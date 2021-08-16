Aug. 16, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several interesting news items, all carrying a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Aug. 15. “Lieutenant H.M. Roach attempted to commit suicide at the Piedmont hotel (sic) this morning by cutting his throat with a pen knife. He and his ten year old (sic) son registered at the hotel Aug. 5 from Bristol, where it is said his wife and four other children reside. He had been acting strangely for a few days and a guard was put over him. During a temporary absence of the guard this morning Roach asked his little son for a knife, and when he got it he at once began stabbing himself in the right side of his neck, inflicting serious but not dangerous wounds. He would no doubt have succeeded in his rash attempt had it not been for the heroic effort of the little son, who seized the arm of his desperate father and screamed for help. He will recover.”
“Lieut. Roach is a retired officer of the regular army and (indecipherable) to be in charge of the location of the monuments in the Chickamauga National park (sic) at Chattanooga. His rash act is said to be caused by drink.”
The next news item was about the Free Silver Club. “The Johnson City Free Silver Club, organized last Wednesday night, is enrolling members at a rapid rate. The greatest enthusiasm prevails. The club meets on next Monday night at 7:30 at the court house (sic), when speeches will be made by the president of the club, Mr. F.P. Burch, and by Mr. W.J. Miller, recently from Lincoln, Nebraska. Mr. Miller is personally acquainted with Mr. Bryan, and while he is a republican, at the same time, he is an enthusiastic supporter of Bryan and free silver.”
“Gov. ‘Bob’ Taylor will speak at Elizabethton next week. The club expects to accompany him en masse.”
Finally, readers learned, “The law court for the 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th districts of this county will meet at his place on Monday, next the 17th, with Judge Campbell in the chair.”
The Knoxville Tribune was published from 1892 until 1898. The Comet was published on a weekly basis in 1896.
Aug. 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several news items of interest. “Mrs. W.R. Miller is ill at her home on Watauga Avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Geo. W. Hardin today received from their son, James, now somewhere in France, the personal greetings of King George to the American troops. This is the first information they have had. They went to New York to tell him good-bye, but found after they had arrived he had been gone three days.”
“Lee F. Miller, attorney, and President of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, has just accepted a very urgent telegraphic invitation or command — these are war times — from Mr. J.F. Edgerton, of Nashville, President of the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, to accompany him and State Fuel Administrator W.E. Myer on a speaking expedition, to commence at Memphis next Wednesday in the interests of conversation of coal and putting the manufacturers of the state upon a war basis.”
Aug. 16, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Nashville Tennessean reported on recent activities of the governor. “Governor Alf A. Taylor was back in his office yesterday after an absence of several weeks in East Tennessee.”
“The Governor appeared to be feeling fine, although he stated that during the time he was away he was able to spend only three days at his home at Milligan College.
“No sooner had he arrived at home, he stated, than he was urged to go to Knoxville and visit the camp of the Tennessee National Guard troops at Camp John Sevier. While there, he said he ‘had the satisfaction of carrying out the honors as the host pistol shot in spite of the fact that he was using a weapon with which he was not familiar. The Governor said he fired fourteen shots, and hit the bullseye ten times.
“After that he was called to attend the opening of the new bridge at Austin Springs, which connects the two counties, Sullivan and Marshall. Following this, the State Board of Education met at Johnson City and insisted that he be there also. And so it was throughout his entire visit, the Governor was called to be present at just one event after another, and so was able to snatch only three days with his family at home.
“Regarding reports of conditions at the Soldier’s Home at Johnson City, the Governor stated that he was not familiar with the matter in detail. He stated that he had no doubt that there was some bootlegging and dope peddling going on, but thought that the investigation that is to be made by the Federal government will stop this to a great extent. As to the morality of Johnson City, the Governor said conditions there are no worse than in other towns, and not as bad as some towns of which he knows.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Marshall County is located in Middle Tennessee, so the report regarding the bridge was in error.
The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Tennessean is now published as The Tennessean. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 16, 1946: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of exciting news in the life of one area family. “Dr. and Mrs. J.R. Bowman of Johnson City and Boston, Mass., announce the birth of a daughter, Ann Beeson Bowman, this morning at the Richardson House, Boston, Mass. Mrs. Bowman is the former Mary Margaret Beeson of Terre Haute, Ind.”
Aug. 16, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured an article about the 185th birthday of Davy Crockett; the article carried the byline of Terri Mize. “Young and old — upwards of 3,000 — gathered on the shores of the Nolichucky River at the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park to celebrate (Davy Crockett’s) 185th birthday this weekend.”
Some of the events of the weekend included an old-fashioned worship service, various foods, and a talent show. Johnson City Mayor Vance Cheek served as one of the judges for the talent show.
“State Highway Commissioner Bob Smith of Limestone introduced State Commissioner of Conservation William Jenkins as the principal speaker for the two-day celebration.’
“Jenkins is a Rogersville native and has served in three General Assemblies. He was Speaker of the House in the 85th.”
“Bob Baily, past national president of Ruritan National from Kingsport, was the master of ceremonies.”
Aug. 16, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with an article with the byline of James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “The National Storytelling Center garnered a new partner Thursday with the announcement of a $25,000 grant from First Tennessee Bank.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1996 is now worth nearly $43,300, according to www.in2013dollars.com.