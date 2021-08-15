Aug. 15, 1891: According to The Comet, “Prof. J.W. Yoakley, who taught in the city schools here a year ago, is back on a visit. This time he brings with him his bride of two days. Her name is Mollie Belle McCullum, the charming and accomplished daughter of Mr. Sam McCullum, of Laurel Gap, Greene county (sic), Tenn. We wish the worthy couple a pleasant voyage through life.”
Aug. 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several Johnson City residents. Among those with names in the news: was Lee Harr. “A cablegram has been received from Lee Harr who has been in France for several months to the effect that he has been made a captain and ordered returned to the United States where he will be in charge of instructing the boys at one of the cantonments. Captain Harr is a son of Hon. Isaac Harr, of Johnson City, and made his way rapidly in the military service. A student of the University of the South and the University of Virginia he answered the call to duty and has worked incessantly and that this deserving honor should come to him is indeed gratifying to his hosts of friends.”“Mrs. Chas. L. Miller of the Ready-to-Wear Department of Hannah’s Store, has returned from her market trip to New York and Cleveland, Ohio. The main feature of Mrs. Miller’s Market (sic) trip was her visit to the Printzeas Factory at Cleveland, Ohio, where suits are made and where she participated in a garment fitting contest and won First Prize among a number of expert contestants from leading ready-to-wear departments all over the country.”
The news item about Mrs. Miller continued, “This garment fitting contest was one of the features of the Buyer’s Convention held at the Printzeas Factories, and the decision of the judges of the contest was based on the ability and tactics employed by each contestant in assisting a prospective customer in selecting a suit.”
“This achievement of Mrs. Miller reflects great credit on the Hannah Store and will undoubtedly serve as an incentive for this progressive store to make greater efforts to serve their customers better than ever before.
“When Mrs. Miller was ask (sic) how she did it, she replied, ‘It is the result of ten years training and experience with a sincere desire to serve and please my customers in standard made garments like Printzeas Coats and suits and other standard lines.’”
Also in the news, readers learned that “Jas. M. Gilmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Gilmer, on Watauga avenue (sic) a lad of nineteen years of age, who entered the Marine training station of Paris Island, S.C., about ninety days ago, has made rapid progress during his stay there. He has been chosen along with five others for the junior officers’ training camp, and has also won a marksmanship medal.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Crouch and two sons, Billy Joe and Jordan, and Mrs. J.E. Crouch and daughter, Miss Margaret, left this morning for Alderson, where at Camp Greenbrier, boys are camping, among whom is Victor Crouch and Charley and Edwin.”
Aug. 15, 1921: A century ago today, and with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel alerted readers “The Lester Harris Post of the American Legion at the Johnson City National Sanitorium are publishing a beautiful illustrated book on the sanitorium. The first copies are expected off the press by August 20th.”
“Over forty pages of views of the sanitorium are featured including pictures of the building as well as group pictures of patients, administration and general personnel.”
“Coming at a time when the sanitorium has been denounced as a ‘hell house,’ and a ‘road house,’ the publication is considered opportune by those fostering its publication as having a nation-wide (sic) circulation. It will show a part to the public, whatever else it may be, that it at least is a beautiful place.”
Lester Harris was a native of Johnson City who was killed in France during the time of World War I.
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 15, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on hospital admissions and discharges. Readers learned that Miss Josephine Vance of Minneapolis, N.C., Mr. Wesley Lee Flood, 416 W. Locust St., Johnson City, Mr. Jake Slonaker, 1307 N. Baxter St., Johnson City, and Mr. Ed Steward of 415 Myrtle Ave. also in Johnson City, had all been admitted to the Appalachian Hospital.
The same hospital had dismissed Mrs. Barney Hodge, a Johnson City resident, Master Joseph Goosby, also of Johnson City, as well as Mrs. Hattie Smeel, and a Mrs. Fruicher, both of whom were also residents of Johnson City.
Minneapolis, North Carolina is about 35 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 15, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read “An emergency supply of the new drug streptomycin was flown from Nashville to the Tri-Cities airport (sic) yesterday for use in treatment of W.W. Miller, Jr., of Oakland Gardens, who is suffering from tularemia pneumonia, hospital attendants said.”
Further details revealed, “The drug was sent from the Vanderbilt School of Medicine aboard an American Airlines flag ship which made an unscheduled landing at Tri-Cities to deliver it.”
“A local physician described the disease, a comparatively rare one in this area, as a form of ‘rabbit fever’ with pneumonia complications. Miller’s condition is improving, attendants said.”
Aug. 15, 1953: With a dateline from Washington, D.C., readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read very sad, front-page news. “A former carrier boy for (sic) the Johnson City, Tenn., Press-Chronicle was listed as dead in Korea, according to a telegram received here from the (sic) Defense Department by his mother, Mrs. Willie Owens Cole.”
“The youth was Pfc. Charles B. Owens.”
More details stated that “Mrs. Cole said the telegram reported that her son died in the early months of the war while being held by the Communists.”
Aug. 15, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, there was exciting news within the Republican Party for one Johnson City resident. With a byline from Robert Houk, and a dateline from San Diego, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “The San Diego Convention Center is normally a lonely place at 5 a.m. but the partisan flurry of this week’s Republican National Convention has broken the morning silence.”
“There – among the technical officials and party leaders readying the convention floor for the day’s business – a 22-year-old Johnson City man is getting a unique, behind the scenes look at the goings on of the Grand Old Party. Taylor Gross is a page serving Tennessee’s 78 delegates at the Republican convention.”