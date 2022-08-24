Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle noted “The legal speed limit for motor vehicles in Johnson City is 20 miles per hour on streets in the residential district; 12 miles per hour in the business district.”

Aug 24, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “Miss Eva Crouch of Boone’s Creek left Tuesday for Dallas, Texas, on account of the illness of her brother, Mr. H.M. Crouch. Through a telegram Monday she learned of the serious illness of Mr. Crouch.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

