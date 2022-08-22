Aug. 22, 1822: “The Tennessee General Assembly approved a charter for Kingsport… from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road. After the Civil War, Kingsport went into a decline and was eventually stripped of it’s (sic) charter in 1879. The city regained said charter in 1917. (Source: Facebook, This is Kingsport.)
Aug. 22, 1922: A century ago today, drugs were a problem in Johnson City. The Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The Chronicle is reliably informed that there are in Johnson City at the present time in the neighborhood of seven hundred drug addicts!”
“Just think that over for a few minutes. Seven hundred people comprise just about four per cent of the population. Seven hundred people are slaves to one of the most terrible habits which the human race is heir to.”
“We are told that there are several cases in the city where drug venders will teach children no more than fourteen years of age the use of drugs. We are told every once in a while of addicts breaking into drug stores in search of drugs.”
“You perhaps are not very much impressed with the seriousness of the traffic until you realize that it is, in reality, not a traffic in drugs but rather a traffic in human lives. When a man gets in the clutches of drugs he is condemning himself to an insanity that is as lasting as life itself. He is preparing to go to any length to satisfy the craving, which each ‘shot’ renews and makes stronger.”
‘What is the reason that (several indecipherable words) has proven so popular? The answer is obvious – the profit that is in it. Drug bootleggers get rich buying morphine and cocaine at four dollars a dram and retailing at sixty dollars. A drug bootlegger can carry ten drams without attracting any attention, whereas a whisky bootlegger carrying a quart is very likely to be noticed. Thus are exorbitant profits and ease of concealment combined to make a very lucrative business.”
“And it should be borne in mind that not only are these vultures preying upon people in the city, but they are making a specialty, as we are informed, of making addicts out of the boys in the Sanatorium. Many of these young fellows, according to our information, are led into the use of drugs on the grounds that it will relieve them from the depressing symptoms of tubercular affection.”
“As we are informed, the local police have made no organized war upon the drug vendors, nor have our courts apparently awakened to what promises to become a serious menace if allowed to proceed unchecked.”
“Every one in a while there is a bootlegger caught. A man is sometimes (several indecipherable words) selling or transporting whiskey and is brought into court to answer charges, but we believe that while these efforts to see that the law is enforced are commendable, it still appears that the police and county officers are not so active as they should be in enforcing the laws against drug vendors. A bootlegger is a scalawag, but as compared with a vendor of drugs the average bootlegger of whiskey is a perfect gentleman. Liquor is bad enough, but drugs are infinitely worse.”
“The state permits of a term of from one to five years in the penitentiary for having a single grain of any of these rugs in one’s possession. With such an apparent abundance of material to work from why should the local police give a little attention to this class of malefactors?
“We are told that even after drug vendors are caught, bound over to court, and released on bond they still persist in their fiendish profession. That is the fault of the courts. These offenders should, when caught, be required to give bond of sufficient amount that it would be impossible for them to make it, thus necessitating their remaining in jail until it came time for their trial.”
“The drug situation here in Johnson City seems to be crying for the attention of the police and the courts. The quicker they both get busy the more the law-abiding citizens of the city will approve. This is a matter which is probably more serious than the matter of liquor. Let’s see that it gets the attention it deserves.”
Four dollars in 1922 has the current purchasing power of about $70.55, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sanatorium referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Aug. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news carrying a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Aug. 21. “The Johnson City Board of Commissioners passed on final reading tonight an ordinance legalizing the showing of motion pictures here on Sundays.”
“Theater operators indicated today that they have already made preparations for opening the theaters Sunday, under the ordinance a board of censors must pass on films to be shown on Sundays.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Aug. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried sad news of the death of a prominent area citizen. With a dateline from Bristol, readers learned that “Frank W. DeFriece, 91, Belvedere Heights, retired business executive, died in Bristol Memorial Hospital at 9:30 p .m. yesterday after a long illness.”
“He was a former president of the S. E. Massengill Co., a pharmaceutical firm in Bristol. He has served as the firm’s general counsel in 1932 and resigned to become chairman of the board until his retirement.”
“DeFriece was the only child of William R. and Martha Clark DeFriece. He was born in Washington County, Va., near Meadowview.”
“In 1914 DeFriece and his family moved to Bristol, Va. He later graduated from Emory and Henry College and then completed a year at Harvard University where he studied education and history.”
“For a period of eight years, DeFriece taught in Washington County (Va.) and Sullivan County schools.”
“In 1914 DeFriece also received his law degree from Columbia University and began law practice in Bristol the same year.”
“The prominent legal and business figure served as a parttime lecturer at King College in Bristol for some years after receiving his law degree.”
“He was an elder in Bristol’s First Presbyterian Church. The Presbyterian leader and his wife established a professorship at Union Theological Seminary for pastoral counseling. It was the first of its kind in the nation and was the object of much duplication by other schools.”
“DeFriece was special services officer in World War I. He was past chairman of the Bristol Red Cross.”
“Other organizations of which he was a member and executive officer included Emory and Henry College, Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Elks Club, Bristol Memorial Hospital, the Tennessee Taxpayers Association, the World Medical Association and the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation. He was an honorary member of the Bristol Rotary Club.”
“The active civic leader was a frequent contributor of articles on government and politics to area newspapers.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Harriett Pauline Massengill DeFriece of th home, one son, Frank W., Jr., Bristol, Va., one daughter, Mrs. Josephine B. Wilson, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and seven grandchildren.”
“Services are to be held Wednesday at 4 p m. from Frist Presbyterian Church.”