Today in Johnson City History

By REBECCA HENDERSON and THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Aug. 15, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published news of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 14, readers learned that “During the storm last Thursday afternoon the lightning struck the trolley wire and burnt out the armature in the generator which furnishes the power, and owning to the fact that the burnt machine could not be replaced before Saturday the baseball games were discontinued and the Morristown club went home.”

