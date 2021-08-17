Aug. 17, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The St. Joseph Daily News reported news about Johnson City with a dateline from Washington, D.C. “The comptroller of the currency has declared dividends in favor of the creditors of individual national banks as follows: Ten per cent, the First National Bank of Johnson City, Tenn.; 5 per cent, the Livingston National Bank of Livingston, Mont.; 10 per cent, the National Bank of Kansas City, Mo.”
The St. Joseph Daily News was a newspaper published in St. Joseph, Missouri. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper, and it was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff opined, “You can debray a mule, but there’s no muffling the tin lizzie’s voice in this town.”
Aug. 17, 1921: A century ago today, The Charlotte News, reporting with a dateline from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, informed readers, “Outfielder J.R. Moore, who was claimed by Durham of the Piedmont League and Johnson City, Tenn., of the Appalachian League, received a telegram Wednesday morning from Secretary team for two months being released (indecipherable) Farrell, of the National Commission, announcing the reinstatement and awarding his services to Johnson City. Moore played with the Winston-Salem team for two months, being released for failure to keep in condition. He led the local team in batting.”
The Charlotte News is now published as The Charlotte Observer. We do not have access in our files to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 17, 1928: The Johnson City Staff News reported several changes to their office. “Moving most of the business offices of The Chronicle and Staff-News to the Main street (sic) entrance of the Municipal Building immediately across Market Place from the newspaper plant, has been necessitated during construction work on the new building of the publishing plant.”
“Through special connections, telephone service will continue as usual to all departments.”
“In the Municipal Building are the following offices:
“First floor — Circulation department (Mr. Bailey); classified advertising (Mr. Hodge).
“Second floor — Advertising department (Mr. Howard, manager); managing editor (Mr. King — also secretary and manager Appalachian District Fair).
“Other departments remain in the building of Appalachian Publishers, now being rebuilt, including president’s office (Mr. Smith, editor-in-chief); accounting department (Mr. Good); business manager; (Mr. Shamhart); news department (Mr. Hoss, news editor); mechanical departments and mailing room.
“These arrangements will be in effect for a few weeks.”
Aug. 17, 1934: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Staff-News reported news about the Elizabethton City Council. “Dr. C.C. Hacker, Elizabethton City councilman since 1928, last night was elected mayor by unanimous vote of the city fathers, climaxing twenty-seven years citizenship and active medical practice in Elizabethton, six years of which he has served in public office.
“Mayor Hacker succeeds Fred W. Hathaway, who returns to his post on the city council. The new member is Fran Dungan, elected about one month ago, completes the official roster. The council is now comprised of Mayor Hacker, Walter Grindstaff, Frank Duncan and J.L. Brummitt.
“Mayor Hacker’s election was the chief business conducted at the first regular session held since his election.
“He is a brother of Col. Theodore Hacker, mayor (sic) of Jonesboro.
“Mayor Hacker came to Elizabethton shortly after completing his medical education, twenty-seven years ago. Since that time he has been actively engaged in practice here. He finished at Grant University, where he received his B.A. degree, and has received a degree at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1934.
Grant University was formerly known as East Tennessee Wesleyan University; through a series of mergers, it is now known as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. However, when the institution was Grant University and East Tennessee Wesleyan University, it was located in Athens, Tennessee.
Aug. 17, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to information about injuries several area residents had recently received. “Junior Scalf, son of Martin Scalf, Holston Ordinance Works employe (sic), living at Watauga, route (sic) 1, (was treated) for a fracture of the right arm sustained in a fall.
“Eugene Herrin, route (sic) 1, superintendent of a local hosiery mill, and former city commissioner, was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital for leg cuts received when he dropped a mowing scythe, attendants said. The wounds are not serious.
“A 10-year-old girl, Nellie Faye Blankenship, daughter of Mrs. Estelle Blankenship, Telford, route (sic) 1, had treatment for minor injuries resulting from her hands being caught in a hay fork.
“Patrolmen W.R. Cooter and Bill Coley reported investigating a call to 906 North Roan street (sic) where Delbert Carroll, Jr., 6, reportedly received leg bites from a ‘mad dog.’ ‘We found the dog and took him to Jones’ Small Animal Hospital to be confined for 10 days observation,’ the report read. The boy was given rabies shots by a local physician.”
The Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Telford is a community in Washington County.
Aug. 17, 1948: Baseball fans were saddened to read the headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle: “Babe Ruth, World’s Foremost Figure In Baseball, Is Dead.”
Aug. 17, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Monday Club Auxiliary was planning a fashion show, according to information in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Members of Monday Club Auxiliary met recently in the club room at Mayne Williams Library to put the final touches on ‘Do Your Own Thing Fashion Show.’ The show will be held in the ball room at East Tennessee State University on August 29 at 3 p.m.”
“This is the 36th year for the fashion show, presented by the club to benefit the juvenile section of Mayne Williams Library. Mrs. Lowell Talbert, Cabaret Tea chairman, announced that the juvenile section will soon be moved to the basement area of the library in order to make more space for reading and shelving.”
“Mrs. C.N. Larson reported in the business session on the clubs’ continuing interest in the fight against drug abuse. Year books were given each club member and programs for 1971-72 outlined.”
The Mayne Williams Library was the forerunner to the Johnson City Public Library.
Aug. 17, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “East Tennessee State University’s medical college dean confirmed Friday that he is a candidate for the university president.”
‘’’That’s the case,’ said Dr. Paul E. Stanton Jr., ETSU vice president of health affairs and James H. Quillen College of Medicine dean. ‘There has not been a formal application, (but) that is my intention.’”
“The new president will succeed Dr. Roy S. Nicks, who is retiring Dec. 31 after 4½ years at ETSU.”
Dr. Stanton, in fact, became president of East Tennessee State University.