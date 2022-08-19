Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 19, 1897: One hundred twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported more news regarding the recent Galloway murder. “It is best that this law be allowed to take its course. A few weeks ago when young Walter Galoway (sic) was so brutally murdered by Sims it was feared by some that respect for law would be made subservient to the thirst for vengeance, and little wonder this feeling of unrest exists in face of the many avenues of escape made possibly by the law’s delay. In the present case the prompt trial and conviction of the guilty wretch has indicated that justice is not to be thwarted and that the murderer will be punished for his crime, and it is hoped the supreme court will not interrupt the execution.”

“The killing of Galloway was horrible enough of itself, but when it is remembered that one and perhaps two other deaths – that of Miss Effie Boring and young Galloway’s mother – are directly the result of the tragedy, it is clearly apparent why speedy justice should be meeted (sic) out to the criminal.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video