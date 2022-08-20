Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”

Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from Governor Taylor and left today for Brushy Mountain to enter upon his duties.”

