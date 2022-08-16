Aug. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Messrs. John G. Earnest, Ray Scott, Ed Miller and James Fitzsimmons, four of Elizabethton’s best young men stopped here Sunday evening on their way home from Glovers Springs, a noted health resort. This place seems to have considerable attraction for at least one of the party.”
Aug. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Governor Robt. L. Taylor reached the city yesterday morning at 8 o’clock form Nashville and remained here until 1 o’clock when he left for Johnson City to spend several days with his family. He spent the greater portion of the time her (sic) standing in front of the Hotel Imperial talking to a party of friends.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Aug. 16, 1906: The Comet reported, “R. M. Barry, candidate for floater, was down form from (sic) Unicoi Thursday. Dick will easily carry Unicoi and Washington counties at the convention in Greeneville next Monday.”
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
Aug. 16, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “W. G. Smith, of the Smith Shoe and Clothing Co., has returned after an outing of several days in the mountains of Kentucky.”
“Mr. R. N. Dosser, Miss Alice Carr, and Miss Jana Setzer returned yesterday from New York and Baltimore having completed the buying of fall and winter goods.”
“J. M. Massengill has returned from New York city where he spent a week buying fall and winter garments for his ladies’ ready-ot (sic)-wear store.”
Aug. 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Governor and Mrs. A. A. Taylor, who have spent the past three weeks at their home near Milligan, will return to Nashville toward the week-end. His private secretary returned to Nashville Sunday.”
In other news of the day, readers learned that, “Judge Pierce found all the names on the police docket this morning were forfeitures so he was kept busy posting up the books and counting the money.”
“About six submitted to speeding and disorderly conduct. They received fines of ten and costs.”
“A naughty couple found on the outskirts of the city were fined a ten and costs.”
“The case against a restaurant keeper charging him with selling cigarettes to minors was continued until tomorrow to enable the man to secure witnesses.”
“The trial for the retail merchants charged with selling Jamacia (sic) ginger for beverage purposes was continued until next week.”
“A man found sitting on a box that contained a gallon of moonshine, near the old chemical plant was given a hearing and bound over to the United States court. His bond was fixed at $250.00.”
Ten dollars in 1922 is now worth about $176, according to www.in2013dollars. By multiplication, $250 in 1922 currently has the purchasing power of about $4,409.
Jamaican ginger was also known as “jake” which was a patent medicine of the time. It was an easy way to obtain alcohol during the days of Prohibition, because of its high alcohol content.
Aug. 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Within a few hours after Deputy Sheriff Uel Hartman found an abandoned car on Buffalo Mountain Thursday, it was returned to the owner, James Hensley, Johnson City, route (sic) 5. The car was stolen about three weeks ago.”
Aug. 16, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Bill Bowman was bound to grand jury investigation on a charge of possessing whiskey by City Judge George N. Barnes yesterday, under a $200 bond. She as arrested in a raid led by Captain Buford Tunnell Tuesday.”
Aug. 16, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City Manager James Mosier said yesterday that the water supply is approaching critical condition once again.
“Mosier said that if the situation does not correct itself by nightfall, car washing establishments may be called upon to cease operation today.”
“The city manager has already asked large businesses to conserve water and urges citizens to limit their use in essential purposes.”
Aug. 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “During the past 24 hours, the police department answered 58 miscellaneous calls and arrested one person on a charge of public profanity, one for drunken driving, one for resisting arest (sic) and failure to obey an officer and four for public drunkenness. The traffic division investigated six accidents, which included three persons injured and 10 incidents of property damage. The detective division investigated a larceny report.”
Aug. 16, 1974: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Members of the Johnson City Police Department was (sic) called to the Tammassee Park swimming pool last night shortly before 8 p.m. to rescue four youngsters cornered in the pool by a menacing German Shepherd dog.”
Aug. 16, 1997: The Johnson City Press reported, “17-year-old Rachel Sandra Helvey was crowned Fairest of the Fair during the competition at the Appalachian Fair on Friday night. She is the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Helvey, Johnson City. Amanda Nicole Lambert, 19, Lebanon, Va., was named first runner-up. Libby Goins, 19, Kingsport, was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. Thirty-two contestants were entered in this year’s contest.”
Aug. 16, 2006: With the byline of Matthew Lane and a dateline from Kingsport, the Johnson City Press reported, “It’s unanimous. John Campbell will be Kingsport’s next city manager.”
“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Thursday night to hire Campbell, making him Kingsport’s 11th city manager and the first one from Tennessee since Charles R. Marsh in 1975.”
“Campbell, who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and the University of Tennessee, served more than 24 years with Johnson City, including almost 17 years as city manager, before he retired in 2001.
Since October 2005, Campbell has been the director of NETWORKS Sullivan partnership.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.