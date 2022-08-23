Aug. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news from Elizabethton in the “Elizathbethton (sic) Society”. The date was Aug. 22. “Mrs. John Tipton of Stearns, Ky. is spending a week’s vacation here with friends and relatives. Mrs. Tipton is stenographer for the Stearns Coal & Lumber corporation as well as the office employees. Mrs. Tipton has a host of friends here who are delighted with her visit to her former home.”

Stearns, Kentucky is located about 190 miles from Elizabethton.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video