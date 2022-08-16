Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Messrs. John G. Earnest, Ray Scott, Ed Miller and James Fitzsimmons, four of Elizabethton’s best young men stopped here Sunday evening on their way home from Glovers Springs, a noted health resort. This place seems to have considerable attraction for at least one of the party.”

Aug. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Governor Robt. L. Taylor reached the city yesterday morning at 8 o’clock form Nashville and remained here until 1 o’clock when he left for Johnson City to spend several days with his family. He spent the greater portion of the time her (sic) standing in front of the Hotel Imperial talking to a party of friends.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

