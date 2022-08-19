Aug. 19, 1897: One hundred twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported more news regarding the recent Galloway murder. “It is best that this law be allowed to take its course. A few weeks ago when young Walter Galoway (sic) was so brutally murdered by Sims it was feared by some that respect for law would be made subservient to the thirst for vengeance, and little wonder this feeling of unrest exists in face of the many avenues of escape made possibly by the law’s delay. In the present case the prompt trial and conviction of the guilty wretch has indicated that justice is not to be thwarted and that the murderer will be punished for his crime, and it is hoped the supreme court will not interrupt the execution.”
“The killing of Galloway was horrible enough of itself, but when it is remembered that one and perhaps two other deaths – that of Miss Effie Boring and young Galloway’s mother – are directly the result of the tragedy, it is clearly apparent why speedy justice should be meeted (sic) out to the criminal.”
“When court convened in Jonesboro on the 9th inst. an unusually large crowd was present, attracted by the trial and the interst (sic) felt therein. The case did not come up Monday, however, and not until Wednesday was the trial commenced. A jury was secured Monday forenoon after about 140 persons had been empanelled (sic), and in the afternoon the trial proceeded. But few witnesses were examined, but all the evidence pointed conclusively to premeditated, cool blooded murder.”
“Mrs. W. D. Boring testified that Galloway, the murdered man, arrived at their home about supper time. He asked Sims to put up his horse, telling him he would give him five cents. Sims reported that he would not put the animal up for five dollars, much less five cents. ‘All right, then,’ said Galloway, ‘I can put him up myself.’ He sat down and ate supper, going immediately after the meal to put up the horse. Sims took some milk down to the cellar for witness and when he came back, he got the shotgun, loaded it, and started toward the barn. Witness went into the house and told her sister, Effie, Galloway’s sweetheart, about the action. She (Miss Effie) called Sims and asked him what he intended to do with the gun. He replied that he was going to shoot Galloway. Effie then ran to the barn, where Galloway was, witness going out on to the porch. She soon heard a gun shot and heard Effie say, ‘Don’t – don’t shoot him again – you have killed him now.’ Witness ran to the barn and found Galloway lying under a shed with his left hand shot off and a hole in the left side of his head. He died next morning, never speaking after she saw him.”
All the other witnesses for the state testified to practically the same effect; three men of undoubted good character swore that Sims had threatened to kill Galloway. It was also sworn that Sims was meditating over the matter, from the fact that he had inquired during the day as to whether Galloway would be there that day. The prisoner did not at any time deny the killing of his victim, and his only defense was that he thought Galloway had stooped down to pick up a stone at the time he was shot.”
“The jury, composed of Jno. Whitsel, W. A. Garber, Joseph Hunt, Carl McCurry, G. W. Cash, James Hale, Samuel Ball, Elbert Morrell, J. A. Harman and C. H. McAdams, received the charge and retired to the jury room a few minutes before 11 o’clock, Thursday, and at 1:15 announced that they had agreed upon a verdict. Sims was brought into the court room, and in his presence and that of a dense crowd the jury handed up their verdict, which was that the defendant is ‘guilty of murder in the first degree.’ Sims heard the verdict with stolid indifference, manifesting not the slightest concerns in the matter.”
“Friday Judge Campbell pronounced sentence of death on Sims, designated Tuesday, September 21, 1897, as the day on which he should be executed.”
“An appeal to the supreme court has been taken in the case, and until the result of this is known it can not be determined when the execution will take place, though it may be the supreme court will pass upon the appeal before the day set for the execution and allow the sentence to be carried out.”
“State’s Attorney Harmon was assisted in the prosecution by John Bowman while A. S. Deaderick and A. B. Johnson conducted the defense, having been appointed by the court. Argument was concluded on Thursday morning and Judge Campbell charged the jury. To many who were present it seemed as though the charge was decided favorable to the prisoner, and it was thought that perhaps the finding of the jury would be for manslaughter only.”
Effie Boring has been mentioned in this column several times previously, all in connection with the Galloway murder.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Aug. 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The ‘thermal belt,’ nearest Johnson City is inside the corporate limits, on the ‘knobs’ in the eastern portion. Others are near Johnson City on Buffalo mountain, four miles to the south, and at various points in the Appalachian region. This is a ‘belt’ along the side of a ridge or mountain, usually the eastern or southern side, where frost never forms. It’s cause is unknown. It is being utilized for the raising of fruits, for the blooms and young fruit are never killed by frosts in the spring, and a crop is assured every year. An orchard, largely peaches, with some apples, cherries, plums and grapes is being cultivated in the belt inside the limits of Johnson City.”
