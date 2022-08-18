Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”
Aug. 18, 1898: The Comet printed an item that originally appeared in the Elizabethton Mountaineer. “Some time this fall, a fine marble slab will be erected to the memory of Mr. Michael Hyder, who is buried near where Sam Hyder’s mill now stands at Gap Run. This appropriate step is the outcome of energetic work inaugurated by Dr. N.E. Hyder and other relatives now living at Gap Run.”
“Mike Hyder, as he was familiarly known in the early settlement of our country, was one of the band of heroic mountaineers gathered at Sycamore Shoals for the purpose of storming Kings Mountain but he, among others, was detailed to stay in this section to protect the women and children from the savage Indians. He did not take part in the Kings Mountain fight but he performed equally as hazardous a duty in facing and fighting enemies whose ferocious and bloodthirsty nature has passed into history.”
“The slab which is to mark the grave of this early pioneer is now being made at Johnson City, and it will be erected at a time to be designated in the future with appropriate and imposing ceremonies.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Mountaineer was published in Elizabethton from 1878 until around 1907. There is no record of the Elizabethton Mountaineer. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The Commissioner of Finances and Accounts advises that less than 20 per cent of property owners have paid he first installments of street paving assessments due the city. As we understand it, the Commissioner of Finances and Accounts is empowered under the amended charter of Johnson City to proceed about the collection of such indebtedness.”
Aug. 18, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “An annual homecoming and family reunion was held Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George B. Shipley, Boones Creek. This event was also in celebration of Mr. Shipley’s 55th birthday. A beautiful dinner was served. The birthday cake was topped with 55 candles.”
“During the afternoon a scripture reading and prayer were given by the Rev. O.L. Mankamyer.”
Aug. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported the movie “Honeymoon” was playing a the Bonnie Kate Theatre, while “One Million B.C.” was showing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Aug. 18 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
Aug. 18, 1967: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A mother whose four children were arrested last week on charges of breaking and entering has been ordered to spend at least 3 days in jail.”
“Mrs. Mable Pauline Tilson pleaded guilty in Juvenile Court yesterday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of her four children. Juvenile Judge Shirley Underwood sentenced her to 11 months and 29 days in jail and fined her $250. Judge Underwood suspended the fine and shortened the jail sentence to 30 days on condition of good behavior.”
“Mrs. Tilson, 37, 20 Franklin Apartments, was arrested Wednesday after a week-long search.”
“Mrs. Tilson’s four children were arrested about a week ago in connection with: break-ins involving at least five cars, one service station, thefts from several business establishments and purse snatching.”
“Judge Shirley Underwood of Juvenile Court aid (sic) the children had apparently been living by themselves. The children range in age from 11 to 17. An officer said they had committed the thefts to obtain money for food.”
Two hundred and fifty dollars in 1967 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $2,217, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Navy Lt. Frank M. Eggers, husband of the former Sandy Johnson of 910 Woodland Avenue, is receiving Naval Flight surgeon training at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, Pensacola.”
“The 26-week training is designed to qualify him in aerospace medicine and assignment in aviation units.”
Aug. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Kristen Hebestreet, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Beautiful fall colors are coming soon to a forest near you.”
“The first blush of autumn hasn’t colored the mountain slopes, but the impending season already has signaled the trees. Days are getting shorter now and nights are longer, which means fall is advancing and the green already is fading imperceptivity from the leaves.”
“The calendar change also means John Warden, an East Tennessee State University professor emeritus of botany, has readied his annual fall forecast for the Southern Appalachians. Warden predicts this fall will be its usual colorful self but not exceptional.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.