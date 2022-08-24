Aug. 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle noted “The legal speed limit for motor vehicles in Johnson City is 20 miles per hour on streets in the residential district; 12 miles per hour in the business district.”
Aug 24, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “Miss Eva Crouch of Boone’s Creek left Tuesday for Dallas, Texas, on account of the illness of her brother, Mr. H.M. Crouch. Through a telegram Monday she learned of the serious illness of Mr. Crouch.”
“Mr. Crouch formerly resided in Johnson City, and since moving to Dallas, has returned here many times for visits, having many friends here, who will regret to learn of his illness.”
“Miss Crouch will be a guest in the home of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Crouch and family.”
Aug. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the “Jonesboro Chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s Club held its first board meeting this past week, to set up ‘local objectives,’ club authorities said yesterday. Miss Marie Keebler, president, presided.”
“It was announced the next meeting of the board will be held Wednesday, August 27 at 4 p.m. in the Jonesboro courthouse. All board members are urged to attend, since plans for the year’s activities will be completed.”
“A meeting for the club is slated for September 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Mrs. Ruth Boring. Mrs. Gus Broderick will be in charge of the program, which will center on ‘Are We Internationally Liberate?’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Aug. 24, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City Commissioners will hear the details of procedure to obtain home rule for Johnson City at an open meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.”
“William E. Miller, local attorney and delegate to the limited constitutional convention which wrote the amendment, will explain the steps necessary for a community to take to come under the provision of the amendment.”
“Mayor George Oldham said Monday that all interested citizens (several indecipherable words) to be held in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.”
“In the referendum last November, Johnson Citians voted overwhelmingly in favor of the home rule amendment.”
Aug. 24, 1972: A half century ago today, headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle revealed that “Nixon accepts renomination; urges Americans to unite as new majority.”
Aug. 24, 1990: In an article with the byline of Sue Guinn, Johnson City Press readers learned “Judge Lynn Brown ordered a conditional forfeiture of $100,000 in bonds and issued a second capias for the arrest of Dr. Mohammed F. Ali Thursday morning after the doctor failed to appear for procedural hearings in Criminal Court.”
“The judge canceled Dr. Ali’s Sept. 17 trial on rape and attempted bribery charges, saying it would be unrealistic to anticipate the trial in light of the doctor’s apparent flight from the jurisdiction.”
“Dr. Ali, a native of Egypt, who is believed to have left this country in late June, is charged with raping a patient at his office last summer and later offering the woman and her husband money to prevent them from discussing the alleged incident with police.”
“A second Washington County indictment charges Dr. Ali with defrauding the state Medicaid bureau and Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance Company out of more than $15,000 through false claims.”
“Thursday’s order for a conditional forfeiture of two $50,000 bonds posted for Dr. Ali to SSS Bonding Company Inc., Jonesborough, will allow the company 180 days to locate Dr. Ali before the court demands full payment of the bonds. A final forfeiture hearing is scheduled for February.”
“Pat Story, owner of the bail bonding company, said Thursday he is following leads daily in an attempt to locate Dr. Ali, who is also being sought by city, county and state investigators.”
“Story said he will execute an additional bail jumping charge against Dr. Ali and pursue that charge through Washington County’s Grand Jury in an attempt to ‘add heat’ to the search.”
“Dr. Ali was ordered to surrender his passport following his first indictment in December but, according to Story, it appears the doctor had access to ‘a substantial amount’ of money and ‘by no means left here a pauper.’”
“According to documents filed in a recent divorce action brought by Dr. Ali’s wife, Penelope Ronnette Ali, the doctor’s automobile was found parked outside his office building with the keys in the ignition on June 25 but Dr. Ali was nowhere to be found.”
“The document further states Dr. Ali withdrew almost all funds from various bank accounts held jointly with his wife, sold or shipped all medical equipment and furniture from his office and apparently absconded to Egypt with liquid assets of more than $350,000.”
“Story said an extradition treaty between the United States and Egypt would allow Federal authorities to transport the doctor back to this county if he is located in his homeland but the current Middle East Crisis could make the treaty exercise difficult.”
“Meanwhile, Story has been granted a Chancery Court attachment to prevent the transfer of the doctor’s $800,000 medical office building in Johnson City. Story is requesting the court sell the building and reimburse his company for any losses resulting from Dr. Ali’s alleged breach of his bail bond contract.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1990 is now worth about $227,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jeff Keeling, readers learned “As the country band Blackhawk entertained a crowded main stage Saturday night, the Appalachian Fair’s manager deemed its first nine-day run a success.”
“’We had thought we would be very pleased with 250,000 (total visitors), and from the looks of the crowd tonight, we’ll exceed that,’ Richard Shadden said shortly before Saturday’s attendance figures came in.”
“When the numbers did arrive, the fair had broken a single-day record with 48,372 visitors. That pushed the total to 275,880, another record but one Shadden predicted would be broken easily within the next several years as people get used to the expanded schedule.”