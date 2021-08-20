Aug. 20, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported information about the Monday Club. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “In 1893 they organized the Monday club (sic), which is today the most successful social organization in the state. Since the day of their organization they have accumulated 500 volumes of good literature, and now have a flourishing public library. One evening in each month they give a reception to their gentlemen friends in their well-appointed club rooms. Their object is the advancement of the human species, which is embodied in their motto:
“In good things – unity.
“In small things- liberty,
“And in all things – charity.”
“For the coming months of October and November they have on their programme (sic) a series of readings, papers and discussions on the financial question, and it goes without saying that they are nearly all believers in sound money. From December 1 to March, 1897, they will take up history, particularly that of ‘Tennessee’, and from March, 1897, to May of the same year, they will have ‘A Coach Ride Through England,’ which will consist of a number of interesting papers on the famous towns, castles, mountains and monuments of the ‘Ringing Island.’ At their next meeting, they will consider the feasibility of starting and maintaining a free kindergarten. The officers of this splendid organization are Mrs. Sara Ward Freiberg, president; Mrs. Martha Chandler Exum, vice-president; Mrs. Florence Smith Hart, secretary; Mrs. Fanny Johnston Cann, treasurer; Mrs. Mary Johnston Smith, librarian. The members are Mrs. Grace Smith Armstrust (sic), Miss Mayee Arnell, Miss Corneal Arnell, Mrs. Jessie Kirkpatrick Bowman, Mrs. Fanny Johnston Cass, Mrs. Carrie Kennedy Ellsworth, Mrs. Martha Chandler Exum, Mrs. Mattie Kiernan Faw, Mrs. Sara Ward Friberg, Mrs. E Elizabeth Mack Gildersleeve, Mrs. Florence Smith Hart, Mrs. Margaret Caldwell McFarland, Mrs. Jay Johnston Smith, Mrs. Julia Ove St. John, Mrs. Annie Wilder Stratton, Mrs. Marion Miles Ward, Mrs. Fannie Mowry Ward, Mrs. Kate Wiles Wilson, Mrs. Margaret Seneker Wofford and Miss Mary Wilder. The president, Mrs. Sara W. Friberg, is a former resident of North Dakota.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a newspaper published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 20, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers, “The regular meeting of the city council tonight promises to be a ‘regular’ meeting. Members have been enjoined to bring lunches or light sustaining refreshments preparatory to spending the night.”
Aug. 20, 1921: A century ago today, Johnson City continued to make the news in various places in the United States. Following up with a story that began in July regarding what is now the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, readers of The New Castle Herald learned, “Declaring hospital conditions for ex-service men to be thoroughly bad in a number of institutions where they are now placed on a per diem basis and named in the Johnson City Tenn., Old Soldiers’ Home as a ‘mad house,’ and the Fort McHenry, Md., hospital as fit only for a fertilizer factory, Col. C.R. Forbes, chief of the War Risk Bureau, last week gave the Walsh special committee of the senate (sic) an ‘earful’ about hospitalization for disabled veterans.”
“Col. Forbes wanted the authority for hospitalization put in the hands of the War Risk bureau, and he wanted a program adopted by which disabled veterans should be in government hospitals and not in private or local institutions on a per diem basis.”
“He also suggested that the way to clear up the organization claims of disabled vets was to cut out the red tape and ‘affidavitisms’ (sic) now prevailing, and on cases proximately, give the disabled man the benefit of the doubt and then later re-examine him. A re-examination would, he said, eliminate the malingering who do not deserve compensation while cutting the red tape would grant quick relief to men in genuine need.”
“The remarks of the War Risk director about the Johnson City Home brought back some protests but also some approval. The Johnson City Staff, published at that place, editorially admits that Col. Forbes was probably right about it and that the Home ought to be under the War Department instead of under a special board of governors.
“Col. Forbes intimated that ‘there were others’ besides the two establishments mentioned and that the hospital program needed a lot of checking up and shaking up.”
The New Castle Herald was published in New Castle, Pennsylvania from 1887 until 1924. We do not have access to the Johnson City Staff, or any other newspaper that might have been published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 20, 1946: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, seventy-five years ago today, “Mrs. Bettie Stanton is ill at Budd Hospital, as a result of an injury sustained in a fall several weeks ago. Mrs. Stanton is a member of the hospital nursing staff.”
The Budd Hospital was a private hospital in Johnson City.
Aug. 20, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers saw, “Clay Booth is dwarfed by the height of the silage corn he was cutting yesterday on the farm of Robert Wilson, Antioch Road. The silage corn also has cane mixed in with it and in order to cut it, had one of the largest farm tractors made. The silage was 16 feet high, and Booth, who had been cutting corn for 9 years, says it’s the tallest he has ever seen.”
Aug. 20, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Johnson City Community Band will conclude its summer series with a free late-afternoon outdoor concert in Jonesborough’s Mill Spring Park Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.”
