Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 22, 1822: “The Tennessee General Assembly approved a charter for Kingsport… from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road. After the Civil War, Kingsport went into a decline and was eventually stripped of it’s (sic) charter in 1879. The city regained said charter in 1917. (Source: Facebook, This is Kingsport.)

Aug. 22, 1922: A century ago today, drugs were a problem in Johnson City. The Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The Chronicle is reliably informed that there are in Johnson City at the present time in the neighborhood of seven hundred drug addicts!”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

