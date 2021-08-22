Aug. 22, 1891: The Comet reported news about the activities of several area citizens. “W.P. Davis, nephew of Judge G.C. Chandler, is in the city, having come from his home at Enterprise, Miss.’
“Judge Samuel J. Kirkpatrick returned yesterday from Unaka Springs, where he has been spending a few days.”
“Judge A.J. Brown is still in the city. He thinks it too warm to hold court in the opera house in such weather as this.”
“Will McInturff, who had his feet mangled by the train, until amputation was necessary, is improving. The chances were against his recovery, but he will now probably get well. The work of amputation was done by Drs. Broyles, Bolton, Toy, and Matthews.”
Aug. 22, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported several items of interest to Johnson City area residents. “Mr. J.W. Humphreys, of Johnson City, is in the city, and is prospecting with a view of purchasing property in or near the city.”
“Judge Henry C. Hart, of Johnson City, stepped off the west bound vestibule last Saturday long enough to shake hands with a few friends.”
“Mrs. Robert A. Lowry, accompanied by her little son, R.A., Jr., left last Tuesday to spend some time in Elizabethton as guests of Mrs. E.E. Hunter.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. The Comet was published in Johnson City in 1896, and was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Nellie Hoskins, principal of the Brownlow School, Knoxville, who has been critically ill is now very much improved, her friends will be glad to learn. Miss Hoskins will be remembered here as she has on many occasions been the guest of her sister Mrs. J.W. Cox.”
“Mrs. A.M. Mettatel was called to Erwin Monday on account of the death of her little grand-daughter (sic), Eleanor Campbell who died early Monday morning of diphtheria.”
Diphtheria is now easily preventable with a vaccine.
Aug, 22, 1921: A century ago today, The Maysville Public Ledger opined in regard to several news items regarding the national soldiers home. “It is not surprising to learn that the Johnson City, Tenn., national soldiers home (sic) is demoralized. The houses for volunteer veterans were conducted efficiently and without being treated as party spoils up to the beginning of the Wilson administration, when they were partisianized and demoralized. The Wilson administration seems to have wrecked every department of governmental activity it was permitted to gets its hands on. The national soldiers home (sic) board at present constituted needs investigation and reorganization; perhaps complete abolition.”
The National Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Maysville Public Ledger is now published as The Ledger Independent, from Maysville, Kentucky. Maysville is about 252 miles from Johnson City. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 22, 1934: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Dr. and Mrs. Josephus Hopwood opened their home at Milligan College to their friends on Tuesday afternoon in observation of their sixtieth wedding anniversary.”
“Seventy guests called during the receiving hours from three until six o’clock. The home with its lovely natural setting and artistic floral decorations formed a lovely background for the occasion. Many of the cut flowers used in the decorations were gift flowers to the popular host and hostess.”
“Assisting in entertaining were Mrs. Rosie Cornforth, Mrs. Josie Hines, Mrs. Oscar Fair, Mrs. Will Givens, and Mrs. James Beverly of Elk Park, N.C. “
“Interesting talks by Dr. Hopwood, Judge Franklin, Augusta, Ga., Mr. H.L. Taylor, and Mrs. A.A. Ferguson, Elizabethton, were features of the afternoon. A number of sacred songs were sung by the assemblage.”
“Refreshments were an iced fruit drink and cake served from a flower decorated table in the dining room.”
“Dr. Hopwood is the founder of Milligan College. For 28 years he was president, and for some time was also a teacher in the institution. He is now president emeritus of the college.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Aug. 22, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “All children who are entering the first grade in any of the seven (elementary schools in Johnson City) are to report to their respective schools next week for registration, inoculation and vaccination, Supt. H. Arrants has announced.”
“The schedule for the various schools will be released in Sunday’s edition of the PRESS-CHRONICLE, it was stated.”
Aug. 22, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Another polio victim was admitted to Memorial Hospital isolation ward late yesterday afternoon, listed as Bobby Berry, 3, of Bristol.”
“Of the total number of polio patients admitted this season 10 are now in the recuperating ward and one, the Berry child, is in the isolation ward. No polio deaths have been recorded at Memorial this summer.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Aug. 22, 1971: Fifty years ago today, “Karen Sue Bennett and Mickey Lynn Keplinger exchanged marriage vows yesterday afternoon,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“Rev. R. Phil Gass performed the ceremony in Antioch Baptist Church. Wedding music was provided by Mrs. Phil Gass and Mrs. James Leonard.”
The parents of the bride were Mr. and Mrs. Irlie S. Bennett of Mayfield Drive. The parents of the bridegroom were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Keplinger of Route 1.
“The bride was given in marriage by her father. She was attired in a full-length Empire-waisted gown of lace over white bridal satin, designed and made by her mother. Her veil of English illusion was held by a crown of silk illusion. She carried a white Bible topped with daisies and rosebuds.”
“After a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, the coupon will be at home on Rt. 1, Cherokee Road.”
Aug. 22, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline from Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press reported, “This year’s United Way fund-raising campaign is about more than just raising at least $1,140,000, Mark Thomas said during Wednesday’s campaign kick-off at the National Guard Armory.”
“It also is about providing the hope that helps sustain those who benefit from local United Way agencies, the Johnson City Public Library director said in his keynote address. Such hope, he said, takes more than just a financial commitment.”
“Thomas and this year’s campaign chairman, David Stout of Johnson City Medical Center, both focused on hope in their remarks to more than 200 volunteers, agency employees and others involved in United Way projects.”
One million, one hundred and forty thousand dollars in 1996 is now equal to approximately $1,983,578, according to www.in2013dollars.com
