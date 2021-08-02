Aug. 2, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “We have been having a series of refreshing showers for the last few days. Vegetation parched and withered from an excessive and continuous heat and drought of two week’s duration has been restored to its natural vibrancy.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was also spelled as Jonesboro and Jonesboro’ within the pages of the newspaper, in 1867.
Aug. 2, 1884: The Comet provided readers with information about a nice site for the 1884 version of a staycation. “The nicest trip to make within ten miles of Johnson City, is to the White Rock, on the Buffalo Mountain. The view from the Rock is grand, and as pretty as a picture. A good wagon road has been made up the mountain back of Esq. Wm. Taylor’s and a buggy can be run all the way up.”
Aug. 2, 1891: The Comet reported, “Gen. Wilder has returned from New York, and brings most encouraging news from the Three C’s headquarters. There arrangements have been made by which beyond a doubt, the indebtedness will not only be paid off as stated, but every detail of the arrangements for the speedy and successful completion of the road has been made.”
Aug. 2, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, and with a dateline of Jonesboro, readers of The Chattanooga Daily Times learned information about Col. George Kirk. Col. Kirk initially was in a news item on July 31, 1896. ”Sheriff Messer, of Mattoon, Coles county (sic), Ill., came here this week and arrested Col. Geo. W. Kirk, who is wanted at Mattoon on account of some irregularities in the sale of some mountain lands in East Tennessee and Kentucky. Col. Kirk is a native of this county and during the late war was colonel of a North Carolina federal regiment and operated in East Tennessee and North Carolina during the latter part of the war. He says he has papers to fully establish his innocence when he gets back to Illinois.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1896.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 2, 1900: The Comet reported, “The ice factory has changed hands again and is now under the management of W.W. ReMine and W.B. Johnson, and will so continue the balance of the season. These gentlemen are alert business men, and will manufacture a high grade of ice and will expect the public to patronize a home industry when they are given in return a first class article at a reasonable price.”
Aug. 2, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “A large crowd came from Elizabethton Wednesday morning and went out over the C.C. & O. Railway to the Fishery, where the day was joyfully spent picnicking.”
“This is a lovely place for a picnic. Fine water, lovely shade, funny times and genial host, Supt. A.G. Keesecker, all conspire to make the spot an earthly Paradise.”
Aug. 2, 1921: A century ago today, the Evening Star reported, “Mayor William B. Ellison of Johnson City, Tenn., is in Washington for a few days, visiting his brother, Dr. Everett M. Ellison.”
The Evening Star was a newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It ceased publication in 1981. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 2, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Staff-News read grim headlines; the probability is that they did not have any idea how grim the headlines really were. This is what they saw; “Adolf Hitler Rises To Power In Germany, President-Chancellor”.
Aug. 2, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Bowmantown Home Demonstration Club will sponsor an all-day sewing class for 4-H Club girls next Wednesday, at the Bowmantown School, when the girls will be instructed in learning to insert zippers, lay patterns on materials, make hems and solve other sewing problems.”
“In the afternoon the Home Demonstration Club will hold its basic dress contest. A covered dish lunch will be served.”
Bowmantown is a community in rural Washington County.
Aug. 2, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. Crystal Theodore was guest speaker yesterday at the Johnson City Garden Club. Dr. Theodore is chairman of the Fine Arts Department, East Tennessee State College.”
“The covered dish luncheon was held at the home of Mrs. F.A. Asquith, Knob Creek Road. Mrs. Stuart Bryan and Mrs. F.L. Fields were co-hostesses.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Aug. 2, 1971: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided their readers with some information about Tennessee history. With the byline of Johnny Jones, readers learned, “When Tennessee’s 99 delegates to the Limited Constitutional Convention of 1971 gathered at the chamber of the State House of Representatives today, they were charged with changing a part of the constitution which overall has been called ‘the least imperfect’ document of any of the American states.’ ”
“The delegation is the seventh such body to deliberate on the constitution since the state was formed in 1796. The members are attending the fourth limited constitutional convention – that is its scope is restricted.”
“The 1971 convention, called by General Assembly with approval of the voters at the polls in 1968, will consider writing into the Constitution a system of property tax classification whereby, in general, the ratio of assessments would vary between farm, residential, commercial – industrial and utility properties. In addition, numerous safeguards contained in Question 3, which called the convention, would be written into the Constitution.”
“The first unlimited constitutional convention, to be distinguished from limited because it considered the entire draft, was held in Knoxville in 1796.”
Aug. 2, 1996: In an article written by Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Republican Bill Jenkins squeezed out a narrow victory in the Republican Primary Thursday to earn the right to face Democrat Kay Smith in the Nov. 5 general election for the 1st Congressional District seat.”
“In one of the closest Republican Primaries in the Upstate’s history, the Rogersville candidate defeated state Sen. Jim Holcomb, R-Bluff City, by just 320 votes. The former Hawkins County judge racked up a total of 15,521 votes to finish atop the 11-candidate field.”