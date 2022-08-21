Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican presented an account of the recent Galloway murder. This account provides greater details than the one that appeared in this column on Aug. 19. The dateline was Jonesboro, and the date was Aug. 12. “The jury in the Sims case this evening brought in a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree without extenuating circumstances.”

“The evidence in the Sims murder case is all in, and the fate of the defendant now rests with the jury composed of John Whetsel, Joseph Hunt, W.A. Garber, Carl McCurry, G.W. Cash, James Hale, George McPherson, Samuel Blair, Samuel Ball, Elbert Morrell, J.A. Hartman and C.H. McAdams.”

