Aug. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news from Elizabethton in the “Elizathbethton (sic) Society”. The date was Aug. 22. “Mrs. John Tipton of Stearns, Ky. is spending a week’s vacation here with friends and relatives. Mrs. Tipton is stenographer for the Stearns Coal & Lumber corporation as well as the office employees. Mrs. Tipton has a host of friends here who are delighted with her visit to her former home.”
Stearns, Kentucky is located about 190 miles from Elizabethton.
“Rev. A. Preston Gray of Murfreesboro is a pleasant visitor in our City. Rev. Gray was pastor of the Christian Church here for a number of years.”
“Mr. Walter Brumitt states “that the Scouts camp on ‘Stony Creek’ is ideally located and the environments are very attractive.’”
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
“Miss Eleanor Moose of Yadkin Valley, N. C., is visiting Mr. and Mrs. C. H. White. Miss Moore formerly lived here but for the past few years has been engaged as an instructor in the city schools of Western North Carolina.”
Yadkin Valley, North Carolina is located approximately 69 miles from Elizabethton.
“Dr. and Mrs. Grady Haynes of Asheville, N. C. are visiting Dr. Haynes father, Rev. J. K. Haynes on Lynn Avenue.”
“Miss Laura Allen left Sunday for a three weeks visit at Morristown where she will be with her sister, Mrs. Bert Clemons.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C. H. White and family returned from a two weeks tour from Cities (sic) and summer resorts in Western North Carolina. They report a splendid trip and the most attractive feature was the good roads, which are ‘Sand Clay’ and ‘Hard Surfaced’. People there demand good roads and the results are telling.”
Aug. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Roscoe Boggs, 40, Lincoln avenue, Jonesboro, employed by a local flooring plant, was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital Thursday for severe lacerations on his left hand received when several fingers became caught in a saw while at work, attendants said. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“City officers have been asked to aid in recovering a stolen 1939 model black sedan belonging to James K. Lady of Kingsport.”
“J. R. Bennett, a concrete worker, is scheduled to be given a hearing Tuesday on charges of felonious assault and carrying arms instead of Kelly Gibson, who was erroneously reported yesterday to have been the one. Arraignment was originally set for yesterday afternoon before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun. Gibson, a local service station man, is the prosecutor. He also had Bennett placed under a peace bond.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 23, 1950: News of new arrivals greeted readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Mr. and Mrs. Edward Thomas of Knoxville announce the birth of a son, Edward Eugene Thomas, Jr., Aug. 16 at the Appalachian Hospital. Mrs. Thomas is the former Frances Range of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Paul Monroe, route 4, Jonesboro, have named their daughter, born July 29 at the Appalachian Hospital, Sharon Kay. Mrs. Monroe is the former Miss Sarah Head of Boones Creek.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sullivan of Route 3, Cleveland, announce the birth of a daughter, Patricia Katherine. Mrs. Sullivan is the former miss Mary Alice Belt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Belt of Elizabethton.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1950.
Aug. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Steve Nelson, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Emergency room difficulties, related to unpaid bills and loss of personnel, were reported by Merrill Rayburn, administrator of Johnson City Memorial Hospital, yesterday afternoon.”
“Prior to the annual meeting of the hospital’s board of directors last night, Rayburn issued a statement which noted ‘the emergency room is having its problems.’”
“The administrator stressed the facility ‘is and always should be an emergency room,’ but added that this has been the least of its functions lately.”
“’It is being used as a huge clinic – 24 hours per day — to treat anyone and everything from a nervous headache to a cold of two weeks duration,’ Rayburn’s release said. ‘It is not for this purpose and cannot function effectively as such.’”
“Noting that the hospital had been fortunate the last year in having contract physicians staff the emergency care facility, the administrator said it now appears ‘we will lose several of these physicians and will be unable to provide fulltime coverage.’”
“’Therefore,’ The release stated, ‘we cannot have the emergency room filed with people with no doctor to serve them.’”
“And, the emergency room is losing some $20,000 a month, necessitating cost increase in other hospital areas, according to the statement.”
“’The majority of those who come to the emergency room are not paying for the care received. Those who do pay must pay higher fees to offset the cost of those who fail to pay,’ noted the release.”
“While asking that patients who receive emergency room care pay their bill if at all possible, the statement continued that the hospital ‘will never turn an emergency away because of the inability to pay.’”
Twenty thousand dollars in 1972 is now worth about $141,775, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported “A 15-year-old Johnson City youth pleaded guilty Friday to the first-degree murders of two city residents found dead in October atop Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County but said he did not kill the man or women.”
“Martin P. Jones will receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each murder. Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown will decide at an Oct. 17 hearing in Unicoi County whether the two life sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.”
“Jones pleaded guilty in Washington County Criminal court to the murders of John H. Harder, 26, 406 W. Poplar St., and Marsilla Ratliff, 28, 500 Stanley Ave., who had driven to the scenic overlook atop Unaka Mountain known as Beauty Spot to look at the fall colors. Preliminary autopsy results said the two died from multiple bullet wounds to the head from a .22-caliber gun.”