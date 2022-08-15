By REBECCA HENDERSON and THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Aug. 15, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published news of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 14, readers learned that “During the storm last Thursday afternoon the lightning struck the trolley wire and burnt out the armature in the generator which furnishes the power, and owning to the fact that the burnt machine could not be replaced before Saturday the baseball games were discontinued and the Morristown club went home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. DeLong Rice, of Nashville, arrived here Sunday. Mr. Rice returned Monday, but Mrs. Rice will spend about a month in the city with her father and sisters.”
“Mrs. F. P. Irvin, of Piqua, O., is visiting her sister, Mrs. S. C. Williams.”
“Miss Mattie Henderson returned to her home Friday, accompanied by her cousin, Miss Mae Jones of Roanoke, Va.”
“Miss Mora McCaleb, of Chattanooga, is visiting Miss Gertrude Weller this week.”
“Mrs. F. S. Brown, of Brazil, arrived here Thursday afternoon, for a two weeks visit to her parents, Rev. J. B. Kennedy and wife.”
“Miss Odessa Bruner, of Monroe, N. C., is visiting her brother, R. L. Bruner.”
“Miss Belle Stevens leaves for Greeneville where she will spend a month visiting relatives.”
With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of Aug. 14, readers learned that “At the country home of the bride’s mother, Mrs. John (several indecipherable words) Miss Bonnie Wright and Mr. John Witt, of Knoxville, were united in marriage, Rev. T. B. Roswell officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Witt left for a visit to the Centennial. They will make their home in Knoxville.”
“A very pleasant and successful lawn fete was given by the ladies of the M. E. church, south, Thursday evening on the lawn of W. F. Campbell.”
“Miss Eulalie Shoun returned to her home at Rheatown yesterday.”
“Miss Lucy Gilbreath left Thursday to visit her sister, Mrs. W. R. Taylor, in Asheville, N. C.”
“Roy Park, one of our most promising young men, left this week for Mexico, where he expects to spend the winter, for his health.”
“Mrs. W. H. O’Keefe and children left Friday for a two weeks’ stay at Carson’s Springs.” Carson Springs is located in Cocke County.
“Bob Dougherty gave alarge (sic) party Wednesday evening at his father’s home.”
“Miss Louise Morey, one of the most popular and accomplished young ladies, has accepted a position in the state normal school in Wyoming and will leave in a few weeks to assume her duties.”
“Judge and Mrs. Tyler Campbell are now occupying their handsome new residence on North Main street.”
“Greeneville is soon to have a new work house and a new calaboose.” A calaboose is another name for a jail.
“Dr. J. Frank Ramsey came here from Asheville yesterday, called here by the illness of his mother, Mrs. J. C. Ramsey.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 15, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported on the recent activities of several area residents and organizations. “Miss Bonnie Shell, Miss Charlotte Sells and Miss Mildred Lipscomb of Richmond, accompanied by Miss Ella Barrow of Bristol, spent the past week at ‘Camp Sycamore’ the guests of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Pouder.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Louis D. Gump have issues invitations for a bridge party to be given at the Country Club on Friday evening in compliment Mr. and Mrs. Martin Gump of California and Mr. and Mrs. Bert P. Gump.”
“The Kiwanis Club will meet for luncheon at the Avalon Tea Room.”
“The John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will entertain at the home of Mrs. M. E. Slack on East Watauga avenue to compliment Mrs. L. B. Gildersleeve, of Murfreesboro, State Regent of D. A. R., at two o’clock.”
“The Fortnightly Club will meet in the afternoon with Mrs. J. E. Crouch at her home on West Pine Street.”
“The Wednesday Morning Music Club will meet at nine o’clock at the home of Mrs. Paul Wofford on East Watauga avenue. Business of importance will be discussed and a full attendance is urged.”
“Dr. Smathers spent the week-end at ‘Taylor Camp’ on Sycamore Shoals.”
“Mr. Charles Fisher has returned from Asheville, N. C., where he attended the tennis tournament.”
“Mrs. W. G. Whisnant, who underwent an operation at a local hospital last Thursday is recuperating favorably, and expects to return to her home at once.”
“Mr. and Mrs. T. C. Jarnigan and three children are the guests of Mrs. Jarnigan’s father, J. H. Pierce. Mr. and Mrs. Pierce and their guests have just returned from a motor trip of several days to Linville, Blowing Rock and other points in the Appalachian region; returning with most favorable comment on the North Carolina roads encountered on the trip.”
The Fortnightly Club is a book club that still meets, a hundred years later.
Aug. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that their Elizabethton bureau office was located in the Cocoa-Cola Building, which was on the corner of E. E St. and Elm St., “Next to the Methodist Church”. The telephone number was 1011.
Aug. 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Louis A. Zeller, 144 E. Grande Ave., local pharmacist, is a surgical patient in Memorial Hospital. His condition is listed as satisfactory.”
“Undergoing medical treatment at Memorial Hospital is Lt. Wendell D. Snapp of the Johnson City Police Department. He is reported in satisfactory condition.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.