Aug. 18, 1921: A century ago today the Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported news of larceny and of blowing up a safe. “Charted with burglarious larceny and of blowing up the safe of Carr Brothers here Tuesday morning, alias Lee Burton and Will Martin (sic for Johnson, below)…..were arraigned before Magistrate J.R. Pierce here today and after a preliminary hearing both defendants were bound to await the action of the grand jury. In default of securing bond the two were lodged in jail.”
“Both men were brought to Johnson City by Chief I.M. Wilson last night and (were) today arraigned before Magistrate Pierce for a preliminary hearing.’
“Both Burton and Johnson conducted their own cases after an attempt had been made to secure the services of an attorney for the accused.”
“Witnesses for the state were Chief of Police Worley T. Crosswhite, Bristol, Va.; Chief David L. Hesberlin, Bristol, Tenn., and Policeman Robert Marrs. The officers each in turn took the stand and made statements in connection with the arrest of alias Burton and Will Johnson, identified bundles of copper wire, a piece of soap, four collar buttons, a pair of ‘tortoise’ glasses, etc. Their stories were substantially the same as set forth below.”
“When P.B. Carr took the stand and began to answer questions propounded by his attorney, Guy S. Chase, alias Burton was not long in showing his familiarity with court form by getting to his feet with ‘I object, your honor, to the question.’ His honor overruled the objection. Direct examination completed, alias Burton took the witness and asked a few questions. He made notes on a piece of scrap paper.”
“Mr. Carr went into details attending the discovery of the robbery, told how he had gone to Bristol and had interviewed the prisoners in jail, how alias Burton had objected to relinquishing half a bar of Octagon soap which he was using as he washed his socks. A slip of paper about six inches in length and two inches wide was covered with memoranda written in ink. Several chemical formulas carefully copied were written on this slip of paper which was found folded in alias Burton’s watch pocket. A piece of soap and apparently the other portion of the same bar was found on or near the safe in Carr Brothers’ office yesterday morning. Two packages of wire, one found by the Bristol police officers and the other in the Carr Brothers establishment, were of similar size and quality. A pair of glasses also found by Bristol police officers were identified as belonging to Ralph Carr, son of S.H. Carr. They had been left in the safe.
“Wilbur Jennings, who described himself as a hobo, said that he rode in a sand car from Johnson City to Bristol with Will Johnson and that alias Burton had boarded the same train at a point beyond Watauga. Jennings said that he had come from Denver, Col., and was en route to Richmond, Va. He talked to alias Burton while on the freight train and declared that he carried a roll of wire in his hip pocket. At first he supposed the bulk showing under his coat was a gun, but when alias Burton started to swing off the train he saw that it was wire. Jennings added that alias Burton carried a bottle of some kind of liquid the color of olive oil, and that he got rid of the bottle before they reached Bristol. The witness also described a man with a gold tooth who, during the course of the conversation, among the several men riding on the freight to Bristol, remarked that he had injured his foot with a foot (indecipherable). He declared that alias Burton had told him that he came from Georgia and had served a 7-year term in the Atlanta penitentiary, but was a native of Ohio. In a fight in the mess hall Alias Burton had lost five upper front teeth.”
“How he impersonated (indecipherable) and followed the alleged yeggman to Bristol was told to B.P Carr, member of the firm of Carr Brothers this morning.”
“Mr. Carr said that after he had telephoned for the police officers yesterday morning and had assisted them in putting bloodhounds on the trail he got into an automobile and following the road that parallels the Southern Railway journeyed to Watauga and thence to Piney Flats inquiring of persons on the way if they had seen any strangers going toward Bristol.”
“The bloodhounds in charge of Tom Howell and Dave Netherly, Jr., meanwhile were following a hot trail that suddenly ended near Piney Flats, where it is supposed the yeggs had swung an east bound through freight. Mr. Carr said he telephoned to police officers at Bristol requesting them to corral all suspicious looking characters of hoboes arriving on the freight.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, published in Bristol. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 18, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle published a column entitled, “Brief Chronicles of Local Interest.” There were three entries for August 18, 1936. “Two city policemen and two firemen began enjoying vacations of two weeks yesterday. They are Officers John Parsons and Carl Shoun and Firemen George Wilson and James Bolinger.”
“Citizens who served as judges in the Republican primary election in the ninth district (Johnson City) may secure vouchers in payment of their services by calling at the county trustee office in the municipal building, it was announced yesterday.”
“Several alleged sellers of narcotics will be given hearings by U.S. Commissioner Repass today and tomorrow. The list includes Barb Tester, 24-year-old Johnson City woman, and Ray Miller, Albert Christopher, and L.C. Swift, all residents of 404 Wilson avenue (sic).”
Aug. 18, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Bingo games, sponsored by the Civitan club (sic), will be held at 6:30 every night during the coming week at the John Sevier hotel (sic) garage.”
Aug. 18, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Patrolmen Joseph Campbell and John Howell on their regular patrol last night, discovered a window broken out of the south side of a service station on North Roan. J.B. Thomas, 243 E. Gilmer owner of Miller’s Gulf Service Station, is checking for missing items.”
Aug. 18, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “East Tennessee State University is expecting no dip in its student population this fall, despite a smaller pool of potential applicants.”
“’We are looking pretty much dead-even with last year,’ said Dr. Nancy Dishner, ETSU associate vice president for admissions, retention and enrollment management, ‘but there are some good trends we see – some things we are very excited about.’”