Aug. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel gave word to its readers that “The base ball team from Johnson City isexpected (sic) here on the 29th to play ‘our boys’.”

The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.

