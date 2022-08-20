Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”
Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from Governor Taylor and left today for Brushy Mountain to enter upon his duties.”
Austin’s Springs is a community in Johnson City; in 1897, it was in rural Washington county. It is now referred to as Austin Springs.
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary opened in 1896. The facility closed in 2009. The prison was located in Petros, Tennessee. Brushy Mountain can now be toured, and it is also an event venue. It is about 145 miles from Johnson City.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Sunday Chronicle informed readers of several activities of interest to local residents. “Mr. Wirt Gammon will return today to his home in Bristol after a delightful visit as the guest of Major and Mrs. Paul E. Divine in the Southwest addition.”
“Mr. James D. Mahoney of Virginia was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Mahoney and family several days this week.”
“Miss Kathryn Sells is expected to return home tomorrow from Chattanooga where she has been the guest of Misses Kathryn and Elizabeth Sells. While in Chattanooga, Miss Sells was the recipient of many pretty social courtesies.”
“Mrs. E.D. Hanks is visiting in Morristown.”
“Miss Gladys Patton is spending he week end (sic) in Telford on a house party.”
“Misses Margaret Campbell, Lee Miller and Mr. Horace Miller returned Thursday from a motor trip to Monroe, N.C. They stopped at Charlotte, Hendersonville, Hickory and Asheville, N.C.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Kries and little son and Mr. Wm. Wiley motored to Bristol Friday, and spent the day.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Braham and daughter, Miss Hazel Bam and house-guest (sic) of Bristol motored to Johnson City on Friday and spent the day.”
“Miss Pearl Hanks and Miss Janice Sells left Friday for Kinsport (sic) where they are the house guests of Miss Ruth Dodd. Friday evening Miss Hanks and Miss Sells attended a dance given in Kingsport.”
“Miss Nannie Beth Preas is the guest of Miss Jule Ingle in Dublin, Va.”
“Miss Ruth and Elizabeth Bolton are attending two weeks as the guests of their grand parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Armstrong at Church Hill.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James H. Preas, Jr., and small daughter Miss Betty Harmon will leave today for their home in Newport News, Va., after a delightful visit as guest of Dr. and Mrs. J. H. Preas and family on Roan Hill.”
“Mrs. D.R. Beeson left Thursday for Tusculum where she will visit her parents.”
“Mr. Allen Marshall of Morristown is spending the week-end in the city the guests of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Marshall at their home on Boone St. Mr. Marshall made the trip by motor.”
“Miss Ellen Turner left yesterday afternoon for Greeneville where she will be the guest of Misses Daisy and Dove Lyons.”
“Mr. Spencer is spending the week ed (sic) in Greeneville.”
“Mr. R.W. Taylor has returned from a business trip in Boston, Mass.”
“Miss Louise Morrell of Louisville, Ky., is the guest of Mr. R.W. Taylor at her home in the South West Addition.”
“Mr. Cleveland Coe of Erwin is spending the weekend with his family on E. Unaka avenue.”
“Miss Margaret Moore left yesterday to join a house party at Pine Tree Lodge near Linville, N.C., where she will spend some time.”
“Mr. William Preas and Mr. Morgan Cox left yesterday for Unaka Springs where they will spend the week end as guests of Mr. Dick Hager.”
“Miss Della Spencer is spending the week end at Unaka Springs with a house-party.”
Aug. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news from Backwoods. “The Rev. Thomas Arnett filled his regular appointment at Morgans Chapel over the weekend.”
“Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Orr have had as guests the past few weeks their sons C. P. O. Willard Orr of the Navy and Major Dewey Orr of the Army and Mrs. Dewey Orr and children of Memphis.”
“Little Miss Norma Lee Hyder of Pine Grove is the guest of her aunt, Mrs. Smith Teague.”
“Billy Wayne Hughes of Hampton spent the weekend with Allen Miller and Duane Guinn.”
“T. A. Arnett is able to be out again after a few weeks of illness.”
Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
Aug. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, Mrs. D.A. Bowling reported news from Shady Valley, which is a community in rural Johnson County. “Mrs. Ham Miller was admitted to Johnson County Hospital Aug. 12.”
“Mrs. Victoria Blevins has been discharged from the same hospital.”
“Stephen, son of Mrs. Mary Phillips, was in an accident with his bicycle and a car Saturday. His leg was broken in three different places and he was admitted to the Abingdon hospital.”
“Lisa, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Cretsinger of Bristol, is spending his week with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Cretsinger.”
More news about the Cretsinger family followed: “Lacy Cretsinger was admitted to Johnson County Hospital Aug. 14 for treatment.”
“Marvin Hines has been discharged from Bristol Memorial Hospital.”
Finally, on a sad note, readers learned that “Mrs. Oscar Steagall died at Johnson County Hospital Aug. 14.”
Aug. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Johnson City Police Department will conduct a special traffic enforcement operation Saturday throughout the city.”
“Officers will be looking for motorists who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”
“Additional patrol units also will be on duty Saturday during statistically peak periods in an increased effort to target impaired driving violations.”