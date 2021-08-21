Aug. 21, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Allen Harris is in Washington, D.C., on a business trip.”
Aug. 21, 1921: One hundred years ago today, readers of The Journal and Tribune learned the contents of a letter the mayor of Johnson City had sent to the inspector general. “’Owning to the press of other matters I have not had opportunity to make earlier reply to your letter of August 9th, apparently written in reply to mine of August 6th to Dr. Klotz.’”
“’You say ‘it is not desired that Dr. Klotz enter into any controversy with you ... relative to conditions existing in Johnson City and Washington county (sic).’ In other words, we are to conclude that the ‘Doctor’ can make unwarranted statements about such matters and if those attacked refuse (indecipherable) to submit the ‘Colonel,’ ‘Inspector General,’ etc., will take up the cudgel and conduct the controversy.”
“Anyone who has read my letter which you used as a text for your published propaganda knows that you did not even attempt to answer it.”
“’Personally, I would never expose the ‘smoke screen’ which you have erected to conceal your attack on the Bureau of War Risk Insurance when you go before the senate (sic) committee (sic) that has already heard Director Forbes’ version of the situation, but when you and others, in order to save your own ‘hides,’ attempt to slander this city, I find it my official duty to expose the deception.’”
“’You say the statements of Dr. Klotz as in conditions in this city can and have been verified, that liquor and drugs are vended freely here, that prostitutes are running on our streets, unchecked, in any manner. I say to you that those statements are false. That if worse liquor and drugs have been sold clandestinely in Johnson City is true and that condition exists, perhaps, few bad women in Johnson City, but they are known to the police officers and are kept under close surveillance. They have been prosecuted, fined and jailed and we are trying to make better women out of them. What would you do with them, Colonel, cremate them?’”
“’You have on the sanitorium grounds the same conditions that we and every other city and community has to contend with. Moonshiners and their agents and drug bootleggers are constantly attempting to sell their merchandise, and while every intelligent person knows that the traffic cannot be completely stopped, our police department has through ceaseless vigilance, kept it well in check. I have, time and again, invoked and received the aid of federal officers to break up the manufacture and transportation of liquor and drugs in this section. Our activities in this line has driven these law breakers to seek new fields for their wares and, according to the investigations of the Bureau of War Risk Insurance, they found a market on the sanitorium grounds. Yes, according to reports, you are finding that to be true, but, of course, you have not given that information to the public. Only recently two of your patients wrote me in complaint about conditions there. One of them said that he understood ‘nine bootleggers were caught on the sanitorium grounds the last two nights,’ and added ‘Johnson City will have (indecipherable) some to keep up with that.’ The same patient wrote ‘Glad to have you come out any time for a visit or a talk, lots to see and hear about.’ Another wrote, ‘Col. Pearsall suggests you resign, but if he wishes the patients here to be properly fed and cared for I would suggest that he resign. Of course, I understand you to say that whiskey sold on the grounds comes from Johnson City, but you know that is misleading. Some of it might come through Johnson City, but if it does it passed right through four narrow and guarded gates. Even you have not contended that it is made in Johnson City – an oversight, I take it.’”
“’You say you have information where whisky, drugs and women can be obtained in Johnson City. Well, you have been here, I understand about two weeks and if you had much information why didn’t you send it to me, if you could not (indecipherable) to bring it yourself? One of the agents of the Bureau of War Risk Insurance called on me when here recently. But perhaps he was of a ‘Colonel.’ At any rate, he impressed me as being a gentleman (indecipherable) and seeing after the truth.’”
“’Oh, you say if I came to come to you, you will tell me of conditions that ‘to publicly give details may work against the present interests of the government.’ I see. You can hand out, or, as you phrase it, ‘publicly give,’ generalities that may not work against ‘present interests’ of the government, did you say? But when it comes to details they must be given out behind closed doors that guard the (indecipherable) of you and yours. All of which reminds me of the (indecipherable) fable about the spider and the fly. I sent the chief of police and one of his assistances out to get those ‘details’ from you and all they received were some generalities.’”
“’It seems that you did not have time or inclination to come to me about conditions you falsely charge in Johnson City, but when I publicly exposed the (indecipherable) tactics of your Dr. Klotz, you saw fit to go before the local Rotary club (sic) and the Kiwanis club (sic) and deliver yourself of statements that were so vitriolic and absurd that some of the best members of those organization were disgusted. Did you think the police department is under the control of those clubs?’”
‘’In your closing paragraph you say something about a quarantine at the sanitorium. There was nothing in my letter to suggest such a cheap bid. If, however, it ever becomes advisable to establish quarantine to protect the health of the people against contagion of any kind we will not be influenced in our action by the financial advantages or disadvantages of such a course, as you suggest we should. We of Johnson City do not measure life or health by such a sordid standard.”
“’In conclusion, I assure you that the officers and officials of this city will continue to maintain high standards of public order, public morals and public health and will cheerfully render any assistance we can to rid the sanitorium of conditions that have recently brought upon it unpleasant notoriety.”
The letter was signed “C.B. Ellison, Mayor”.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 21, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “If you don’t do something for your community, you are a failure, Lee F. Campbell of Middlesboro, Ky., trustee of Kiwanis International, declared in an address yesterday at the luncheon meeting of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club at the town’s historic Presbyterian Church.”
Aug. 21, 1971: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Erwin, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “W.C. Manser, Jr., manager of Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., plant at Erwin, has announced the receipt of orders valued at several million dollars for nuclear reactor fuel.”
Aug. 21, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Without discussion or question the Johnson City Board of Education chose the Rev. C.H. Charleton Tuesday to fill the remaining eight months of former board member Randall Bennett’s term.”
