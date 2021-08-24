Aug. 24, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mrs. Don Eaves continues very ill at her home on Spring street (sic). Her many friends wish for a speedy recovery.”
“Mrs. John S. Humphreys whose husband is principal of the Demry high (sic) school (sic), near Lafollette, Tenn., arrived on No. 42 yesterday for an operation at the Memorial hospital (sic). Mrs. Humphreys will be remembered as Miss Effie Bishop.”
Lafollette is about 142 miles from Johnson City.
That Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 24, 1921: With a dateline from Johnson City, a century ago today, the Herald and Tribune informed readers, “The annual meeting of the Stockholders of the EAST TENNESSEE AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA RAILROAD COMPANY will be held at the office of the Company, Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday the fourteenth day of September, 1921, at one o’clock P.M. (Eastern Time), for the purpose of electing a Board of Directors to serve during the coming year, and for such other business as may come before the meeting.” The announcement was signed by A.H. Fisher, who was the corporate secretary.
Aug. 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Two thousand Shrine nobles and their families are expected in Johnson City tomorrow to attend the East Tennessee Shrine ceremonial and convention.”
“Highlight of the gathering will be the conferring of Scottish rites upon approximately 75 eligible Masons. The ceremonial will be conducted in the Science Hill high school (sic) by the Kerbela Patrol from Knoxville at 2:30 p.m.”
“Preceding the ceremonial, a parade, featuring the Johnson City and Elizabethton high school (sic) bands and composed of attending Nobles, will be held. The parade, which will begin at 1:30, will form at the John Sevier Hotel, move down Market street (sic) to Fountain Square, return east to Main street (sic), and end at Colonial Place.”
“Following the conferring of degrees tomorrow afternoon, there will be a sight seeing (sic) tour for the visitors.”
“A luncheon for all Nobles and guests is planned for noon tomorrow at the John Sevier Hotel, with Roy M. Clark as toastmaster. On Saturday night, at the banquet at the John Sevier, the toastmaster will be Oscar Swarzenburg, of Knoxville. Following the banquet there will be dancing in the ballroom of the hotel from 9 to 12.”
“An annual affair, the ceremonial will include Shriners from Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport, Erwin and Elizabethton. Last year’s meeting was held in Kingsport.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Aug. 24, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that an “Organization of a new service group composed of young Johnson City women is underway here following an initial meeting yesterday afternoon.”
The newspaper further reported, “The group’s primary objective will be a service to underprivileged children of the community. Pending formal acceptance into the parent organization, the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, the local body will have the status of a provisional chapter.”
“Further objectives of the organization were given as ‘to foster interest among its members in the social, economic, educational, civic and cultural conditions about them, to encourage them to render volunteer service, particularly to the less fortunate, and to coordinate the efforts and cooperate with other organizations rendering similar service.”
Explaining the committees, it was pointed out three projects are being considered tentatively for the first service work of the organization. One suggestion was making available a room and attendant for care of temporarily uncared-for children. A second was to open and operate a ‘thrift shop’ in the city, and a third, to purchase and use among school children an audiometer to locate hearing difficulties for treatment.”
“Members voted to give at least 92 hours of some community service a year, including work with Boy and Girl Scouts, Boys’ or Girls’ Clubs, Red Cross, Community Chest, etc., any voluntary work connected with the theme, it was explained. Monthly meetings will be held on fourth Mondays.”
“The organization move was started here early this month, with charter members doing the preliminary contact work for membership preceding yesterday’s meeting.”
“Rosalie Brandt was elected president as the auxiliary organized yesterday in the home of a sponsor, Mrs. Allen Harris, Orchard Place.”
“Pending election of the president, Polly Wofford served as temporary chairman. Sponsors are Mesdames Harris, E.H. Miller and W.H. Lancaster.”
Other officers included, “Katherine Hunter, vice-president; Martha Hannah, secretary; Charlotte Beckner, treasurer, and Marion Taylor, welfare director. Committee chairmen are Anne Kibler, placement; Maxine Preas, investigating; Marie Harding, project; Margaret Patrick, publicity; Tenny Miller, children’s room; Emmy Lou Doughty, thrift shop, Ruth Harris, audiometer, and Helen Hankins, constitution.”
Other members included, “Frances Abernathy….Mary Margaret Bowman, Margaret Carr,….Evelyn Gordon, Liz Gump….Barbara Lancaster….Charlotte Mohler, Eva Myron, A.K. Oldham, Louise Reece,….Jean Tucker, Sue Powell Walker, Dottie Wilkes, Marianna Wofford, Dorothy Wood and Nina Worden. Louise Sells is a sustaining member.”
“The Kingsport chapter of the Junior Auxiliary is the ‘mother’ chapter in Tennessee and will be sponsor for the local group, it was pointed out. A spokesman also explained the auxiliary ‘is not associated with the Junior League nor is it in competition with it, but it serves a similar purpose to it in communities which are too small to be accepted by the League.”
The Junior Auxiliary eventually became the Junior Service League and is now known as the Junior League of Johnson City.
Aug. 24, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “Claudine Wise, 11-year-old daughter of Mrs. Nora Wise of Glendale, Va., died Sunday of polio at Memorial Hospital, only a short time after she was admitted for treatment.”
“Three-year-old Billy D. Gray of Princeton Hill was discharged.”
“Elsewhere across the nation, a fight was continuing to cope with new outbreaks (of polio).”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 24, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a captioned picture of Tennessee Governor Winfield Dunn. “Gov. Winfield Dunn, special guest at the opening of the Appalachian District Fair, speaks to a large crowd last night in the entertainment area of the fairgrounds. Nearly 20,000 people attended the opening day, a new record.”
Aug. 24, 1996: With the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported, “U.S. Rep. James H. Quillen, R-1st, has seen his fair share of praise over the years for the role he played in the creation of the medical school at East Tennessee State University that bears his name.”
“On Friday, it was his wife’s turn to receive the accolades as officials cut the ribbon to the Cecile Cox Quillen Geriatrics Research Laboratory on the grounds of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The laboratory, which will be located near the future home of the James H. Quillen College of Medicine, was established in association with the school’s Cecile Cox Quillen Chair of Medicine in Geriatrics and Gerontology.”