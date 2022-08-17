Aug. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel gave word to its readers that “The base ball team from Johnson City isexpected (sic) here on the 29th to play ‘our boys’.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 17, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Miss Margaret Schliger, of the corset department, Hannah’s Store, will leave tomorrow for Chicago, where she will take a special training in corset fitting in the Bon Ton Corset Fitting School, conducted by the Royal Worcester Company.”
“This announcement will be noted (with) much interest by the lady customers of the Hannah Store. Royal Worcester and Bon Ton Corsets are known among all good dressers to be the best and finest corsets made, and when Miss Schliger returns from the Bon Ton Training School, which is the most renowned corset school in the world, you can then expect corset service at the Hannah Store equal to the best to be obtained in the finest corset shops of the larger cities.”
Aug. 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Little Edward Pence, who has been quite sick for the past three months, had his tonsils removed Tuesday morning at the hospital, and is reported as doing nicely.”
“Mrs. Robert Wolfe of near Jonesboro came to the Appalachian Hospital yesterday and underwent an operation this morning. She is reported as resting well and her friends will be glad to know that the operation was successful in removing an affliction from an eye.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 17, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News, with a dateline from Elizabethton, alerted readers that “Dr. C.C. Hacker, Elizabethton City councilman since 1928, last night was elected mayor by unanimous vote of the city fathers, climaxing twenty-seven years citizenship and active medical practice in Elizabethton, six years of which he has served in public office.”
“Mayor Hacker succeeds Fred W. Hathaway, who returns to his post on the city council. The new member, Frank Dungan, elected about one month ago, completes the official roster. The council is now comprised of Mayor Hacker, Walter Grindstaff, vice-mayor, Fred W. Hathaway, Frank Dungan and J.D. Brummitt.”
“Mayor Hacker’s election was the chief business conducted at the first regular session held since the election.”
“He is a brother of Col. Theodore B. Hacker, mayor of Jonesboro.”
“Mayor Hacker came to Elizabethton shortly after completing his medical education. Since that time he has been actively engaged in practice here. He finished at Grant University, where he received his B.A. degree, and also received a degree at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1934.
Aug. 17, 1936: According to the Johnson City Press, “Another football training campaign was ushered in here today when Coach S.B. Farmer of the Hilltopper staff issued equipment and took his squad out to Keystone Field. The Toppers were slated to get down to serious work this afternoon at 3 o’clock and continue with two workouts each day until the opening of school, September 3.”
Aug. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Lelia Bowman Jones is reported to be convalescing satisfactorily at her home, west of Gray Station, after a two months’ illness at Appalachian Hospital. Mrs. Jones, who was transferred to Johnson City from a hospital in Orlando, Fla., where she had been under treatment for several months, is the mother of Miss Mary Emma Jones, and the late Stella B. Jones, former teachers in the Johnson City public school system. Miss Mary Emma Jones plans to return soon to Mount Dora, Fla., where she is operator of a guest home, following a visit with her mother.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter in the “Polly’s Pointer’s column. A reader wrote: “Dear Polly — My Pet Peeve is really a suggestion to the owners of drive-in restaurants. When we eat at such a place the trash always seems to blow off the trays. Why do they not put trash cans under each stand or even tie a plastic bag to it? This would certain save time and effort for the car hops, and the place would look neater and more inviting without the litter.”
The letter was signed “Vera”.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
Aug. 17, 1984: The Kingsport Times-News reported news regarding the Johnson City Police Department. Readers learned that “John Mullins, Route 14, West Hills Trailer Park, Jonesborough, reported license tag #ZN0514, had been stolen from a customer’s motorcycle while parked at the Yamaha Shop, 2804 W. Market. Reported at 5:10 p.m.”
“Pauline McFall, 815 W. Maple, reported a Pomeranian dog had been stolen from the back yard of the residence. Reported at 8 a.m.”
“David Chi, 419 W. Locust St., reported someone had written on his car with finger nail polish, while parked at the residence. Reported at 9 a.m.”
Aug. 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, reported, “A local doctor about to begin practicing solely at Johnson City Medical Center says the hospital-based practice should be a boon to office-based physicians when their patients enter the hospital.”
“Dr. Brian Donovan said he and his partner, Dr. Johnny Ward, will be JCMC’s first ‘hospitalists.’”
“He said several factors, including increased paperwork and insurers’ tendency to hospitalize only very sick patients, have made it difficult for office-based doctors to adequately attend to both outpatients and those in the hospital.”