Aug. 2, 1888: The Comet opined, “Johnson City voted last monday on the proposition to levy a special tax of 20 per cent for school purposes. The election passed off quietly and the citizens sustained the reputation the city bears of being the most enterprising city in the State by voting 244 for school tax and 35 against. In the future Johnson city will have good schools, something it has long needed.”
Aug. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported several news accounts of interest to Upper East Tennesseans. “J. E. Crandall has returned to Elizabethton from the east and reports that the cotton factory of that place will be re-built.”
“A party of merry picnickers found a bear near Happy Valley, Carter county.”
“The Bristol Times has the information direct from headquarters that Mr. John M. Adams has contracted to deliver 10,000 tons of pyrites between this and the first day of January, 1898. This ore will be taken from the mines on Stony Creek, in Carter county. He is pushing the mining and delivery now while conditions are favorable. In the meantime he has broken dirt for his railroad from the mines to Elizabethton, and has quite a fore of men at work upon the grading.”
“J. U. Stoffner for 32 years agent of the Southern Express company at Bristol, is dead.”
“Miss Effie Boring, who died near Johnson City, through grief over the murder of her lover, Walter Galloway, was buried by his side.”
Pyrite is a mined mineral and is also known as fool’s gold.
Miss Boring was previously mentioned in this column on July 28.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The swimming party with which Mrs. James A. Summers delightfully entertained last evening at her palatial home on Mountcastle Heights was one of the most enjoyable of the many informal affairs of the week. The party was given to honor several charming young visitors in the city who are quite popular. The honorees were Misses Elizabeth and Ruth Faw, of Knoxville, and Miss Gladys Long, of St. Louis. Swimming in the wonderful pool on the Summers estate was a very happy occupation and after the refreshing swim an elaborate picnic supper was served in the lovely pergola.”
Aug. 2, 1936: In an article with a dateline of Washington College, and a date of Aug. 1, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Luther Martin Warrick and Mrs. William Robert Repass entertained Friday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Warrick with a tea honoring Miss Lou Repass, whose marriage to Mr. Harold F. Holman of Philadelphia, Pa., will be solemnized tomorrow. The receiving hours were between 4 and 7 o’clock. One hundred guests, including friends from Washington College, Jonesboro and Johnson City, attended.”
“Summer garden flowers decorated the reception suite, many being gift bouquets from friends. Gladioli, dahlias, snapdragons and zinnias were used.”
“In the dining room the table was overlaid with an imported lace cloth and centered with a low crystal bowl filled with yellow and white water lilies. It was placed on a crystal reflector. Yellow and white candles lighted the room. Flowers were used around the side walls.”
“Refreshments, consisting of fancy sandwiches and cakes, salted nuts, mints and punch, were served.”
“In the receiving line were the hostesses, the bride-elect, her mother and sisters, Mrs. Robert E. Repass and Miss Maie Repass.”
“Miss Lou Repass wore a pink crepe afternoon gown and her flowers were pink roses.”
‘Miss Maie Repass work pink taffeta; Mrs. Repass work orchid chiffon.”
“Mrs. Warrick’s costume was a black chiffon model and Mrs. W. R. Repass wore a rose Swiss afternoon frock. Their flowers were shoulder corsages of snapdragons.”
“Assisting in entertaining were Mrs. Gordon Lyle, Mrs. U. R. McCreary, Mrs. Frank Gross, Mrs. James Rector, Mrs. Justin Copp, Mrs. William Campbell, Mrs. William Glaze, Miss Grace Browning, Miss Frances Repass, Miss Minnie Armentrout and Miss Margaret Anderson.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Aug. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Misses Alta and Hilda Thomas and Delores Lloyd entertained recently with a wiener roast on the lawn of the Thomas home on Hillcrest Drive.”
“Games and dancing featured the evening’s entertainment.”
“Guests attending were: Ollen Clark, George Leon, Jimmy Harrwood, Kelder Mullins, Gene Keebler, Bob Polk, Louis Galloway, Earl Byrd, Joe Shipley, Wayne Pugh, Bob Byrd, Paul Jones, Harlan Milhorn, Rollen Davis, F. G. Curtis, Bill Milhorn, Bob Shipley, Lethia Cain, Betty Street, Jean Kilday, Jean Taylor, Lorraine Millsaps, Bobbie Troutman, Ruth Mary Adams, Barbara Duncan, Helen Trybowski, Alta Thomas, Hilda Thomas and Delores Lloyd.”
Aug. 2, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Robert Davis, 400 S. Broadway, was found early yesterday morning unconscious in an automobile and was taken to Johnson City Memorial Hospital where he is listed as being in poor condition.”
“Porter Marshall, 58, 323 Jobe St., was found unconscious in an automobile early yesterday morning and was treated at Johnson City Memorial Hospital.”
Johnson City Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, weather was in the news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Reader read that, “If you’re tired of reading the same old weather forecast day after cotton-pickin’ day, welcome to the club – we are just as tired of printing it!:
“Variably cloudy skies, warm temperatures, high humidity, showers or thundershowers, mainly in the afternoon and evenings, are slated through tomorrow.”
“The high temperature both days should be in the middle 90s, the low tonight in the middle 60s.”
“The record high for this date was 96 in 1942, the record low 57 in 1947.”Aug. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with a dateline of Milligan College reported, “Sixty-three students are scheduled to graduate from Milligan College Sunday, making the class of 1997 one of the college’s largest graduating classes. In May, 147 students received degrees.”
“Johnson City Schools Director Dan Russell will present the address at the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony in Milligan’s Seeger Chapel.”
“The 11 a.m. baccalaureate address will be presented by Dr. David Matson, an assistant professor of Bible, whose wife, Mary Matson, will receive a bachelor’s degree.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.