, and attempted to run that part of the town about the depot. He was nabbed, jugged and on Monday morning paid his fine and was discharged.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Miller’s Switch was likely a community in the present neighborhood of Indian Ridge Road.
The Herald and Tribune still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1887.
Aug. 25, 1892: The Comet alerted readers that “The Johnson City Law Court will convene again this morning after an intermission of two days. Only a few cases remain yet to be disposed of. The writ of habeas corpus in the Albert Eads murder case will come up today, and will attract (several indecipherable words) attention.”
Aug. 25, 1910: The Comet reported sad news regarding a recent fire. “At 1 o’clock this morning the store house of Joe Hyder on Maple street was discovered to be on fire and an alarm turned in but by the time the department reached the scene the fire had gained such headway the store could not be saved and the building and contents were a total loss. The dwelling nearby was saved, however, by special effort of the firemen.”
Aug. 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Beckley, of Philadelphia, Pa., the mother of Rev. Father Wm. Beckley, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Johnson City, was the honored guest at the reception tendered by the members of the congregation last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frances Schaefer, on Boone Street. The home was attractively decorated, and delightful refreshments were served to the more than fifty guests in attendance.”
“Mrs. Beckley is visiting her son in the city and is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. P. G. Moltent.”
Aug. 25, 1931: The Elizabethton Star reported news of several area residents. “Mr. and Mrs. D.G. Howard had as their dinner guest Sunday Mr. and Mrs. Bonnier Howard and son, Herbert Hoover, Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Howard and children, Herman Francis, and Mrs. Bertha Steppe and daughter, Irene Steppe.”
“Master Robert Renfroe Allen, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Allen, is very sick at the home of his parents at Renfro.”
“Mrs. W.R. Allen and daughter Mary Emma visited Mrs. Emma Renfro Sunday.”
“Mrs. Mattie Edwards had as her guest last week her sister, Miss Bessie Stover, of Jonesboro.”
“Miss Pearl Brumit and Mrs. Mont Clark and children spent the weekend in Knoxville with Mr. and Mrs. J. Wright Warren.”
“Miss Thelma Simerly of Bristol is the guest of Miss Mary Ludolf and Nora Robinson at the Robinson apartments.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1931.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Aug. 25, 1937: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Carl A. Jones, Jr. is improving from a recent illness at her home, 915 E. Ninth avenue. She is now able to receive visitors.”
Aug. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, The Greeneville Sun reported to readers that “Patrolman G.I. Biddle reported this morning that Berry and Hashe Feed Store was broken into last night and a chewing gum machine broken up and robbed. No other loss was reported. Mr. Biddle was of the opinion that the ‘job’ was done by boys. No arrests have been made.”
The Greeneville Sun still is in publication.
Aug. 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Worley and a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “City councilman Lionel Bunton last night received approval from city council on first reading of an ordinance to locate his car dealership on 6.21 acres in Rio Vista.”
“Council passed the ordinance unanimously except for Bunton who did not vote.”
Aug. 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news regarding the death of a prominent Erwin citizen. With a dateline from Erwin, readers learned that “Mrs. Mabel Duncan Cash, 83, 701 Grove St., died Sunday, Aug. 24, 1997, at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.”
“She was a lifelong Unicoi County resident and a daughter of the late Nathaniel C. and Fannie Haskett Duncan.”
“Mrs. Cash retired in 1976 as Circuit Court clerk of Unicoi County after 18 years of service.”
“She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.”
“Mrs. Cash was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.”
“Survivors include her husband, Bert Cash; two sons, Albert Cash, Brevard, N.C., and Houston Cash, Charlotte, N.C.; two sisters, Edna Miller and Beulah Watts, both of Erwin; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.”