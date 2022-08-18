Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”

Aug. 18, 1898: The Comet printed an item that originally appeared in the Elizabethton Mountaineer. “Some time this fall, a fine marble slab will be erected to the memory of Mr. Michael Hyder, who is buried near where Sam Hyder’s mill now stands at Gap Run. This appropriate step is the outcome of energetic work inaugurated by Dr. N.E. Hyder and other relatives now living at Gap Run.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video