Aug. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican presented an account of the recent Galloway murder. This account provides greater details than the one that appeared in this column on Aug. 19. The dateline was Jonesboro, and the date was Aug. 12. “The jury in the Sims case this evening brought in a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree without extenuating circumstances.”
“The evidence in the Sims murder case is all in, and the fate of the defendant now rests with the jury composed of John Whetsel, Joseph Hunt, W.A. Garber, Carl McCurry, G.W. Cash, James Hale, George McPherson, Samuel Blair, Samuel Ball, Elbert Morrell, J.A. Hartman and C.H. McAdams.”
“It was with the greatest difficulty that a jury was got to try the case, and over a hundred men were summoned before the twelve were finally selected. The facts of the murder were so generally known throughout the country that almost everyone had expressed his opinion, and this opinion was that the defendant was guilty and deserved the highest punishment known to law. A motion has been made for a continuance of the grown of undue excitement and prejudice against the defendant. The court carefully considered the matter, heard arguments of counsels on both sides and over-ruled the motion. A large crowd has been constantly in attendance on the court all the week and whenever doors to the court house were thrown open on yesterday the desire to see the prisoner and to get seats almost resulted in a stampede. Men rushed in like wild horses. A sufficient number of deputies were present to control the crowd and the best of order prevailed. There was no excitement, but it was clearly manifest that a fair and speedy trial should be had. Many rumors were afloat that violence would be done the prisoner, but they were without foundation and only justice at the hands of a jury was expected. No arrangement had been made by the defendant about procuring counsel, and the judge appointed Capt. A.S. Deaderick of this place, and Mr. A.R. Johnson of Johnson City, two of the ablest counsels at the bar, to represent him. There was but little discrepancy in the testimony of witnesses. The facts so detailed are about as follows: The defendant Sims and Galloway were not on good terms. Galloway was paying attention to Miss Effie Boring, who lived with the family for whom Sims worked, and on the evening of the killing had ridden over to call on her. He had not been to supper and went out with Mrs. Boring, the lady of the house, into the dining room to eat. Sims was in the dining room and Galloway asked him to put up his horse, telling him he would give him a nickle (sic) if he would do so. Sims replied that he would not put up the horse for a nickel, nor would he put him up for five dollars. Other words passed between them, Galloway telling him that if he would come out into the yard he would put a head on him that he could not get off again, saying also that he could put up his own horse, and at the same time went out toward the barn to do so. Sims left the dining room, went into the hall and got a double-barreled shot gun from behind the door, took it into the room in the back part of the house, loaded it, came out on the porch. Here he set it down and carried some milk into the cellar and returning took it out again. Mrs. Boring saw him pass the window going in the direction of the barn with it under his arm and asked him what he was going to do with it. He replied, ‘I am going to kill Walter Galloway,’ He went to the barn, passing Galloway and Miss Effie Boring, who were returning, turned to some horses and came back to them. Exactly what passed next is not known as the defendant is the only living witness, Miss Effie Boring having died shortly after, from nervous prostration. Mrs. Boring heard the shot and heard Miss Effie scream out, ‘Don’t, don’t do it Isham, you have already killed him!’ Galloway’s hand was shot off, and the left side of his head was almost blown away. His brains ran out on the ground. He lived until the next day. The murderer deliberately walked to the house, sat around awhile, and only left when he was driven away by the terrified women who were alone, the nearest help from half a mile away and across the river. Sims was harbored in the neighborhood a day or so by friends, but finally skipped and was overtaken by a posse near Church Hill, Hawkins county about 35 miles from the scene of crime. He was carried to Rogersville and on account of the excitement occasioned by the killing, and the probability of his being killed if brought back, was taken to the Knox county jail.”
“Several witnesses testified as to threats made by defendant a short time previous to the killing. His own statements made at the time of his arrest were introduced, very materially contradicting his statement made on the witness stand.”
“Walter Galloway was a young man about 25 years old, handsome, and liked by every one. He was soon to be married to Miss Effie Boring, who has since died of the nervous (indecipherable) received. The step-mother has also died.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Morristown Republican was published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1893 until 1920. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
