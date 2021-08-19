Aug. 19, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to readers. “The telephone line is completed and in working order to Limestone.”
“Some of our Joneboro people who have been at Clark Spring for several days, came home Friday evening.”
“Johnson City was visited by a storm Thursday evening which did considerable damage to houses and shade trees.”
“Col. T.H. Reeves came up to Jonesboro Tuesday, bringing his daughter Katie to have her eyes treated by Dr. Whitlock.”
“W.D. Fuller, of Nashville, is visiting relatives in and around Jonesboro. Mr. Fuller is a nephew of Mrs. Murphy and H.C. Jackson.”
“E.A. Shipley and Jo Taylor, delegates to the Republican Convention which met in Nashville last week, came home Thursday evening.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, now spelled as Jonesborough. Johnson City did not have any daily newspapers in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Aug. 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The police court will ground busily this morning on the Saturday night grist and Sunday. Some seven cases, embracing, drunkenness, disorderly conduct and street walking, were entered on the docket and fines accessed. Officers Perkins and Carmichael claim the lion’s share.”
“One unhappy husband and wife are said to have resorted to social steel and the use of loud language in an argument Sunday evening. One armed with an axe, the other with a razor, they contented themselves with a show of armament, nothing but words was shed in the ruckus. All quiet today. The city council meets tomorrow night at 7:30.”
Aug. 19. 1921: ”Exactly a century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported on an upcoming field day. Saturday, August 27, is the date set by the Johnson City baseball management as Field Day. The Bristol State Liners will be at Johnson City on that date, and great interest is expected by the players of both teams.”
“The A.J. Reach Company, manufacturers of the ball set in the Appalachian League, have offered prizes of four gold baseballs to be given to the team winning the relay race. Other events will be the baseball throw for distance, the hundred-yard dash, fungo (sic) hitting for distance, laying down a bunt and running to first for time, circling the bases for time.”
“These events will be run off before the regular game commences, the first event to start about 2:30 or 3 p.m. Prizes have been obtained for all the events amounting to five dollars or more for the first place winner of each event and other prizes for second and third place. Field day is always one of the days looked forward to in the major leagues, and the players in this league naturally are looking forward to this day with interest. There is quite a bit of good natured jealousy among the players in regard to their various speed (indecipherable) on the bases and ability with the stick and in throwing. The rainy race, always the most stirring of all track events, is sure to prove a drawing card.”
Five dollars in 1921 is now worth about $76, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 19, 1928: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “Toy Jones, 21, said to be a resident of Elizabethton, received a dislocated elbow early Saturday evening, in a fall on a railroad track in the eastern section of the city.”
“Jones was taken to the Appalachian Hospital, where the injured member was adjusted.”
“It is understood that Jones was walking the cross-ties and stumbled in the darkness. His entire weight was thrown on the arm.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 19, 1934: “According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Mrs. S.C. Williams was hostess Friday afternoon entertaining at her home, Aquone, with a tea in compliment to Miss Oleda Schrottky, distinguished official visitor of the Girl Scout organization.:
“Aquone, glowing with the beauty of late summer flowers, was particularly lovely for the occasion. Miss Schrottky was especially interested in Girl Scout activities a part of the afternoon was given over to a discussion of the basic principles of scouting.”
“Iced fruit punch and individual cakes were served to the guests while they were seated in the loggia. Mrs. Williams was assisted in entertaining by her daughter, Miss Martha Cole Williams, and Miss Katherine Kiser.”
“The guest list was limited to the publicity and badge and awards committee.”
“Mrs. Williams is commissioner of the local Girl Scout council.”
Aug. 19 1946: The Bristol News Bulletin reported of a robbery in Johnson City.“ A tourist camp near Johnson City, Tenn., was robbed of $1,100 in cash, some watches and rings about 10:30 p.m. Saturday by two persons wearing raincoats who kept their faces covered by handkerchiefs. Sgt. Pace of the Tennessee State Highway Patrol has notified local police.
“The pair, one tall and one short, were believed to have driven away in a convertible coupe, make unknown, bearing California license tags, Sgt. Pace stated. They left in the direction of Bristol, he added.”
“The crime was attributed to a man and woman who rented a cabin at the camp a short time before the robbery took place, Sgt. Pace told Bristol police officers.”
According to www.in2013dollars.com, $1100 in 1946 is now worth about $15,326.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946. August 19 in 1946 fell on a Monday.
Aug. 19, 1956: Reporting with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City, Press-Chronicle, reported, “The Elizabethton High School Band tied for third in national competition at the VFW Encampment at Dallas, Tex., this week.”
“The local band tied with Racine, Wis., with an over-all score of 93.5. The band won $400 for the third-place tie.”
Four hundred dollars in 1956 is currently worth about $3995, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “It was slightly foggy again this morning. According to Helen Lane, the Crab Orchard weather prophet, every August fog means a winter snow. If true, based on the fogs thus far in August, it could be a white winter.”
Aug. 19, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The Johnson City Cardinals couldn’t make up any ground against the Kingsport Mets on Sunday, falling 5-1 in Kingsport in Appalachian League play.”