Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 2, 1888: The Comet opined, “Johnson City voted last monday on the proposition to levy a special tax of 20 per cent for school purposes. The election passed off quietly and the citizens sustained the reputation the city bears of being the most enterprising city in the State by voting 244 for school tax and 35 against. In the future Johnson city will have good schools, something it has long needed.”

Aug. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported several news accounts of interest to Upper East Tennesseans. “J. E. Crandall has returned to Elizabethton from the east and reports that the cotton factory of that place will be re-built.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

