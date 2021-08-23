Aug. 23, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Eighteen couples of Johnson City young people drove out to the residence of Mr. John S. Thomas, six miles above here on the Narrow Gauge road, last night and enjoyed a ‘watermelon feast.’ The night was a little cool but the bright moonlight so affected the young people that they did not notice the state of the weather. Several parties were present from Elizabethton and so pleasantly and swiftly did the time pass that it was midnight before the party dispersed. All took their departure with the determination to avail themselves of another opportunity to visit this magnificent country home.”
Aug. 23, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Passed on third and final reading yesterday afternoon and ‘an adjourned’ meeting of the city council, the ’jay-walking’ ordinance now becomes law.”
Aug. 23, 1921: A hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news about a baseball game. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The opener of the series between Johnson City and Kingsport, witnessed by one of the largest crowds of the season, a hotly contested game, full of lucky breaks on both sides, was won by the visitors here today to the tune of 5-3.”
“The Soldiers outhit and earned more runs than the Indians, but the fates favored the Braves from the magic City, and thus the Red Skins secured a firmer clutch on the top of the rung.”
“A walk, an error and a muff gave Kingsport their first two markers. Irelan was issued transportation. Dutto and Irelan went out in order. Walters was safe on a fumble then with two on Johnson City cracked a curving line drive which A. Taylor let get by allowing two errors.”
“Hall worked himself out of a hole in the second when with three men on and one out. Ringed hit into a double.”
“Kingsport’s three runs in the fourth were the result of a brace of singles and a walk. Then Hall singled in right clearing, the bases of singles when the ball bounced to one single of Ringie.”
“R. Taylor’s single in the fifth brought in Brogden and D. Taylor in the sixth. Moore singled and Walker beat out an infield hit, Moore scoring on D. Taylor’s sacrifice.”
“Johnson, Walters and Dutto lead the stickmen among the visitors. The Indian infield was in fine working order, showing but one error, that of Irelan who had thirteen chances. Moore, for the Soldiers, R. Taylor and Huenfield divided eight safeties among them. A fast double by Byrd and Walker featured the fielding works.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 23, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mrs. Glenn Warner Setzer and Miss Ella Ross have issued invitations to a bridge luncheon, Wednesday morning at ten-thirty o’clock, the twenty-ninth of August, at their home, 406 Highland avenue (sic).”
Aug. 23, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Raymond P. Reeves, 33rd degree Mason and former Johnson City resident, died yesterday at his home in Montgomery, Ala., according to word received here last night. Details of his death were lacking.”
“He was the son of the late Col. and Mrs. E.C. Reeves of Johnson City. Survivors included two brothers, Stanley of Wilmington, Del., and LeRoy Reeves of Miami, Fla., and Washington, D.C., and a sister, Miss Willie Reeves of Arkansas.”
“Several relatives reside in Johnson city, including Mrs. James Reeves and William H. Reeves of Knob Creek Road.”
LeRoy Reeves designed the Tennessee state flag.
Aug. 23, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Two new cases of polio were reported in Washington county (sic) during the past week, the state health department announced yesterday.”
“One new case was reported in Carter county (sic) and one in Sullivan county (sic).”
Aug. 23, 1971: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Contributions of $195 over the weekend make a total of $440 for the Oret Fund.”
“Guy Oret and his son, Serge, will be leaving Johnson City Thursday for New York. Their flight home to Paris, France, is scheduled to leave next Monday.”
“Oret was injured July 27 in a two-car collision at Jonesboro while he and his wife, Simone, were in the U.S. on vacation. Mrs. Oret was killed. Arrangements are being made to ship the body back on the same flight with Oret and Serge, who flow over to join his father after the accident.”
“Woodall Funeral Home has prepared the body for shipment. Plans are to ship the casket to New York on Wednesday so that final details can be taken care of before Aug. 30.”
“Pascall Woodall explained that he checked the possibility of shipping the body by water but even though the cost was considerably lower, total cost of getting the body to Paris would be greater since it would have to go by rail some 500 miles from the port to Paris.”
“Oret and Serge will have to spend four nights in New York. They will return to France via group charter flight of Capitol International Airways, which has agreed to honor Oret’s ticket and apply Mrs. Oret’s ticket to the cost of shipping the body. The airways flew Serge over without charge.”
“Expenses could total as much as $2,000, including plane tickets for Oret and Serge to New York, their hotel accommodations there and preparing and shipping the body.”
The article also stated “…it is uncertain when an insurance settlement will be reached. Oret is being represented by Bryant, Brandt, Price, and Jordan.”
“The fund was established by Press, Inc.”
One hundred and ninety-five dollars in 1971 is now worth about $1314, making $440 from the same year worth approximately $2965. Two thousand dollars in 1971 now has the purchasing power of about $13,481. All of these current values come from www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 23, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline from Sam Watson, Johnson City Press readers learned, “After more than 10 years of debate, development and delay, Johnson City’s new South Side Elementary school will open Monday with the start of the 1996-97 school year.”